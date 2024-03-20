Mizzou Basketball Off-Season Roster Movement Tracker

The Mizzou Basketball Team’s season went sideways in a major fashion in 2023-2024. After a sterling 25-10 record in Dennis Gates’s first season, the program limped to an 8-24 finish in the second installment. Much like twelve months ago, there should be a fair degree of attrition and new faces arriving on campus over the summer. Within, we’ll keep tabs on the players coming, staying and those leaving.

Player Roles

We’ve organized the roster and the potential additions by position. These positions are not a hard and fast rule, but rather our best estimate based on the team’s style of play the first two seasons as well has historical data.

Point Guard

Departures

Nick Honor — Nick Honor’s career came to a close in Nashville. The fifth-year senior proved to be a vital piece in Mizzou’s run to its first tournament victory in over a decade a year ago. His contributions should certain be recognized. Honor was a consistent floor spacer during his two years in Columbia and he added a steadying presence for a program who had long struggled in the turnover department. He was urged to do more in his second year in a Tiger uniform than what was probably fair to ask.

Sean East — In many ways the converse of Nick Honor, Sean saved his best year for last. The 6’3” guard burst onto the scene in a major way and would’ve certainly landed a spot on the postseason All-SEC team but for his team’s record. East logged a load of minutes and proved to be Mizzou’s (only) offensive catalyst. He led the team in many categories including minutes played, usage rate and offensive rating. Though he was far more advanced offensively than defensively, there is a large chunk of production walking out the door with East.

Candidates for Return

None

Newcomers

None

Combo Guard

Departures

None

Candidates for Return

Anthony Robinson — 3 years remaining — Young Robinson saw a season that was uneven if anything. The rangy guard split duties on and off the ball but saw his profile skew more towards a complimentary piece in creation duties. That very well could change going forward and may be borne out of necessity, as you’ll notice above. Robinson proved to be an intriguing fit defensively, pestering opponents into repeated mistakes and turnovers. Offensively, his shot never came around to be a consistent part of his game. He has the makings of an exceptional ball player and is cut from the exact cloth you want from a guard in a Dennis Gates system.

Newcomers

T.O. Barrett — 4 years remaining — We wrote extensively about Barrett’s game last summer, and for the most part, his profile remains the same. His prowess on the defensive end is where he could likely make an early impression. Projecting his impact on the offensive end is murkier. At Link Academy, he’s served as a depth piece behind the likes of Tre Johnson, Jasper Johnson, and Labaraon Philon. In EYBL Scholastic action, Barrett has averaged 4.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15 minutes of spot duty each night. Meanwhile, his shooting percentages will need to tick up. Like we said in June, some patience is necessary here.

Wing

Departures

Curt Lewis — 1 year remaining — Lewis was the second player Mizzou added from Louisville, Kentucky, by way of John A. Logan College. After plucking Sean East from the same school, Mizzou went back to the well. Lewis never really found his stride in 23-24. He saw his minutes increase midway through the conference campaign when injuries had claimed Tonje and Grill — as well as East for two games — but saw that time completely dissipate over the last eight games where he appeared in just one contest, logging 5 minutes in total. We confirmed with sources on March 19 that Lewis would be entering the transfer portal.

Candidates for Return

Tamar Bates — 1 year remaining — Tamar Bates was second only to Sean East in breakout seasons. The 6’5” junior for Kansas was a revelation. A spate of injuries to both Caleb Grill and John Tonje thrust him into a bigger role in December and he never relinquished it. Bates finished the season second among all Tigers in usage rate and offensive efficiency and was third in minutes played. Bates’s form as an outside shooter held true, but he added a strong slashing component to his game that allowed him to contribute in multiple ways. A return of Bates would give Mizzou a much needed senior presence and boost of production.

Caleb Grill — 1 year remaining contingent on medical redshirt — Grill’s season was cut short after a wrist injury suffered in early December sidelined him for the meat of the Tigers’ non-conference season and all of the SEC slate. While we did catch a glimpse of Grill’s abilities, we never truly saw the player that Mizzou had hoped they landed. Grill’s outside shot struggled early on in the campaign — he previously was a 34% career shooter. He did offer arguably the best rebounding production on a team sorely in need of it and a hardnosed attitude on the Tigers’ perimeter defense. He will need to apply for a medical hardship waiver — a medical redshirt — in order to return for the 24-25 season. However, assuming his medical records check out, he has seemingly met the qualifications to do so.

