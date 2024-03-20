 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer Portal Season Gets Underway for Mizzou Basketball

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, March 20

By Sammy Stava
Transfer portal season is well underway and Mizzou Basketball is already off to a hot start in what proves to be a pivotal offseason for the program.

Welcome, Jacob Crews. Matthew Harris has more with the commitment post.

It’s a good start.

There will certainly be more transfer portal additions for Mizzou in the offseason as the names keep floating around.

This one is really intriguing, however — as Michigan big man and St. Louis native Tarris Reed is entering the transfer portal.

Mizzou makes sense as a landing spot for Reed but there will obviously be plenty of suitors for him. Regardless, it’s something to keep an eye on at a position of need for the Tigers.

On the diamond, Mizzou Baseball couldn’t get the job done vs kU at Kauffman Stadium, falling 4-3 in 10 innings.

Your turn, softball — first pitch later tonight at 5:00 p.m. CST in Lawrence.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • ICYMI: Rankings update for Mizzou Softball
  • East Coast road trip coming up for Mizzou Softball:
  • Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Mitch Weber!
  • Cool news on Mizzou Hoops commit Aaron Rowe as he’s headed to a USA Basketball minicamp in April:

