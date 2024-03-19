Wrapping up the 2023-24 Missouri basketball season

As our own Matt Wakins expertly wrote in his Mizzou Hoops Roster Building Series, there is a process that comes with building a basketball program.

The Tigers experienced the honeymoon period in 2022-23, with Dennis Gates’ unique brand of basketball perfectly pairing with a roster that had a great mix of experience and professional-caliber talent.

But when you overachieve one way, that generally means that something will come back to balance things out.

Thus, it’s safe to say that Mizzou underachieved in 2023-24. A myriad of injuries certainly played a large factor, but a lack of production from expected contributors, late-game struggles, cold shooting stretches and rebounding issues plagued this team as well.

It all led to an 8-25 (0-19) record on the season. With Gates and Co. set to welcome a highly-touted recruiting class to campus, a bounce back is to be expected given the talent that will also be returning alongside it.

But, let’s take one last look at the season that was, highlighting some of the best moments of a campaign that most Tiger fans will try to forget rather quickly.

The Stats

Points Per Game: 72.2

Field Goal: 43.9%

3-Point: 31.9%

Free Throw: 79.2%

Free Throws Attempt: 583

Assists Per Game: 12.2

Turnovers Per Game: 11.6

Assist-To-Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals Per Game: 7.7

Blocks Per Game: 4.8

Rebounding Margin: -6.1

Opponent Points Per Game: 76.2

Opponent Field Goal: 44.5%

Opponent 3-Point: 34.4%

Opponent Free Throw Attempts: 771

Positive KenPom Statistics: 18.6% forced turnover rate (81st in nation), 14.1% block rate (15th in nation), 11.1% steal rate (56th in nation), 108.8% adjusted offensive efficiency (135th in nation)

Negative KenPom Statistics: 35.7% allowed offensive rebounds (358th in nation), 51.4% allowed effective field goal (229th in nation), 26.8% offensive rebound rate (257th in nation)

Dennis Gates would likely point at that low assist-to-turnover ratio, the 3-point percentage and free throw disparity as major reasons why this team struggled so much.

Best Moments of the Season

The Twin City Comeback

A Mike Mitchell Jr. 3-pointer made the scoreline read 59-39 in favor of Minnesota with 11:25 remaining in the game. The Barn was rocking, the Tigers looked out-of-sorts and the Golden Gophers appeared to be well on their way to picking up a key non-conference victory.

But, the honorable Nick Honor would not go gently into that good night. Mizzou’s veteran guard sparked a furious rally with a personal 10-point scoring run to bring his team within 12. The rest of the squad saw his efforts and raised him, as a host of Tigers made key plays down the stretch and knocked down their free throws to give Sean East II a chance to win the game in the closing seconds.

And, he did just that:

A look inside the booth last night in Minnesota as Sean East II hit the game-winner to complete Mizzou's 20-point second half comeback!



Shoutout to the guys at KCOU for the great call.

Shoutout to the guys at KCOU for the great call.

2. Taming the Oakland Zoo

Three games removed from its miraculous win over Minnesota, Mizzou found itself in a dog fight in the Steel City. Pittsburgh was going shot-for-shot with the visiting Tigers, as offensive specialist Blake Hinson finished with a 5-for-8 mark from behind the arc and 22 points overall. East responded with 22 of his own, and three other Mizzou players (Bates, Carter, Grill) also finished in double-figures.

But, the Tiger defense stepped up in the closing minutes, as the Panthers struggled from the floor and Gates’ bunch managed to lead by as much as eight and held off any form of rally. It was yet another gutsy road win over a Power Six program for Mizzou...but was also its last win over a team of the power conference variety.

This dime from Honor and dunk from Vanover was a sign of Mizzou claiming momentum late in the game:

3. Sean East’s 33-point barrage in a (Khalif) battle at Bud Walton

Unfortunately, Mr. East was overshadowed by Khalif Battle’s 42 points in this matchup.

But, that takes nothing away from what was an incredible individual performance from the Missouri guard. He single-handedly kept the Tigers in this game thanks to his crafty play and ability to get to the charity stripe (attempted a season-high 16 free throws), and it created a highly entertaining one-on-one matchup with Battle.

In a way, this game epitomized the season for East. An incredible individual showing, but the team couldn’t find a way to capitalize in the end.

On a more positive note, I’d say that this shot attempt at the halftime buzzer sums up East’s play style fairly well:

.@Rise_Shine_55 beats the buzzer to pull us within two at the break

Newcomer of the Year

Tamar Bates

Guard | Junior | Kansas City, Ks.

2023-24 Stats: 13.5 PPG, 49.5% from the floor, 38.5% from 3-point land, 3.0 RPG, 1.3 APG

Best Performance: 36 points, 1 rebound, 13-for-21 from the floor, 9-for-9 from the charity stripe against Florida (Jan. 20)

Bates played like the player Indiana thought he would be as a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. The dynamic high school scorer just couldn't find a niche in Bloomington, but boy did he find one with Mizzou.

Gates’ free-flowing offensive system figured to work more in the favor of Bates, and it did. The junior effectively scored at all three levels and hunted his own shot far more than he did with IU. He was never afraid of contact around the rim but could also stop-and-pop with the best of ‘em, and when he got hot, very few SEC teams were capable of stopping him. It all led to Bates becoming a primary offensive threat for this Tiger team and him becoming one of the top newcomers in the conference this past season.

Bates figures to return for the 2024-25 campaign, and that gives Gates an offensive centerpiece to build around.

Most Valuable Player

Sean East II

Point Guard | Graduate Student | Louisville, Ky.