John Tonje — 1 year remaining contingent on medical redshirt — Much like Caleb Grill, John Tonje’s time in Columbia can be described as a failure to launch. The talented wing from Omaha, Nebraska, saw just 6.1% of the minutes Mizzou played all season. After suffering a foot injury in the offseason, Tonje was never able to fully integrate and show his wares. I was bullish on Tonje’s ability to translate his game to the high major level, and still am. In order to do so, however, he too will need a medical redshirt. On the surface, he has met the necessary requirements to qualify.

Newcomers

Marcus Allen — 4 years remaining — Allen returned to South Florida for a senior campaign that saw him lead Miami Norland to a Class 5A state title. That homecoming saw Allen slide down a positional spot to play as a four in the Vikings rotation, and he was certainly productive in putting up 18.5 points and 10.5 boards per game. Last July, Allen flashed an improving shooting stroke, particularly off the bounce and in some spot-up situations early in possessions. The question is where he gets slotted after arriving in Columbia. Does the staff see him as a true wing, in which case there’s a crowded house with Bates, Grill, and Boateng? Or is going to start out as four-man? Allen’s accustomed to playing off the ball as a cutter, crashing the glass, sprinting the wings in transition and spacing out. He’s also malleable as a defender.

Annor Boateng — 4 years remaining — When Boateng reports to MU, it’ll be with plenty of accolades in tow. But it might be overstating it to call the Little Rock Central product a plug-and-play option. No doubt, Boateng is a force when playing on the break and attacking in straight lines. But his shooting stroke, which had scouts gushing in late summer and autumn, has regressed. Mechanically, it’s smooth, compact and quick. Yet it’s simply not consistent. The fix might be as simple as locking him in a practice gym with a manger. Meanwhile, his handle can still be a tad loose, making Boateng a bit turnover-prone in tight spaces. Those questions should temper short-term expectations, but Boateng’s build, intelligence and tenacity should allow him to take on defensive work quickly. We expect Boateng to receive a steady dose of floor time, but what that looks like might run counter to some expectations. Or maybe he crushes his first summer on campus to pave the way to a breakout. Either way, we’re stoked to see the result.

Jacob Crews — 1 year remaining — Mizzou’s first addition in the spring portal season came via the transfer from the University of Tennessee-Martin on March 19th. While there is plenty to discuss about Crews, one thing is for certain: He shot the orange off the ball in 2024. The 6’8 wing knocked down 42% of his three point attempts at high volume. He does damage off the catch (1.200 PPS; elite) as well as off the dribble (1.370 PPS: elite.) How he translates defensively is an open-ended question. No matter, Mizzou liked what they saw and pounced early bringing him in for a visit and immediately securing a commitment. Crews spent his first two seasons at North Florida before transferring to Daytona State College where he was a NJCAA 2nd Team All-American.

Combo Forward

Departures

Noah Carter — Carter’s final year in a Tiger uniform followed a similar script to Nick Honor. The Dubuque, Iowa, native was productive. However, his ability to move up the food chain, so to speak, did not translate well. Carter was fourth in the team in minutes and third in usage. He was asked early on to step into the very large shoes that Kobe Brown had left behind and the fit was never quite right. Carter struggled with his outside shot and with it came an inability to shake defenders loose for quality rim attempts. No matter, the senior made valuable contributions to the program including a double digit first half in the points column against Utah State to help secure Mizzou’s tournament victory a year back.

Jesus Carralero Martin — 1 year remaining contingent on medical redshirt — It was easy to see why Dennis Gates and staff saw a fit with Carralero in signing him last spring. The 6’7” forward offered a keen passing ability which Mizzou’s offensive format requires. The question was could a player who put up otherwise average numbers at a Big South institution translate to the SEC and offer the same, at minimum? The answer was mixed, and his playing time reflected that. Carralero logged 7 games of five or less minutes in league play, including five DNPs. In the other 11 games he averaged nearly 20 minutes per contest. He was a situational threat, and his numbers were uneven, at best. While his passing was indeed as advertised, his ability to make defenses pay who sagged off in passing lanes caused offensive troubles. Part of this was due to Mizzou’s struggles behind the arc. Carralero has an option for a medical redshirt due to a year missed at Campbell, should he and the team pursue it. We confirmed with sources on March 19 that Carralero Martin would be entering the transfer portal.

