A Fan’s Notes: Black vs Gold

The spring game is a chance for a football program to showcase itself as a whole; one would be rash to take away too much from individual performances in a controlled, intra-squad scrimmage six months before actual competition starts.

Occasionally you glimpse proof of a prior belief. For instance, both Caleb Downs at Alabama last season, and Luther Burden in spring 2022, showed that they could play immediately as true freshmen. You would not extrapolate too much regarding statistical projection, but sometimes it is nice to see that guys you believed could play at this level obviously could.

So with that in mind, I am going to say that a hot take theory that had been stewing in my head all spring is finally worth confirming. I am officially calling my long-distance shot on these electronic pages: if Nate Noel plays in 12 games this season, he is going to finish Top 5 in the SEC in rushing.

I have written in a few pieces for this site about how high I am on his potential, and I will continue to do so all summer. He has been one of the most explosive, talented backs in the country since 2020, but he has often had to deal with nagging injuries. He is experienced and capable in the zone running scheme Missouri leans on.

Yes, Missouri also has Marcus Carroll, who is a really nice player and a good pickup for the Tigers. Carrol is a good finisher like Schrader and an efficiency monster, also like Cody. But Noel is just a notch above as a talent. Noel forced his way onto the field as a freshman at a better program; Carroll waited four years and had to wait for guys like Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams to clear out before getting a full-time chance.

None of this is to knock Carroll. He was an awesome pickup, and like Noel, a talented zone runner. He is a veteran who worked hard for his opportunity, and a perfect thunder in the proverbial pairing.

But I’m betting on lightning.

Speaking of the running game, this year’s spring game format was a changeup from the normal recipe. Because there was no tackling allowed, it was basically a glorified 7-on-7 passing camp kind of day.. Linebackers and run blocking were basically a nothingburger.

A typical spring game with tackling means the opposite: you do not try to do anything risky with guys in space, where you could see gang tackling, spears, or non-contact injuries on cuts. Spring games usually just want good clean vanilla rush plays, with safe tackles made between the hashes, and so you end up with a lot of inflated rushing stats for running backs. (Watch what happens around the rest of the country these coming weeks.)

For Mizzou’s format, it was the opposite, so basically a passing drill day; this format showcased the cornerbacks, wide receivers, and edge rushers. In particular, I was very encouraged with the secondary. They are replacing a world of talent. Toriano Pride had a tremendous interception and Marcus Clarke’s breakup of a jumpball to Theo Wease – one of the best jumpball catchers in the country – was one of the best plays of the day.