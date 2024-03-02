Tigers’ late rally not enough to overcome mid-game lulls in loss to Ole Miss

Mizzou started and ended the game strong, but the Tigers were unable to overcome a 21-point deficit in an 82-78 loss to Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.

Sean East II led the way for Mizzou with 27 points and three assists, while Tamar Bates and Aidan Shaw added on 26 combined. Shaw specifically played one of his better games of the season, as the sophomore out of Kansas City was active on both ends and reeled in nine boards after finding out he was starting just four minutes before the game began.

“He [Shaw] definitely earned it,” Gates said. “You saw a glimpse of Aidan Shaw, especially on that fast break, and I’m happy to see him get nine rebounds.”

Noah Carter also only played seven minutes on the night, a season low.

The Rebels were led by the prolific trio of Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Jaemyn Brakefield, who combined for 54 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on 14-for-27 shooting.

Ole Miss and Mizzou each shot over 50% from the floor, but a +13 advantage on the glass and six blocks propelled the Rebels to a road win.

Bates knocked down a 3-pointer that allowed Mizzou to take a 15-13 lead at the 13:38 mark of the first half. Following a frantic and high-scoring seven minutes of play to begin the game, the Tigers held momentum and belief following the Bates make.

That same momentum and belief dissolved over the course of the final 13 minutes of the opening frame. Ole Miss closed the half on a 32-11 run, highlighted by a near nine-minute period where the home side failed to convert a field goal. A combination of Murray, Brakefield and Murrell spearheaded a stellar offensive half from the Rebels, as the visitors ended up shooting 50% from the floor during the period.

Mizzou failed to mount any form of rally, allowing Chris Beard’s bunch to claim a 45-26 lead at halftime. East accounted for 13 points, but no other Tiger scored more than five. Five blocks from the 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp didn’t help matters, as East struggled to manufacture offense once Ole Miss keyed in on his slashing ability.

Despite some solid play from Anthony Robinson II, who scored five points and recorded an assist and a steal in the opening minutes of the second half, Mizzou failed to fully close the gap on the Rebels. Ole Miss’ stars continued to let it fly from all over the floor, and while the Tigers were able to stay within reach throughout the game, they never truly posed a threat...

...Until the 5:08 mark. A 15-point Ole Miss lead had been chopped down to nine following an electric Shaw lob and four straight points from Bates, and the Indiana transfer tacked on a pair of free throws following a Rebel turnover to make the scoreline read 70-63 with 4:10 remaining.

“We gave up 10 points off turnovers in the first half but then we only turned the ball over four times for zero points in the second half,” Gates said. “That’s how we were able to get back into the game.”

Mizzou then took full advantage of being in the bonus, converting four free throws while East also poured in four points to cut the deficit to 74-71 with 1:37 remaining. Mizzou Arena was as loud as it had been in months, and Ole Miss looked like the trap game pressure was getting to it late.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere here, I just love our crowd’s consistency,” Gates said. “Our fans are basketball-educated, and I appreciate them understanding that the best thing that you can give young people is support.”

The Rebels scored on the next possession but then proceeded to foul Nick Honor on a 3-point attempt coming off an inbounds pass. He knocked down all three free throws, but Mizzou could not close the gap thanks to Ole Miss’ 8-for-8 mark from the charity stripe in the final 35 seconds.

The Tigers will next host Auburn (22-7, 11-5) for senior night festivities at 8:00 p.m. CST Tuesday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.