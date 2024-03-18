MV3: Trio of “new” faces shine in Mizzou’s spring game

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff votes on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

Mizzou Football is back!

Or at least it was back. For a day.

Mizzou’s annual Black & Gold Game came and went with as much fanfare as it could have on Saturday. As the program looks to build upon an 11-2 season, the excitement warmed up the chilled March air, and next year’s Tigers showed off some of the improvement they’ve made since the Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State. Our staff voted, and here’s who impressed us the most.

1. Joshua Manning

If there’s one area of Mizzou’s roster that hasn’t been up for any debate this spring, it’s the wide receiver room. With every receiver on the roster returning from 2023 — and that’s not including pass-catching TE Brett Norfleet — there doesn’t seem to be much room to break into the rotation.

But don’t tell that to Joshua Manning. The local blue-chipper did his time as a special teamer in 2023 and, if Saturday is any indication, used the practice fields to grow as an offensive weapon. He was Mizzou’s most explosive playmaker and Brady Cook’s favorite target on Saturday, capping his impressive showing with a long touchdown catch. If Manning forces his way onto the field this fall, the Tigers will have yet another special player for defenses to keep track of.

2. Toriano Pride, Jr.

The loss of Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine is one Mizzou will hard-pressed to overcome in 2024; it’s not every day a college team has two NFL corners on their roster. Toriano Pride’s homecoming was meant to help lessen the blow of transition, and it appears he’s fitting in just fine. Pride was regularly in action against Brady Cook’s receivers, often facing off with Joshua Manning. When Cook looked to hit Manning with a bomb early in the game, Pride took advantage of the swirling wind and high-pointed the pass perfectly. Pride has a long way to go to match Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine’s exploits, but Saturday’s impressive showing was a good start.

3. Chris McClellan

Mizzou’s defensive line is looking for answers after losing most of their key contributors to graduation this winter. Florida transfer Chris McClellan was brought in from Gainesville to give the unit some SEC experience, and he looked every bit the part on Saturday. McClellan’s sheer size and power were on full display as he disrupted an already stop-and-start offensive effort from the Gold team. At the very least, he looked very much like a player who is ready for the rigor of a full campaign in the Southeastern trenches.

Others receiving votes: Mookie Cooper, Theo Wease, Jr.

What do you think? Who impressed you in the Black & Gold game? Let us know in the comments! Or join the conversation over at Rock M+.