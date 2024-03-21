SB Nation Reacts: Mizzou needs to find its point guard of the future

The fans have spoken, and now it’s the Mizzou coaches’ turn to deliver.

After asking earlier this week — right before the Tigers landed their first newcomer from the transfer portal and said goodbye to Mabor Majak — what sort of player the staff should prioritize, you offered an answer that, I’ll admit, was a bit surprising to me.

I offered that a big man is necessary given Mizzou’s lack of experience in that field. Most of the bigs on the roster next season will be freshmen and sophomores, and I’d love to see someone with experience and leadership in that area come through. But I suppose it’s hard to argue that a nailed-on starting point guard is necessary. Sean East II and Nick Honor are gone, leaving Anthony Robinson II as the only one on the team with true point experience. We know the Tigers have spoken to a few of the top PGs in the portal, so it seems as if Dennis Gates is looking to deliver in that area of the roster.

We also asked you all what your expectations were for the Tigers next season, given what we know today. Again, you crazy optimists surprised me.

I understand that it’s not particularly difficult to make the NCAA Tournament these days and that Gates has already proven that he can quickly turn things around. But with a team that’s due to have at least 7-8 underclassmen as the most talented players on the roster, I’m not sure I’m holding that fire under the coaching staff. I’d love to see the Tigers sneak a bid and get back on track, but I also want to see Gates’ young guns get plenty of run and build something sustainable for the future. Who knows... maybe he can do both!

