16 Tigers get back on the right track, taking down that one team to the west

Siri, play Mr. Brightside
Mizzou has gotten back to its winning ways! And in a rivalry game! Now, would I have preferred to get a W or two over the past weekend against an orange-colored rival who has the Tigers’ former hitting coach on staff? Definitely. But will I settle for this W against the school’s most hated rival in Lawrence? YES MA’AM.
Cierra Harrison (9-1) took to the circle at Arrocha Ballpark and pitched four shutout innings before handing the ball to Laurin Krings, who we hadn’t seen in action since last Friday, who then gave it to Taylor Pannell to close things out.
The Tigers got on the board first in this one and never relinquished the lead, though it got dicey there in the waning moments. More on that in a minute, though.
In the top of the second, Maddie Gallagher singled to kU pitcher Katie Brooks and then advanced to 2B on a throwing error. Katie Chester advanced the runner on a sac bunt, before Madison Walker singled to right, making it 1-0 Good Gals.
The Tigers had perfect opportunity to add additional runs as Chantice Phillips followed with a walk, and Kayley Lenger laid down a beautiful bunt to load the bases. Jenna Laird, on base for the second time (she walked in the first), reached on a fielder’s choice, but it took out the lead runner at home. Alex Honnold grounded out to Brooks to end the threat, leaving the bases juiced.
Kansas had chances in this one early on, as in the first, a leadoff single and hit by pitch put two on, but Harrison was able to get out of the inning on an infield lineout and a strikeout.
In the fourth, the Tigers added on a couple more runs, as Walker was hit by pitch and Phillips’ sac bunt advanced her (or rather, her PR Claire Cahalan) to 2B. A Lenger single to right put runners at the corners for Laird, who grounded out, but allowed Cahalan to score and make it 2-0. A Honnold double then brought in Lenger, making it 3-0 Good Gals.
kU would get another shot to get some runs in the bottom of the fourth, CC’s final inning of work, as a back-to-back one-out singles put two runners on before a fielder’s choice got the lead runner and a fly out to right left two stranded. Harrison worked four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, but best of all— NO WALKS. CC was a walking machine over the weekend, so it was great to see her control the zone. She did hit two batters, which was also an issue in the UT series, but it happens when you throw inside a lot.
Krings took over for CC in the fifth, stranding two in that frame after allowing a double and a walk, and then stranding another runner in the sixth after allowing a single. She served her purpose, keeping the shutout intact while also getting in a little pitching practice for the first time in five days. When Krings left the game, she’d worked two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three.
Make that three strikeouts for Lo!!! #OwnIt #MIZ | @LaurinKrings pic.twitter.com/ILjGtdDwt6— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 21, 2024
It wasn’t until the seventh, with Taylor Pannell in the game to close it out, that kansas would finally capitalize with runners on base. A leadoff single was followed by a fielder’s choice that took out the lead runner. After a flyout and another single to the right side, the runners advanced to 2B and 3B. A fielding error by Laird then allowed two runs to score — I didn’t see the play as I was making dinner, but anytime your error allows TWO runs to score... well that’s not good. Shutout over, and kU pulled within one.
Fortunately, Pannell was able to stop the bleeding and struck out the final batter to preserve the win, 3-2. Because those runs were unearned, TP left the game keeping her 0.00 ERA alive. However, she wasn’t super sharp here, throwing 21 pitches while allowing 2 hits and getting only one strikeout (though it was the most important one).
.@taylor78pannell closes the door #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/zrVT8jPi3Q— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 21, 2024
Offensively, Alex Honnold was 1-4 with a double and an RBI. Maddie Gallagher was 1-3 with a run scored. Katie Chester and Madison Walker were both 1-2, while Walker also added an RBI and a HBP. Lenger had the best day of anyone, going 2-3 in the 9-hole with a run (and a strikeout).
The Tigers only hit .250 (6-24), and just .222 with two outs. On a positive note, though, they only struck out once, and hit .308 with runners on and .444 with runners in scoring position. After a weekend in which they couldn’t get anything going either by stranding massive amounts of runners on base (I think they stranded like 10-11 in Friday’s blowout) or because they just, like... didn’t get on base, this was a super welcome sight.
Leaving Lawrence with a huge rivalry DUB!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/AbJHT0TTSH— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 21, 2024
Here’s the final box score. On Friday, I’ll have a weekend preview for the #16 Tigers v. #2 Tigers deathmatch.
