Basketball Preview: Tigers welcome Ole Miss for the return trip

Tonight’s Preview

Ole Miss is in town for the second of two meetings between the Tigers and Rebels this season.

Chris Beard’s bunch narrowly escaped with a 79-76 victory in Oxford on Feb. 17 thanks to 26 points from Matthew Murrell and a sizzling 52.4% shooting mark from behind the arc.

Mizzou fought hard and received 25 points from Sean East II in his return to the floor, but the Tigers couldn't rally from a seven point deficit down the stretch.

Since, Ole Miss has faltered against some of the SEC’s top competition in Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama, losing each of those games by double-figures. The Rebels now sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as a result.

The Tigers have continued in a downward spiral since the close loss to the Rebels, falling to Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida. There are now three more chances to get that ever-elusive first SEC win of the season.

This is also the ninth annual Rally For Rhyan game, and for more info on the background of the organization and how you can get involved with the efforts, this will have all you need to know, and Karen’s Friday Links post gives you plenty of additional info.

It will also be Star Wars night at Mizzou Arena, with the first 1,500 fans receiving lightsabers. Ideally, the Tigers shoot like Han Solo and not a bunch of Stormtroopers in this one.

Let’s take a look at how Mizzou could pull off a stunner.

Game Info

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Date: March 2nd, 2024

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

The Starters

Mizzou (8-20, 0-15)

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.9 PPG)

SG: Sean East II (Grad, 17.0 PPG)

SF: Tamar Bates (JR, 13.6 PPG)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.7 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.1 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Connor Vanover (Grad, 3.6 PPG)

Ole Miss (19-9, 6-9)

PG: Jaylen Murray (JR, 13.4 PPG)

SG: Matthew Murrell (SR, 16.9 PPG)

SF: Allen Flanigan (SR, 15.7 PPG)

PF: Jaemyn Brakefield (SR, 12.2 PPG)

C: Moussa Cisse (SR, 4.6 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Jamarion Sharp (SR, 3.4 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get To Know Ole Miss

The Coach: Chris Beard’s résumé speaks for itself. Oxford is just his latest stop at a power conference program, and he’s continuing to have success wherever he goes.

A four-time conference coach of the year and the 2019 national coach of the year, Beard began his career at the D-I level as an assistant under Bob Knight at Texas Tech. After spending 10 years in Lubbock, he floated around some lower level programs before being hired to be the head man at Arkansas Little-Rock.

Beard became a spark for that program, leading the Trojans to a 30-5 record, conference title and an NCAA Tournament win in his first and only season at the helm. Texas Tech scooped him up right after, and Beard managed to bring the Red Raider program out of some dark ages. Over five seasons with TTU, Beard amassed a 112-55 record and went to an Elite Eight in 2018 before being the national runner-up to Virginia in 2019.

His alma mater beckoned, and thus Beard took the head coaching gig at Texas. He compiled a 29-13 record over two years but was relieved of his duties in the spring of 2023 amidst an ongoing investigation into a felony strangulation case between him and his wife. The charges were later dropped.

Beard has also coached a pair of first round draft picks (Zhaire Smith, Jarrett Culver) as a head coach.

The Season Thus Far: As previously mentioned, the Rebels jumped out to a 13-0 start and were one of the main storylines of the CBB season early on. Wins over NC State, Memphis and UCF were strong, and Ole Miss was also clutch in close games, going 6-0 in single-score contests.

Beard’s bunch endured an up-and-down start to SEC play, and since the first meeting between these two, the Rebels have dropped three in a row. Ole Miss split the Egg Bowl series by falling in Starkville following the win over Mizzou. Then, South Carolina and Alabama outscored the Rebels 175-147 over the span of two games to complete a three game skid for Beard and Co.

The Key Stats: The Rebels are about as efficient of an offensive team as you can be. They have an adjusted efficiency of 115.5, only turn the ball over on 15.5% of possessions and shoot it at a sizzling 37.7% from behind the arc. All of those numbers rank in the top 50 of the country.

They aren’t too shabby on the other end either. Opponents only shoot it at a 49.5% clip from inside the arc and Ole Miss records a block on 15.6% of possessions and a steal on 11.7%. The Rebels’ 6.0 blocks per game ranks 5th in the nation.

Ole Miss is also 4-9 against Quads 1 and 2, while the Rebels are 15-0 against Quads 3 and 4.

The Stars: Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan is the name to know. After four up-and-down years on the plains, Flanigan tested his luck in Oxford, and it’s panned out. He leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game and is second with 15.7 PPG as a freak athlete with great length at 6-foot-6. He has guard skills yet attacks the glass with the best of ‘em and can score at every level. A true matchup nightmare if there ever was one.

If you’re looking for the pure scorer on this team, look no further than Matthew Murrell. The Memphis-native came into his own in 2022-23 and has only followed that up with a stronger senior season. He’s averaging a team-high 16.9 PPG on 46.9% from the floor and 39.9% from behind the arc and is just a pure bucket-getter.

Junior guard Jaylen Murray rounds out the main scoring for Ole Miss. The former Saint Peter’s Peacock averages 13.4 PPG and forms a tough duo with Murrell on the perimeter. Jaemyn Brakefield is a veteran of the Rebel program and is a do-it-all kind of guy who acts as the glue for this team.

3 Keys To The Game

Take away a star

If Mizzou is to have any hope of winning this game, it can’t allow all of Ole Miss’s pistons to be firing on all their cylinders. A barrage of scoring from Murrell, Flanigan, Brakefield and Murray would be too much to overcome.

That quartet combined for 72 of the Rebels’ 79 points in the first meeting between these two sides. It can’t happen again.

2. Get hot, I mean red hot

In the end, you can’t bring a knife to a gun fight. For Mizzou to walk away from this one with a win, it has to shoot the ball at a high level.

The Tigers hung around in Oxford in large part because of the way they shot the ball. Replicating the 46.9% mark from the floor and the 45.5% mark from behind the arc would go a long way in determining if Mizzou can pull off the upset this time around.

3. Stop the ball in transition

Ole Miss scored 14 fast-break points to Missouri’s two in the first meeting between these teams. With the plethora of freak athletes that the Rebels possess, letting them have free-reign in the open floor is not a recipe for success.

At home, the Tigers need to better control the pace of the game and at least cut that margin down a bit.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Ole Miss 75 | Missouri 73

My Prediction: Missouri 82 | Ole Miss 77

In East’s return in Oxford, Mizzou played one of its better games of the season, and it took Herculean efforts from the Rebels’ core four to avoid a home upset. Given that result and the fact that Ole Miss plays a brand of basketball that is conducive to what Gates and Co. want to accomplish, I can see this being a similarly close game.

The Tigers are still in pursuit of that first SEC win despite fighting hard in contests against Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida. East’s offensive production (11 total games of 20+ points) has been something to behold, but he needs help on that end.

“I am excited to lead young men through adversity the way that I have been called to do,” Gates said. “And I see them responding every step of the way, and I’m going to continue to love on my guys and tell them what’s right or wrong.”

You saw the prediction.

I’ll call my shot here. Tigers get this win, put a major dent in the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament résumé and effectively Rally for Rhyan. The offense will fire on all cylinders behind strong showings from East, Bates and Honor, and this group will hold serve in the closing minutes of regulation (at long last).