March Madness is here! Who’s your pick to win it all?

Mizzou Links for March 18, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
The Field of 68 is set...

... and our Mizzou Tigers aren’t in, sadly (and somewhat obviously.)

The NCAA Tournament will kick off later this week after an absolutely wild Championship Week that saw all kinds of top seeds fall and bids get stolen. Eight SEC teams have their sites set on Phoenix and we, despite having heavy hearts, will be keeping a close eye on the action. We should have a Tournament Challenge going up later this week so that you’re all welcome to join in the fun with us. In addition, you can join the conversation at Rock M+, where the conversation about Mizzou’s offseason is (and has been) in full swing!

