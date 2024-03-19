Scholarship Math: Just how many spots are the Tigers looking to fill?

The basketball season isn’t over for everyone, but it’s over for Missouri. And it has been for days, or maybe weeks.

I hope by now you’ve read R.I.P. Mizzou Basketball, and the season ending Study Hall. Also make sure you check out Parker’s season wrap up which went up this morning. But what we haven’t really talked much in depth about for a while now is the roster situation. So let’s do that now.

Here’s our most recent roster graphic:

Now clearly this shows what the roster looks like and not what the scholarship situation looks like, but with NIL these days the scholarship situation is always far more malleable. For example this past season we know Mabor Majak, Jackson Francois, J.V. Brown, and Danny Stephens were for sure preferred walk-ons. But that leaves 14 other guys where you aren’t completely sure. Maybe Kaleb Brown, maybe someone else. It doesn’t really matter, which is my overall point.

Instead of looking at 13 scholarships, we’re more looking at 15 spots with up to 20 total including walk-ons. I don’t think you go over 20.

So then looking at column two, there are twelve players who were on the roster this past season who can return for another. That’s NOT including two seniors who played less than the allowed amount and could be eligible for a medical redshirt: John Tonje, Caleb Grill. It does include multiple players whose eligibility may be fuzzy, like Carralero-Martin, Majak, and even Curt Lewis. After all the latter three were featured in “Senior Videos” put out on Twitter by @MizzouHoops, and they each took part in Senior day ceremonies. As did John Tonje, Noah Carter, Connor Vanover, Caleb Grill, Sean East, and Nick Honor. The last three have yet to be featured in a video. So read into that what you want.

Like I said, murky.

What we know is East, Honor, Vanover, and Carter don’t have a choice. They’re done.

Everyone else has some kind of chance to be on the roster next year. That’s still a lot of guys.

So the next few weeks are going to be telling. We’re told most of the exit interviews with players should be completed by this week. And for each guy out, you can expect another guy in.

Count to 15, be comfortable getting close

Five incoming freshmen are locks to be on the roster next year. You expect three soon to be sophomores there as well. Plus Tamar Bates. That’s 9. Aidan Shaw would make it 10. We’re pretty confident in the last five names there to basically have a choice if they want to return or not.

That leaves Zeus, Curt, Kaleb, Tonje, and Grill all in the middle gray area. And it would seem with the other 10 in place, keeping all five is out of the question if Missouri is hoping to have a better season than they just had.

With exit interviews, the coaching staff and players have the opportunity to figure out if everyone is on the same page. It’s always possible during these meetings that someone comes out of them with a different feeling about their place moving forward. Whether that’s wanting a different role than what is being offered (see Mohamed Diarra last year) or coming to the realization that they may get squeezed out of playing time with so much youth coming to the roster (see many examples, but a good one is Torrence Watson a few years ago).

There are a lot of reasons any player will transfer but they can usually be boiled down into those two categories... that and money. Of course NIL is a factor as well. Now that there’s nothing preventing multiple time transfers there’s always the threat.

What does Missouri need?

Ball handling, scoring, shooting, rebounding. Lots.

But they need at least two starters, possibly three. Shoot, maybe four!

Some of that depends on who returns. Missouri started 12 different players, 8 of whom have a chance to return next year. Three who started double digit games: Shaw, Butler, Bates. Butler started 13 games, Shaw started 10.

Tamar is the only one who started games and stood out while starting. In his 25 starts he averaged 15.2 points per game in 31 minutes per game. In Butler’s 13 starts he averaged 15 minutes and 2.4 points. Shaw averaged 19.5 minutes and 4.6 points in his 10 starts. So neither is a guy you want to slot into a guaranteed spot.

Both Caleb Grill and John Tonje were expected to be starters when they arrived, and both started games before being shut down. Grill started 5 of the 9 games he played in, Tonje 4 of the 8 he played in. Trent Pierce also started a few games.

With only Tamar Bates as a surefire level starter it should be a priority to boost the top line of the roster. Gambling that anyone else takes a leap leaves a lot to chance. I’m sure there are some combinations where Shaw or Butler (or Pierce) improve, after all they’re young enough. Or Grill or Tonje return to the roster and health. Making a gamble on one of those things working out makes some sense, on both? Less so.

So three starting level players, two who can handle the ball. And one with some size, please.