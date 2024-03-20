Missouri baseball loses to kansas 4-3 in Border War battle in KC

Missouri traveled to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday and lost to kansas 4-3 in ten innings in a strong showing that ultimately came up short, 4-3.

The Tigers (9-12, 0-3 SEC) had beaten rival kansas (11-8, 3-3 Big 12) on Mar. 12 in Lawrence in a ten-inning thriller, but in Tuesday’s game (also ten innings long), they found themselves on the losing end.

Down 3-2 in the fifth, Missouri’s Jackson Lovich launched a solo bomb off of kU’s Evan Shaw, tying the game and electrifying the Mizzou dugout, along with the several hundred Tiger fans behind the Kauffman first-base dugout.

Four innings of shutout ball by MU’s Brock Lucas and four different kU relievers kept the game tied through the ninth. MU had one more chance before extra innings— Jackson Lovich, who had homered, tripled, and walked that day — was hitting .342 on the season. He came up with runners on first and second and two outs, but struck out.

In the top of the 10th, the Jayhawks struck first, going up 4-3 via a double and a pair of sacrifice flies off of Mizzou lefty Ryan Magdic.

Needing at least one run to stay in the game, Missouri failed to answer in the bottom of the tenth. With Thomas Curry on first after being hit by a pitch, Tucker Moore was given the signal to bunt. Moore’s bunt popped up, and kansas catcher Ben Hartl literally bent over backwards to make the diving catch, bringing the kansas fans on the third-base side to their feet.

Matt Garcia then ground into a 6-3 double play to end the game.

Head coach Kerrick Jackson attributed the issues to the players’ mindset.

“We got a chance to redeem ourselves by getting a bunt down, but we couldn’t get the bunt down because we were too focused on the fact that we missed the play before,” he said. “In baseball, if you focus on the pitch before while the next one is coming, you lose the moment.”

Jackson tagged freshman right-hander Josh McDevitt as the starter, who had previously pitched only five innings so far that season in five appearances, all in relief. After giving up two runs in as many innings, Brock Lucas took the opportunity to dazzle, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out five.

“He was struggling when he first came in, and then all of a sudden he just clicked.” Jackson said postgame. “I wish he would have clicked a batter earlier, [Lucas walked his first batter in for a run,] maybe the game was over at that point, but he comes back out and then just continues to mow through them after that.”

Missouri is now 1-5 all-time against Kansas when they play at Kauffman Stadium, according to MUTigers.com. Last year, Missouri went 2-0 against their Border War foe, winning once at Kauffman and once in Columbia.

Missouri returns to Columbia for SEC play this weekend, opening a three-game series Friday against #25 Kentucky.