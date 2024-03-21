What we saw (and learned) at the Black & Gold game

We’re officially on the summer side of the Black & Gold spring game and before we begin the long slow march to the death that is the football-less summer (at least until the new video game drops) let’s squeeze as much juice as we can out of our last big source of content. Before the spring game, I felt ready and prepared for what I was going to look for in the spring game. In fact, I gave you five things to watch for that I felt were particularly interesting heading into the last public appearance of the team this school year. And then the team tossed most of those things on their heads when they decided to shake things up this year and let the players draft their own teams.

Let me be clear, I think this was a really fun way to make this (meaningless) scrimmage more interesting for the players. That said, for those of us hoping to take anything away from spring game regarding potential depth charts and rotations, this sounded like a big “womp womp.” Three of the things I was most interested to watch for were depth-chart related, including the right guard spot, the secondary, and the running back rotation.

Because the teams were split up evenly down the middle and not by offense vs. defense or first teams vs. second teams, it was impossible to draw any conclusions whatsoever. All three groups I wanted to observe were split evenly, including Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, who were on the Gold and Black teams respectively. Despite this wrench thrown into the works, there were a few things I saw from Saturday’s scrimmage, so let’s chat about them.

I saw that the Joker is a real thing

One thing I was interested in watching for is how and how often Corey Batoon used his new Joker position. Similarly, I was interested to see which players took the lions share of those snaps. It appeared like three players had the most reps at that position, Darris Smith and Johnny Walker, Jr. for the Gold team and redshirt freshman Serigne Tounakra on the Black team. Joe Moore also had a few reps at the boundary EDGE position for Black as well.

Unsurprisingly, Smith and Walker made bigger splashes at the position than any of their Black team counterparts. Smith had a sack on Brady Cook early in the game on what would have probably been a strip sack if he was allowed to contact Cook at all. What I found interesting was how often the Joker players on both sides alternated between a three-point stance and a standing two-point stance. Regardless of their stance, the Joker would either rush the passer, set the edge or drop into coverage in the flats. Assuming they don’t fall into a predictable pattern, this shakeup in stance could cause quarterbacks and offensive tackles some confusion when trying to determine who is rushing the passer and from where on the field.

One particularly interesting defensive call I saw involved the Joker dropping into pass coverage while the safety simultaneously came down on a blitz, leading to a pressure and incompletion. While I’m not a fan of regularly dropping EDGE players into coverage, just the threat that that could happen at any time could be enough to cause some quarterback confusion. This alone could make the new position worth it if Batoon picks his spots correctly.

I saw that Mizzou has size on the interior

As we outlined early on in spring practice, the interior defensive line took it on the chin with losses from the 2023 season. Losing three of a very effective four-man rotation opened a big hole (both in size and in production) in the middle of the Tiger defense. One thing I saw at the spring game Saturday was that we have the size to more than fill the hole on the interior.

You can see numbers on a screen and know, at least logically, that a guy is big. But it when you actually see those big guys in person... that makes a whole lot of difference. Returning starter Kristian Williams didn’t play Saturday for an unspecified (but seeingly unconcerning) reason. We already know he is big and he is good. What I saw Saturday is that Florida transfer Chris McClellan (6’3”, 320 lbs) is BIG. Like, so big his very large jersey doesn’t properly adorn his frame. Another transfer, Sterling Webb (6’2, 295 lbs) is WIDE. Not as vertical as McClellan, Webb seemed more than capable of filling gaps horizontally to stuff the run.

My third really big guy was actually quite a surprise. Former four star recruit Ky Montgomery came into Mizzou as a 250 lbs EDGE player, but has not seen the field in three years due to injuries. Well he saw the field Saturday and my guy has put on some WEIGHT. He’s listed at 287 lbs currently, but he looks easily 300 in his pads. Because of the weight, the defensive staff has moved Montgomery off the EDGE and into the interior of the defense, where he played the majority of the snaps alongside McClellan for the Black team. While we don’t yet know if the new additions to the DL roster will fill the giant production hole from last year, it does seem like Mizzou at least has the bodies to fill the space.

I saw that the Wide Receiver room is deeep

We already knew this receiving corps was deep. Returning the top five WRs and the starting tight end from one of the nation’s best units last year told us that. What we didn’t know was what the depth looked like after those top five guys. What I saw Saturday shows us that this Mizzou receiving room goes at least seven strong with guys who could play on just about any team in the SEC.

Sophomore Josh Manning had a breakout performance, grabbing four balls for 74 yards and the Black team’s sole touchdown, a 36-yard jump ball in the south end zone from Brady Cook.

Sophomore Daniel Blood also made some nice plays over the middle and sophomore burner Marquis Johnson seemed to open up his route tree quite a bit. Rather than solely running deep nine routes, Speedy Johnson had several catches on crossers and outs; signs that the coaches like what they see in his development as a complete receiver.

Based on last year, we know Johnson will get a good amount of snaps, but assuming we don’t lose anybody to the portal, you’d be hard press to find 6th and 7th receivers on the depth chart on any SEC team as talented as Blood and Manning.

I saw that Drinkwitz doesn’t care about spring games

This one is kind of silly, and to be honest, I don’t mind at all that Drinkwitz doesn’t care about spring games. If he’s truthful in a private moment, I bet he would prefer not to have one at all, but he understands the importance of fan engagement and keeping his team focused and entertained on a fun Saturday afternoon. He even went as far to reduce fun by calling back a touchdown for the Gold team as they tried to run it in from the one-yard line. If I hadn’t already left Faurot at halftime, I would have given a hearty BOO.

I’ve seen a lot of different styles of spring games, but I have never seen one designed quite like this one. First of all, it was two-hand touch, which was a first for me considering all the players were fully geared up. You never see quarterbacks get hit during spring games, but typically everyone else is playing full contact, especially the running backs and both sides of the trenches. This design made for some pretty vanilla plays and play calls, since it was virtually impossible to run the ball. Bottom line though: Drinkwitz cares way more about player health coming out the spring game than he does fan entertainment, so we were left watching lots of quarterback scrambles and jump balls.

As I had asked for, all of the stars only played in the first half. Cook played (and scrambled) way more than I had hoped he would, but even so, Drinkwitz pulled him after the second quarter. Luther Burden only played a couple series before finding the bench and the other top offensive weapons joined Cook on the sidelines at halftime.

All in all, it was a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon. The weather was warm (and windy) the bounce houses were bouncy and every Tiger left the field under their own power. All in all, let’s chalk it up a success and hope August comes quickly.