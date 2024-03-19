Mizzou Softball Drops, Gymnastics Stays Put in Latest Rankings

Rankings updates for softball and gymnastics.

Despite getting swept on the road at Tennessee over this past weekend, Mizzou Softball is still in the Top 20 in the latest Softball America rankings. The Tigers come in at No. 16 — dropping only five spots.

Not much movement in this week's Top 25 poll. https://t.co/6jAOm9gCNQ pic.twitter.com/TieSuJIFc0 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 18, 2024

That should tell you how extremely good SEC Softball is — as Mizzou is currently one of 10 SEC teams ranked in this Top 25 poll.

With a record of 22-6 overall (2-4 SEC), it will be a huge week for Larissa Anderson’s Tigers as they have a prime opportunity to bounce back and move up in the rankings. The Border War is on Wednesday night vs No. 20 kU on the road in Lawrence, followed by their third SEC series of the season vs No. 2 LSU — Friday through Sunday in COMO. LSU is no long undefeated (yay), as they took two of three from Ole MIss, the only unranked SEC team over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings heading into postseason play for the SEC Championships.

The Tigers rank 11th on vault, 12th on bars, 21st on beam, and 8th on floor following their season-best score of 197.600 at the Illinois Quad on Sunday.

Floor program record ✅

Vault program record ✅



What a way to wrap up the regular season #MIZ pic.twitter.com/4J2UGbH8Gt — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 18, 2024

Be sure to tune into SEC Network on Saturday for the SEC Championships — which starts at 2:30 p.m. CST in New Orleans.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

In the lead up to NCAA's I talked to 3x All-American Brock Mauller for this week's #TigerStyle Explored on @RockMNation, go check it out! Interestingly enough, the inspiration for his name comes from another #Mizzou great.@MizzouWrestling https://t.co/7bqsQkx17U — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 18, 2024

NEW POD ALERT



On today's episode of Rock M Radio, @quentincorpuel, @abigail_klap, & @dylanrheinrich look back at the women's basketball season for #Mizzou and look ahead to what might happen with head coach Robin Pingeton.https://t.co/op18KBRDsd@RockMNation @FansFirstSN — Rock M Radio (@RockMRadio) March 18, 2024

Latest Tobias Ten just dropped-- SPRING FOOTBALL!!!



Check out 10 great photos and explanations from Saturday's Black & Gold Game.



For @RockMNationhttps://t.co/PPJAzvbbxq — Cal Tobias (@CalTobiasPhoto) March 18, 2024

From Karen Steger: Strong final two rotations for Mizzou Gym lifts Tigers over #22 Arizona & #31 Illinois (the title on the post is incorrect, but it’s the right recap, I promise)

Diamond sports and tennis highlight the Mizzou Athletics events for this week in COMO:

It's all about the bats and rackets this week in CoMo! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8VX55oTQ9R — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 18, 2024

A homecoming in KC for the NCAA Championships with Tiger Style’s Rocky and Zach Elam. A good watch here:

It's time to showcase a couple @MOFBinsurance Hometown Tigers!



With the @NCAAWrestling Championships happening this week, we feature @MizzouWrestling student-athletes and brothers Rocky & Zach Elam from Kansas City.#MIZ #HometownTiger pic.twitter.com/1lNOE5S4Zl — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 18, 2024

Mizzou Hoops commit Annor Boateng is on the Nike Hoop Summit World Team Roster. Congrats, Annor!

Nike Hoop Summit (April 13) World Team Roster:



AJ Dybantsa ( / )

Khaman Maluach ( )

VJ Edgecombe ( )

Nolan Traore ( )

Ulrich Chomche ( )

Flory Bidunga ( )

Melvin Ajinca ( )

Kasparas Jakucionis ( )

Zoom Diallo ( )

Annor Boateng ( )

Qingfang Pang ( )

Hamad Mousa ( ) — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 18, 2024

'



Congrats to @annor2024 and his selection to the Nike Hoop Summit!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/L51QvlYSf8 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 18, 2024

And another All-State honor for Annor Boateng!

Annor Boateng ✖️ All-State for the THIRD time at the highest level in Arkansas pic.twitter.com/uCxO54pvZB — Little Rock Central Basketball (@LRCentralHoops) March 18, 2024

The future is still bright for Mizzou Women’s Hoops:

The future is bright ☀️ pic.twitter.com/j3ZDPue61t — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 18, 2024

Cole Cubelic on Mizzou Football’s offense in 2024:

Mizzou offense in 2024??? pic.twitter.com/QXKKDqNeDO — Cube Show Pod (@CubeShow) March 18, 2024

Congrats to Mizzou Club Hockey on an incredible season!

From our family to yours, we thank you Mizzou Hockey nation . This season has been nothing short of incredible, but know that this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to continue serving the Mid-Missouri area and seeing you at Division II next year. pic.twitter.com/4aX0Gh4esq — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) March 18, 2024

Pro Day Spotlights for Mizzou Football:

Former Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois has been named a nominee for the Sports Business Journal athletic director of the year award:

Former #Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois is among the five nominees for @SBJ AD of the Year. https://t.co/gL5xbugGTJ — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) March 18, 2024

Former Missouri Football Tiger Jalani Williams has been added to the Francis Howell Central coaching staff. Congrats, Jalani!

We just got better! As a coach Jalani was the most athletic/well mannered kid I’ve ever been around. Glad we get to coach together. Welcome @jalaniw9 to the staff!! pic.twitter.com/5kGciYTqBw — Mike Bunton (@mbunton34) March 18, 2024