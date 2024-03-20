Transfer Portal Season Gets Underway for Mizzou Basketball

Transfer portal season is well underway and Mizzou Basketball is already off to a hot start in what proves to be a pivotal offseason for the program.
March 19, 2024
Welcome, Jacob Crews. Matthew Harris has more with the commitment post.
BREAKING: UT Martin transfer Jacob Crews, one of the top players in the portal, has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports.
The 6-8 guard averaged 19.1 PPG this season, shooting 41% from three.
Story: https://t.co/ZPU9Rsk54K
It’s a good start.
There will certainly be more transfer portal additions for Mizzou in the offseason as the names keep floating around.
This one is really intriguing, however — as Michigan big man and St. Louis native Tarris Reed is entering the transfer portal.
Would obviously put a pin in this name.
Reed took visits to Columbia when the last #Mizzou staff was in place. He played with Aidan Shaw on MoKan Elite. And his younger brother, Tristan, is a prime target in 2026.
Mizzou makes sense as a landing spot for Reed but there will obviously be plenty of suitors for him. Regardless, it’s something to keep an eye on at a position of need for the Tigers.
On the diamond, Mizzou Baseball couldn’t get the job done vs kU at Kauffman Stadium, falling 4-3 in 10 innings.
Final after 10 innings at Kauffman.
kU 4, #MIZ 3 | F
Your turn, softball — first pitch later tonight at 5:00 p.m. CST in Lawrence.
Your No. 15/16 Tigers (22-6, 2-4 SEC) travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for a midweek Border Showdown against the Jayhawks (19-7-1, 4-2 Big 12) Wednesday!!
https://t.co/qrxANW5VbU
Border Showdown coming soon in Lawrence.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
It wasn't the season that Tigers fans expected or wanted to see. But, one could argue that this was just another step in the development of this program and Dennis Gates as a head coach.

I took a look back at the year that was for #Mizzou basketball:
I took a look back at the year that was for #Mizzou basketball:https://t.co/Vyr1lwEmR7
- 2023 Position Postmortem from Nate Edwards: Defensive Line
- Scholarship Math from Sam Snelling: Just how many spots are the Tigers looking to fill?
- A Fan’s Notes from Dan Keegan: Black vs Gold
Join @RockMNation's 2024 Bracket Challenge!
#Mizzou struck quickly in the portal with the addition of Jacob Crews. Here's our quick breakdown of what the UT-Martin wing brings to the table.
- SB Nation Reacts from Josh Matejka: What positions should Mizzou Hoops target in the transfer portal?
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- Jocelyn Moore is your SEC Specialist of the Week. Was there ever any doubt?!? More on MUTigers.com.
♀️ WK11 | SEC Gymnastics Weekly Awards

SPECIALIST: Jocelyn Moore
Tigers in the trials
Tigers in the trials pic.twitter.com/qi0USzB1NP— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 19, 2024
- ICYMI: Rankings update for Mizzou Softball
Tiger Rankings: Week 6⃣
- East Coast road trip coming up for Mizzou Softball:
East Coast vibes ✈️ ️

March 26-30
March 26-30#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/d9sR1dPk6U
- Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Mitch Weber!
Mitch don’t miss— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 19, 2024
Mitch Weber’s 58.43m discus throw mark from last weekend leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the country!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/FW1h9gqEz3
- Cool news on Mizzou Hoops commit Aaron Rowe as he’s headed to a USA Basketball minicamp in April:
#Mizzou commit Aaron Rowe is headed to Colorado Springs for a USA Basketball minicamp in early April. A couple of other 2025 targets — Terrion Burgess and Jalen Haralson — are also on the list.

In 2026, MU has sent offers out to JJ Andrews, Sam Funches, and Elijah Williams.
In 2026, MU has sent offers out to JJ Andrews, Sam Funches, and Elijah Williams. https://t.co/YruQStDJCa
