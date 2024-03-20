What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Wednesday, March 20th

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was made available to the media today following the conclusion of spring practices and before Missouri’s Pro Day this Friday.

Eli Drinkwitz

On the objectives of this spring: “Our spring goals were individual player development, number one, and I’m very pleased with the progress that our players made throughout the spring. I think it was really important for us to figure out where our early enrollees were and then let our new coaches establish the baseline for the players at their position.”

“The second part of our spring was to identify the weaknesses and strengths of our schemes. And I think both sides of the ball are starting to have a better sense of what the identity for this year is going to look like. Obviously, on the defensive side of the ball, with a new coordinator still implementing some of his fingerprints onto the schematic style with death row and our 4-2-5 will look like. There was a little bit more odd structure, a little bit more simulated pressures, and those were all good things, and now it's about figuring out what our guys do best. Offensively, it's about getting playmaker touches, how specifically are we going to get Luther Burden involved in the offense, how specifically are we going to utilize Marquis Johnson’s matchup, Theo Wease’s matchup on the perimeter, Brett Norfleet’s matchup. How do we continue to let Brady Cook distribute the ball to the playmakers and that’s going to be an important part of what we do moving forward.”

“And then number three, the goal is to really it’s just about us, unity over self and that really begins this week.”

On Drey Norwood: “Defensively I felt like at the corner position Drey Norwood really stepped up and made a big jump. You know, obviously losing Ennis and KAD (Kris Abrams-Draine) that was a position of need for us, and Drey has certainly solidified himself as a very good and capable SEC style of player at the cornerback position.”

More on the defensive backs: “Toriano Pride came in and had his interception on Saturday, and I thought he competed at a high level very well for us all spring. Ja’Marion Wayne moved over to that position during bowl practice and has looked very good. Not only does he contribute us on special teams, you can tell that his experience on special teams, his physicality, tracking angles, and coverage showed up at the corner position. Nick Deloach is a guy, you know, that was his first spring practice for us at Mizzou, and I felt like he really grew and competes, and I know we’re very excited about what he did at the safety position. Joseph Charleston and Caleb Flagg really stood out. Joe, his leadership and attention to detail continued to progress in his man-to-man skills. Caleb Flagg showed up and was the defensive MVP of the spring game and very excited about what he could do.”

On the team’s defensive ends: “Joe Moore and Austin Firestone are two guys that really grew in the year that they’ve been in residence with us, and I feel like those guys are more and more comfortable with the scheme and more and more comfortable with their coaches and those guys have stood out with their development. Darris Smith shined bright in the spring game, and he’s really flashed that way for us all spring. Zion Young didn’t play that much in the spring game because he was battling an injury but man, we’re very excited about what he can do and what his field in position will be. Jahkai Lang, really, really has grown into his body and continues to play extremely physical and I think his growth is ahead of him.”

On Jalen Marshall: “Defensive tackle, Jalen Marshall, a guy that has kind of seen, okay, it’s now my opportunity. Obviously, we’re replacing three guys and bought in some transfers to compete. But Jalen Marhsall really took the next step for us, and so we’re very excited about that position and what he can contribute.”

On receiving unit: “Offensively, wide receiver-wise Josh Manning, offensive MVP in the spring game, he continues to grow and get better. At tight end, I thought Tyler Stephens had his best spring, obviously Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris are good players, but Tyler Stephens is a leader as a player continues to shine.”

On Mitchell Walters: “I thought Mitch Walters, a guy who has played a lot of football for us, continues to find ways to contribute for our team and develop and improve.”

“I think he’s gotten stronger. He’s better technique-wise; he’s better fundamentally. He used to fight a lot in practice. Now, he doesn’t fight quite as much in practice. Now, he focuses on just executing his job, which I think has been a huge addition. I think he understands what his role is. He is one of the most consistent players for us on our team...Mitch Walters can play a lot of different positions at the line of scrimmage, but also the leadership he presents to our team because he’s consistent every day in how he approaches his opportunity here.”

On Nate Noel: “Running back, Nate Noel. Man, that guy really had a good spring and not that the other guys didn’t, but really came out of spring excited about what Nate’s gonna provide to us offensively.”

Words on the upcoming Pro Day: “I’m very excited for these guys. I know they’ve worked really hard to get this opportunity and look forward to utilizing the Stephens Family Indoor on Friday to give these guys the best opportunity for them to achieve their dream at playing at the next level.”

On what it means for the program to have this many players have the opportunity to be drafted: “I think it’s a huge part of, again, we talked about our program chasing two dreams: a life of football and a life outside of the game. It’s going to be the 20th straight year that Missouri has had a player drafted. But now to have those conversations with potential first-round draft picks, the potential of potentially breaking the record of the total number of draft picks...That’s a different level and that’s a different conversation, when we add all the different conversations, when we add all the different accomplishments from last year and how we could continue to carry over with also name recognition for the players that are coming back.”

On Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and the rest of the players competing in Mizzou’s Pro Day: “Those guys, Kris Abrams-Draine, you talk about a guy with a competitive spirit and a stubborn refusal to quit. Obviously, one of my first viral moments here was Ennis Rakestraw committing and going crazy, and if you look back at all the different comments that people made about my reaction, three start this way, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. To see what Ennis Rakestraw has become, you would like to go back and tag-tweet every one of them, right, but you don’t. Darius Robinson, Ty’Ron Hopper, Cody Schrader, Realus George, Jaydan Jernigan, Javon Foster, Harrison Mevis, all of those guys, every one of them. Xavier Delgado, all of those guys’ stories is unique.”

On how the rise of the transfer portal has changed the way the team operates in the spring: “I think it changes the mindset of what spring is, and it's also an understanding that you know, once you’ve identified what your roster is coming out of spring how do you reinforce your strengths and how do you figure out how to strengthen your weaknesses right? Obviously, there is going to be another portal coming up and we will be active in that portal time.”

“We’re under scholarship, so we’re not at a full 85, so we will be active, and the Number 1 core value of University of Missouri football is always compete. The day we quit competing is the day we’ve accepted mediocrity. We will never do that as long as I’m the head football coach. Every single player knows that every day you got to get better today than you were yesterday. That’s an always compete mindset, so none of us are afraid of competition, and we’ll be looking to add competition or add pieces that are available.”

Is there any specific are the team in looking for?: “We’ve already had one addition that committed to us just because of injuries that occurred to Sam Horn so very excited about that. I think that’s gonna be huge for us to be able to add that position of need. There are some other ones that are out there. I don’t see any just glaring weaknesses on our roster, but I always see opportunities for us to improve.”

Injury Update

On Brian Huff: “We came out of spring fairly healthy. The only surgery that is on our book as of right now, which we actually knew going into spring was Brian Huff. He will repair an injury from high school. He’ll actually have surgery tomorrow. He’ll be back as a full participant by June so that works out pretty good.”