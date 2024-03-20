Final words from Brian Smith and Keegan O’Toole before the NCAA Championships

Head Coach Brian Smith and Keegan O’Toole were among the four coaches and four wrestlers at the NCAA press conference before the wrestling championships get underway Thursday morning. Here are some of the highlights of what they said:

Brian Smith

From his opening statement: “I was just looking something up. It’s the 11th time since I’ve been the head coach at Missouri we’ve had the nationals in the state of Missouri, so I’m kind of spoiled that we get to have it. And the growth it’s meant to our program when you host a national tournament, just the publicity the draw, the media and the young kids ...”

“It’s amazing the impact it has on the youth and the community of wrestling and the growth it caused in our state, and how our program has followed and grown. And we’re bringing 10 guys here again. It’s special so it’s good to be home.”

On telling the Elam brothers the championships would be in KC: “It’s a pretty cool story. I was in the Grand Canyon, and it was after season. And I think I knew the committee was coming out with the places they were going to be. And I came out of it and my phone started to blow up like it normally does anyway when I don’t have it on. And I saw, hey, that’s awesome. I’m like, what is so awesome. And I had to look it up. I saw the year we were getting in Kansas city. Of course, because of damn COVID I had to figure out, would Zach still be eligible.”

“I figured it out and those were the first two people; I texted them together, Zach, Rock — Zach’s senior year will be in Kansas City. They were very excited about it. I’ve known them since they were, I think, four and five years old. We were doing camps and clinics out here for his dad. And it’s just the relationship I have with them, they’re very special young men. I know the impact they still — they’re doing camps all over the state. Kids know them and love them. This will be fun for those young kids to be at this type of venue — beautiful, packed house — seeing the Elam brothers, going out there and doing special things.”

On talking to Keegan and getting his best performance at nationals: “You don’t have to push him too much. He loves to be in the practice room. That’s what I always say, that’s what makes him special, the way he trains. It’s not just during the practice, it’s what he does after and how technical he is and breaking things down in his preparation. He’s just a special one that’s fun to coach.”

Suggestions on how to change seeding process: “But it’s a very fair system, and I know they’re trying to do their best. There were times when we used a eye test and I don’t know what went on in the room, but to me it seemed like it went away from the eye test a little bit, but if that’s what they’re going to do, it would be nice to know that in the beginning of the year as a coach, that we’re going straight by the computer or straight by this, or we’re going to use some judgment on it — because I remember when I was in there, we had a seed, Kyle Snyder, with six matches. And we used an eye test and said, probably should put it this way. Maybe I shouldn’t even be saying these things, but it did. And it worked out pretty good. But there’s nothing you can do about it.”

How rivalry between O’Toole and Carr has taken both of them to new levels: “You’ve got to be prepared. And it’s not like a week of preparation. They’re preparing for each other the minute the match is over. And you know when you’re going on the mat against David, you’re going to have the best effort, the best prepared. I know the coaching staff over there, it’s a great coaching staff. He’s got to be ready. And so it’s the mental side of it, too, that it’s just, man, I did this and it worked this time but now I’ve got to be ready for the next. It makes it fun, but it’s great for the fans, too. These match-ups end up — but right now he’s focused on his first-round match-up. And we’ll focus — if David’s there, we’ll be there. If we’re there — that’s this tournament. You can’t really worry about match-ups. You’ve got to worry about the one that’s in front of you.”

Is NIL a positive or negative for wrestling: “Positive because I have a lot of young men that are out there, they’re still paying off loans, debts from college because we were limited to 9.9 (scholarships), and I can see the money they can make now actually working and making a decent amount of money working camps or getting free food at a restaurant and things like that that were illegal. And I explain this to our football staff that we’re at 9.9, you’re at 85, guys on full rides. And they’re like you have 40 guys on your team. Yeah, do the math.”

“So for our sport, it really helps. Yes, is it more work on us, of course, but wrestling coaches know how to do that work. When the rule first became — I said wrestling coaches are the most prepared because of regional training centers and all these things we’ve been raising money for. So we just make a shift, now we’ve got to raise money and doing things for that and going out and trying to find it. But for the student-athletes, definitely takes a little stress off their lives with having money to pay for school and having a little extra finally. And so I think it’s a good thing.”

Keegan O’Toole

On continuing to learn and grow in his wrestling: “I definitely think going over to the U23 Worlds was a really good challenge. Had a really tough training schedule for that in the summer. And me and Aaron (Brooks) actually roomed together for that. That was a fun tournament. But we got tested a lot. Other than that, it’s just the evolution, try to get better every day in areas that maybe you have never thought you would explore and playing around in those.”

On having nationals in KC: “I think it just makes it more fun because we’ll have a lot more Mizzou fans. I also think that Kansas (City), we’ve got two guys on our team that are wrestling Rocky Elam, Zach Elam from Kansas (City). So really great opportunity for them. It’s just nice that I only had to drive an hour and a half to get here. And on Sunday I’ll drive an hour and a half to go back home. It’s just another tournament.”

On what winning another national title would mean to the program and wrestlers from Kansas City: “I think it would just show that you can be successful wherever you go. I think that you each have to take advantage of every opportunity you get and make the most of it and enjoy the ride.”

On David Carr pushing him to become a better wrestler: “It will be number five. Anytime you have someone that good in your weight class, they’re going to push you to get better in the areas you’re weak at. He really showed me where I was weak the first two times I wrestled. He kind of put it on me. But this weight class has a lot of good wrestlers. It wasn’t just him that pushed me this year. I’ve had many battles, many wars. Each and every day, each and every competition I’m learning a lot.”

Much more coverage will be coming soon from Kansas City as I’ll be writing, live-tweeting and interacting with others on discussion boards on RockM+ (go check it out if you haven’t already subscribed!) from the NCAA Championships.