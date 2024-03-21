Mizzou’s Spring Game, portal targets, and more

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! The spring game is done so let’s talk about all the things we learned from it. With spring football all wrapped up, who might Drinkwitz and the Tigers look to target in the portal? Finally, summer plans are upon us, what’s yours?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score!

03:00 - 09:40: Initial thoughts from the Spring Game.

09:40 - 15:45: Wide receivers.

15:45 - 21:00: The defense.

21:00 - 29:00: Remaining transfer targets.

29:00 - 35:10: The defensive ends.

35:10 - 37:30: Summer plans?

