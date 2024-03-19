 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Softball Drops, Gymnastics Stays Put in Latest Rankings

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, March 19

By Sammy Stava
/ new

Rankings updates for softball and gymnastics.

Despite getting swept on the road at Tennessee over this past weekend, Mizzou Softball is still in the Top 20 in the latest Softball America rankings. The Tigers come in at No. 16 — dropping only five spots.

That should tell you how extremely good SEC Softball is — as Mizzou is currently one of 10 SEC teams ranked in this Top 25 poll.

With a record of 22-6 overall (2-4 SEC), it will be a huge week for Larissa Anderson’s Tigers as they have a prime opportunity to bounce back and move up in the rankings. The Border War is on Wednesday night vs No. 20 kU on the road in Lawrence, followed by their third SEC series of the season vs No. 2 LSU — Friday through Sunday in COMO. LSU is no long undefeated (yay), as they took two of three from Ole MIss, the only unranked SEC team over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings heading into postseason play for the SEC Championships.

The Tigers rank 11th on vault, 12th on bars, 21st on beam, and 8th on floor following their season-best score of 197.600 at the Illinois Quad on Sunday.

Be sure to tune into SEC Network on Saturday for the SEC Championships — which starts at 2:30 p.m. CST in New Orleans.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Diamond sports and tennis highlight the Mizzou Athletics events for this week in COMO:
  • A homecoming in KC for the NCAA Championships with Tiger Style’s Rocky and Zach Elam. A good watch here:
  • Mizzou Hoops commit Annor Boateng is on the Nike Hoop Summit World Team Roster. Congrats, Annor!
  • And another All-State honor for Annor Boateng!
  • The future is still bright for Mizzou Women’s Hoops:
  • Cole Cubelic on Mizzou Football’s offense in 2024:
  • Congrats to Mizzou Club Hockey on an incredible season!
  • Pro Day Spotlights for Mizzou Football:
  • Former Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois has been named a nominee for the Sports Business Journal athletic director of the year award:
  • Former Missouri Football Tiger Jalani Williams has been added to the Francis Howell Central coaching staff. Congrats, Jalani!

  • (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...