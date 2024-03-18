Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Brock Mauller

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series taking you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start by going over the Big 12 Championships. Can you give us a recap of your matches and your biggest takeaways from them?

Brock Mauller: I’d say, I mean, I didn’t get the outcome that I wanted, but I think I progressively got better throughout the tournament which is something that is good. So hopefully, you know, when I get to NCAA’s I’m firing on all cylinders and opening up and creating wrestling. When I create wrestling, good things happen.

What are the main things you’ve been working on in response to the Big 12’s leading up to nationals?

BM: You know, obviously scoring in the first period, that’s big. If you can score in the first period it gives you an advantage, and just scoring at the end of periods. Just those small things, and positioning-wise and everything. But I feel like we’ve practiced and I feel like we believe that, you know, good things are gonna happen. We’re going to open up and wrestle NCAA’s.

This obviously isn’t your first rodeo at nationals as a five-time qualifier and three-time All-American. How does all that experience and success benefit you going into this year’s championships?

BM: Obviously, it helps that I’ve been there before, I’m not fresh and new. Obviously, there’s still the same amount of, kind of pressure going out on the mat, but I think I’ve handled it better and better each year. And sometimes I feel like I do better with a lot more pressure, so that’s kind of what I’m waiting for. So I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

There’s only one Mizzou wrestlers making their first appearance at nationals this year, that being Kade Moore. What advice would you give him as someone who’s been there so often?

BM: I’d just say, man, just go out there and be creative, be you. Kade’s like one of a kind, really, when he’s wrestling. And just, you know, play it smart when you know you play smart, but just open up and and wrestle. And so that’s all he has to do is just wrestle his match.

In addition to being your fifth time at NCAA’s it’s also your second nationals in the state of Missouri. What does it mean for the program and you as a Missouri native to have the championships in the state?

BM: Yeah, it’s awesome. Just getting a drive, you know, [a] couple hours away and go wrestle a national tournament. And I know we have a lot of fans in St. Louis and Kansas City and we’re happy that, you know, there’s gonna be a lot of Mizzou fans that are cheering us on. I mean, the first time I went, it was kind of during COVID and stuff. I know we still had a lot of fans, but I think we’re expecting a very different animal here in Kansas City.

What are your goals going into the tournament?

BM: I’d say my goal is just taking it match by match. I know that, you know, I can beat anybody in that bracket as long as I take it match by match and wrestle the best that I can and every second of every period. And good things will happen.

Has there been any talk of team expectations entering nationals?

BM: Obviously no matter what, good or bad, we’re just gonna take it match by match. And either if you’re making it all the way through or you’re on the backside, if you can [score a] bonus point, that’s huge. We’re wanting a team championship, so that’s going to take all 10 of us which we’re all going to really do our part. So no matter what happens, all of us have to really push to get those bonus points and really help out the team.

I want to talk about the specific moment when you knew you secured a spot at national, it’s a moment you’ve obviously had multiple times. How does it feel to learn you’ve secured a qualification spot, and has that feeling changed over the years?

BM: I haven’t really thought about it too much because my goals are so set on getting a national championship. Like I said, you got to take it a match at a time. I can think back to it like, ‘Yeah, I did qualify.’ I mean, that’s a good thing, but that’s not necessarily what I want is just to qualify.

You’re not only wrestling for your home state school but also your hometown school. What has that meant to you, and what impact has the program had on you?

BM: Just getting to grow up and having the program right in my backyard, I’ve gotten to watch some of those older guys from the team, you know, wrestle and All-American and make it to the NCAA’s. And it’s just kind of showed that I can do the same thing as well and I’ve gotten there. And it’s just, I got to secure and go all the way. I mean, I think it’s pretty cool to be able to just to kind of stay in my hometown and compete at the highest level.

With Mizzou being right there in Columbia, were they always at the forefront of your recruiting process?

BM: They got on me pretty quick. But I’d also say that I had a lot of friends that were already on the team. You know, when I was 15-16, there’s some guys I grew up with, wrestled with, that were already on the team. And so they were kinda, you know, dragging me along, trying to get me in the room and and be a tiger, and I think it all just kind of fell into place. And it was just the right choice.

What have been the main lessons you’ve taken away from your time in the program?

BM: I mean, Tiger Style, just doing the right thing when nobody’s watching and doing the little things right. Always doing one more. That’s kind of like one of the main things in our program, but I feel like every year hasn’t really been the same. It’s always been different. I mean, I think not only have I been approached coaching-wise differently, but I feel like everybody else has, and that’s why I think we’ve kind of grown so much as a program. It’s kind of hard to put, you know, five years into one little speech, but that’s kind of what all I would say.

Having spent multiple years back in the Big 12 now, what’s your favorite place to travel to? You can also mention somewhere outside of the conference too.

BM: I don’t know. I mean, I redshirted my first year that we were in the Big 12 and then [wrestled] last year and this year, so it’s honestly just kind of a blur. I get on the bus and then you get in the hotel and you just sit in the hotel, and then you go out there and wrestle, there’s not too much. The only thing you can kind of compare it to is the crowds and the wrestling and stuff. But I don’t know, that’s a hard question. There was a dual tournament, I don’t know necessarily if we were in the Big 12 during that time, but it was down in Florida. It was nice to get some sun in December and that sort of stuff.

Going back to nationals, Rocky Elam recently said it’s the best environment in wrestling. He’s been to the U23 world championships, an event you’ve also participated in. Do you agree, and how do the two events stack up against each other?