2023-24 Stats: 17.6 PPG, 52.1% from the floor, 45% from 3-point land, 3.5 RPG, 4.0 APG

Best Performance: 33 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 9-for-14 from the floor, 15-for-16 from the charity stripe against Arkansas (Feb. 24)

During the 2022-23 season, East was known most for his flashy passing, ball-handling skills and tendency to occasionally turn the rock over (recorded 55 turnovers). As the primary backup point guard to Honor that year, East figured to take a moderate step forward in a supplementary role to his running mate in the backcourt during the 2023-24 campaign.

It turns out that a “moderate” step was thinking too small. East emerged as the face of this squad, taking command of the offense as the starting point guard. He cut down on his ball security issues while maintaining his same level of creativity and playmaking ability. Whether it was getting his teammates involved or creating opportunities around the rim for himself, East flashed on the offensive end in virtually every game he played this season. And on top of that, while he didn’t shoot a ton of 3-pointers, East chose when he did so with care, leading to a 36-of-80 mark from behind the arc.

Without East, who knows how many games this group may have won this past season. He was a consistent, steadying presence for this team who played at his own pace, and he also maintained a professional edge throughout the Tigers’ lowest moments.

And just for @Spyra2010, Mizzou senior guard Sean East II:

- 21 PTS (8/13FG)

- 1/3 3PT

- 4 AST

- 2 STL pic.twitter.com/MxNGaGhs9Q — JR ‍♂️ (@Jrchip12) November 23, 2023

Major Takeaways From The Season

Dennis Gates’ style of basketball requires specific kinds of players that possess proficiency on both ends. He didn’t have all of the necessary pieces this season, in large part due to injuries. Sean East II answered all of the question marks about him coming into the season and then some. This group was oh-so-close in far too many games to consider this a terrible team (3-13 in single-digits affairs). Cold stretches and late-game struggles plagued the team, and those are two factors that will always swing the pendulum away from your side in close games. Tamar Bates played up to his gaudy high school billing, and he has an NBA future ahead of him given his offensive versatility, passion for the game and high IQ. Anthony Robinson II, Jordan Butler and Trent Pierce all showed flashes of great potential, and they will now be counted on to step up as leaders during their sophomores seasons. Mizzou may have missed on some transfers this season. And that’s fine. A 75%+ success rate in the portal every year is an unrealistic expectation. Getting back to that ~50% mark is the goal. Gates is self-admittedly still growing as a head coach. He gleaned a lot more from struggling this season than he did during his successful first year, and it will benefit him and this program in the long run. With Caleb Grill and John Tonje both potentially coming back off medical redshirts, the Tigers really need to only find 2-3 contributors through the portal to round out the roster. You overachieved in 2022-23. You underachieved in 2023-24. This is just a program finding its footing under a young head coach. It is not time to panic. On a similar note, there’s a certain cycle regarding how basketball works. Being one of the luckiest teams in the nation during the 2022-23 season means that you become one of the unluckiest the next year. Ideally, things even out in 2024-25.

Looking Ahead To 2024

There will be plenty of headlines about a “bounce back” surrounding this program throughout much of the offseason. Another campaign like that of 2023-24 will likely result in the firing of Gates, causing this program to start from square one again.

Replacing the production and playmaking ability of East will be one of the major sub-headlines of the offseason. Noah Carter and Nick Honor’s steadying presences will also be missed, but it was great to see each of them end their careers off with solid showings against Georgia after struggling for much of the 2023-24 campaign.

The return of Bates means that Mizzou has a primary scorer and budding star to build around. Grill will provide needed energy and shooting ability, while Tonje, assuming he gets back to 100% health, should resemble his Colorado State-self next season.

It remains to be seen if Aidan Shaw can take a true step forward in his third season on campus, while Curt Lewis and Jesus Carrelero Martin will have to earn minutes yet again.

And, some of the above players could certainly transfer away as well.

The trio of contributing freshman from last season will also certainly step into larger roles this upcoming season. Butler and Pierce figure to earn more minutes at the forward spot and, in my eyes, have more offensive potential than most of the big men Mizzou has brought to COMO in recent years. Robinson didn’t look fazed often as a freshman, and his tenacious defense and passion for the game should allow him to become a mainstay in the rotation next season. He screams “upperclassman star” to me, and Robinson should continue to take steps towards that during his sophomore campaign as he continues to find an offensive rhythm at this level.

But, while the returning players are key to this program’s future success, the incoming freshman class will steal all of the headlines this offseason. A quartet of 4-star recruits (Annor Boateng, Peyton Marshall, Marcus Allen, Trent Burns) could all make instant impacts, and don't sleep on 3-star guard T.O. Barrett as well. Boateng is a freak athlete with an NBA future, Marshall and Burns will provide imposing paint presences, Allen is a menace on both ends and Barrett is a heady guard that plays some tough defense. The No. 4-ranked recruiting class is the best in Mizzou’s history and is a vivid sign that the future is still bright for this program.

The SEC figures to remain among the strongest leagues in the country, especially with Texas and Oklahoma joining as consistently successful programs. To bounce back from a let-down season, Gates and his staff will need to find at least 2-3 freshmen that can contribute while continuing to develop some of the promising returning players. Landing 2-3 quality transfers is also likely necessary.

It was a down year, yes. But, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Gates is still a relatively young coach, and I can guarantee you that he learned a lot more about himself from this past season than he did in 2022-23.

Instead of writing him off for one disappointing campaign, let’s ride with him as he continues to take the necessary steps toward developing this program.