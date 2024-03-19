SB Nation Reacts: What positions should Mizzou Hoops target in the transfer portal?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

For the fourth season in a row, Mizzou Basketball will look very different than it did in the prior year.

Cuonzo Martin overturned the roster in 2021-2022. The team massively underachieved and Martin was shown the door.

Dennis Gates overturned the roster in 2022-2023. The team massively overachieved and won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game in over a decade.

Dennis Gates overturned the roster (though to a lesser degree) in 2023-2024. The team massively underachieved. Now here we are.

Depending on extra eligibility, medical waivers and the ever-looming transfer portal, Mizzou could see anywhere from 5 to 9 departures from this year’s roster, leaving plenty of room open for new blood to come and revive Dennis Gates’ momentum in Columbia. A top 5 recruiting class should help matters, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for the Tigers to improve in the present as well as the future. Hell, in the time since I wrote this, Mizzou already landed one of the best shooters in the portal!

So we put it to you, dear reader. What position should the Tiger coaching staff focus on this offseason? And if you had to put your flag down now, how do you think the Tigers will fare next season?

I recognize that the loss of Nick Honor and Sean East means there is probably a desperate need for some sort of point guard depth, but I was a big fan of Anthony Robinson II this season and can’t wait to see what the offense would look like under his leadership. Personally, I’m holding out hope that the Tigers can find an effective big to come and add even more size to the massive line up the Tigers are already going to trot out amongst the freshmen and sophomores. Crews is a big dude at 6’8”, but he’s more of a stretch four — I’d love to see someone in black and gold who can be a threat in the post.

As for expectations? Look, there’s going to be a lot of talent on the roster, even if it’s young. I think that means the Tigers are due for some sort of bounce back. Will that mean a tournament berth? Not necessarily. But I think a return to the .500 range would be good enough for me to feel like the program is headed in the right direction. That, of course, all depends on the type of talent they bring in through the portal.

As always, let us know how you feel in the comments or you can join in the ongoing discussion of portal targets over at Rock M+.