Candidates for Return

None

Newcomers

Stretch Forward

Departures

Connor Vanover — Vanover was yet another spring addition from the 2023 portal class that flashed moments but struggled with consistency. There were multiple times throughout the season when it appeared that Vanover had asserted himself as a valuable contributor in an area need, only to see a run of low minutes, low production games follow. Case in point, Vanover had arguably his best game of the season in the SEC Tournament against Georgia, logging 10 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks in a game where Mizzou controlled the paint. Yet the three games prior? Three DNPs. Vanover was a productive player when he was on the court. He simply wasn’t on the court enough to be the difference that was needed.

Candidates for Return

Trent Pierce — 3 years remaining — It’s really hard to take stock of what we saw with Pierce in 2023-2024. Early on, Pierce was averaging about six minutes per contest which was fully inline with expectations. When conference play rolled around, that number plummeted. He averaged three minutes per contest over the first third of the slate before being sidelined with an illness that sat him eight consecutive games. He did return near the end of the season appearing in each of Mizzou’s final five games. However, that time missed disrupted his developmental time with the team.

Jordan Butler — 3 years remaining — If there was a freshman who saw his time increase as the year wore on, it was Jordan Butler. Butler was averaging under five minutes a game early on. Over the last 16 games of the season he saw double digit minutes in 13. Part of this was due to necessity. Part of this was due to him being Mizzou’s most consistent interior option. Butler has a solid outside shot but never saw it fall. We saw flashes of rim deterrence and aggression offensively. His biggest need is in adding strength to compensate for the size disparity in marking SEC big men. He made definite strides and were readily observable.

Newcomers

Trent Burns — 4 years remaining — In conversations with some national scouts, Burns is framed as long-term bet on development. We saw a little bit of him during Peach Jam last July, when it was evident he needed to fill out a lean frame and hone a more consistent shooting stroke. Since then, it’s been hard for us to track his progress. Good Vision Academy’s games are hard to track down, and we hate inferring progress or stagnation off highlight clips. Ideally, this season would serve as a de facto redshirt campaign.

Post Forward

Departures

Mabor Majak — 1 year remaining — If there is a better example of what Mizzou’s injury and DNP situation did to the rotations, I’ve yet to see it. Majak played a grand total of 21 minutes during the 22-23 season. He hit that total in an individual game this go around. From the end of January onward, Majak averaged nearly 12 minutes a contest before taking a no appearance in Nashville. Majak, much like Shaw, was a solid defender and helped Mizzou on the glass. However, his 8% usage rate once again caused issues on the offensive end. Majak entered the portal on March 19.

Candidates for Return

Aidan Shaw — 2 years remaining — You may be asking why Aidan Shaw is slotted in this category. And frankly, I agree with you. I know WHY he’s slotted here, I just don’t know how it became this way. In a spot entirely reserved for paint-dwellers, Shaw stands as an outlier of sorts. Shaw attempted 68 field goals in 2023-2024, 54 of which were at the rim. He took just two three point attempts all year. His offense was almost entirely tied to cutting actions, offensive rebounds and operating as the screener in pick and rolls. Was it the best use of his skills? Hard to say. Was it a change from the year prior? Most certainly. On the plus side of the ledger Shaw did provide some semblance of rim protection in rotating from the weak side. He performed ably on the glass. His minutes rose in a ratio which you’d expect. But his possessions used rate (11.6%) was the exact same as a year back. It’s hard to have an efficient offense when your team is stretched thin as is and you’re including a player who just isn’t involved. No matter, there’s room left on the development road and his physical attributes are second to none.

Newcomers

Peyton Marshall — 4 years remaining — We saw Marshall up close in February and came away heartened by his overall progress. The big man has trimmed up his frame and improved his stamina without sacrificing strength. And under the watchful eye and careful coordination of OTE’s coaches, he’s slowly getting the hang of passing reads in actions and from spots — the pinch post and top of the key — that are staples of Gates’ offense. The staff has also been transparent about what it needs from Marshall: physicality, toughness and rebounding. Assuming Marshall’s progress remains steady, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him play his way into a steady reserve role next season.