BM: I’d say it’s almost hard to compare the two. Because, I mean, they’re wrestling but they’re kind of two different animals. Obviously, in worlds it’s like the best throughout the world. And it’s like just [a] very smaller pool of people. And it’s very interesting just to watch the different the people and the different cultures, and the way they perceive and they take wrestling. I think it’s very unique, and then obviously nationals here is just a huge quantity of people. But it’s all really, really good wrestling, so it’s just really cool to watch all that come together and just watch what happens. So I mean, it’s almost hard to compare. But, I mean, nationals is a pretty cool environment.

We talked earlier about your success at nationals, you’ve been able to reach the podium throughout your college career. What does it take to get there?

BM: It takes, you know, a lot of stuff in the offseason. You gotta kind of have a different mindset. Not only do you have to put in the work but you have to also have a belief and a mindset that, you know, this is what your goal is. And [you] gotta come out, work on that mental preparation every day whether it’s, you know, two, three or 10 minutes.

It’s something that you got to kind of put together, and like I said, it’s something that kind of starts after you get done here in March. It’s something you got to get on in April. And if your body needs a break, you can’t go all day every day. But it’s something that kind of starts in the offseason and you got to build that mental preparation and that belief.

A lot of people have talked about a shift in your wrestling style from last year, going after takedowns more frequently. What are your thoughts on implementing the three-point takedown, and how has it affected your wrestling style?

BM: I think it’s a good thing. You know, with the two point takedowns, you take someone down in the first and they would escape, and then they might win the toss in the second and they’d escape and it’s 2-2. And then, you know, there’s not a whole lot going on, it just keeps it super, super close. But when you get a three point takedown and you can ride them out or they get an escape and you still have a decent lead on someone, it’s more of an incentive to take someone down and really create wrestling.

Your Mizzou Wrestling bio lists you as majoring in Parks, Recreation and Sport. What led to your interest in the field and what are your plans after wrestling?

BM: I think I’ve just always had an interest in sport [of wrestling], and not only just the sport but more broad as well. I’d say it’s gonna be hard to kind of walk away from wrestling. Obviously I’m really healthy, so I’m probably going to be wrestling after college and freestyle and that sort of stuff. But I also want to coach as well. I feel like I have a very good ability of working with some of these younger guys on the team, not only technique-wise but mental-wise. And I feel like I can really help them out, not only on the mat but off the mat as well. So I’d kind of like to see, you know, how good I really am at coaching and that sort of stuff. So, yeah, I’m excited for it.

Was coaching something you had always considered, and if not how did you start to think about that?

BM: I didn’t really think about it too, too much until like a few years ago when I had to redshirt and I wasn’t competing, I got to kind of step back and look at how the coaches coached. I mean, obviously I was getting coached as well, but I wasn’t competing at the time. So I kind of did get to step back and see how they were approaching different guys on the team, and and I just found it very interesting. And then I thought it was something that I could be really, really good at.

Do you know what level you’d like to coach at?

BM: I think I’d work best with college guys. I’ve done a lot of camps throughout the past, you know, five-six years and I’ve worked with high school and kids club and I’ve worked work well with them. But I feel like at the college level, it’s just different. The way they take it and the way they go and apply different things, I think it’s just unique, and I think it’s pretty cool to kind of watch someone develop at the highest level. And obviously there’s a place too at the youth level, that’s when you can do the most development is little kids and watching them develop and create their own style of wrestling.

Have you talked to some of the coaches at Mizzou about your plans for entering the profession?

BM: No, I haven’t dug too deeply into it. I’ve kind of just focused on why I’m here now, and that’s to do the best I can every match and bring the team in to win a national title. I haven’t thought too much about after the fact, I’m trying to stay focused on everything right now. But eventually.

One of the other notable things from the bio is that it says your name is Harold “Brock” Mauller. Is Brock a middle name or a nickname?

BM: So I took the family name Harold. My mom said if I took the family name I’d go by Brock. So legally Brock’s nowhere in my name, but that’s what I go by.

How did you get the name?

BM: My mom gave it to me, and I guess there was a famous Mizzou football player back in the day called Brock. I don’t know where she got it from, but she liked the name.

That’s probably Brock Olivo, legendary Mizzou running back. I think he’s actually coaching with the team right now too.

BM: Okay, cool. I didn’t know that, that’s interesting.

Would you ever be interested in meeting the other Brock?

BM: Yeah, sure! That’d be interesting. I didn’t end up playing football but I did something, ended up wrestling.

Moving back towards wrestling, what’s been your favorite memory of the season so far?

BM: This season, it’s been such a long, long season. I mean, we started [in] November and had [what] felt like almost like 10 duals before we even got into the second half of the season. It’s hard to say, but I mean, I just kind of cherish every moment I get to run out there and be in the lineup and dual side by side with some of my teammates and my friend. And that’s just kind of my best memories. It’s hard to just pinpoint one thing.

This question’s probably going to be a tough one too, but do you have a particular memory from your collegiate career as a whole that sticks out to you?

BM: My freshman year, we were dualing Okie state, and ... I mean, it was the biggest crowd we’d ever had so far. And I’m just a freshman, it’s like my third or fourth or dual ever and I know my team was really, really relying on me. We were neck and neck, and [I] went out there and won the match (Mizzou ended up losing the dual 19-15 in the end). It was pretty cool, and the dual last year was pretty cool. And I also say just All-American’ing my first time, that was something I always wanted. And [I’m] just looking forward to making another good memory.

As we wrap up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

BM: I just want to thank them for everything. Coming out, watching us, supporting us through the highs and lows. And [I’m] just hoping we continue to entertain them, and just thank them for everything.