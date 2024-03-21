Live Thread: NCAA Wrestling Championships Session 1

The first day of the NCAA Championships is in Kansas City and Mizzou has all 10 wrestlers at nationals, follow here for live updates.

Noah Surtin

Noah Surtin will be the first wrestler up for the Tigers, he’s next on mat 7 facing Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado.

Poulin wins a scramble for the first takedown of the match midway through the period one, rides out the period to take a 3-0 lead into the second period. Surtin goes right back to bottom.

Surtin scores a quick escape. Poulin with a single leg, Surtin goes over the top and it stalemates after a long scramble. Surtin trails 3-1 entering the third period, Poulin starts on bottom.

Surtin rides the entire third period, deciding to go for back points in his comeback attempt. It doesn’t work and he loses his first round match 3-1.

He’ll face Ohio State’s Brendan McCrone in the first consolation round. It’s survive and advance from here for Surtin.

Kade Moore

Kade Moore is up in two matches on mat one.

Moore’s up next now on mat one, he’ll be facing Nasir Bailey of Little Rock.

Josh Edmond will also be up in two matches on mat five.

Moore and Bailey are up now on mat one.

Moore has a bad single leg shot, Bailey avoids it and counters for a takedown. Moore scores a quick escape and that’s it for the first period, he trails 3-1. They start from neutral in period two.

Bailey gets another takedown early on in period two. Moore escapes off a restart and is down 6-2 to start the third. He begins on bottom.

Moore with another quick escape from bottom to start period three. Bailey continues his offensive onslaught with another takedown, Moore with another escape. Bailey takes the 10-4 decision with the extra point for riding time.

This hasn’t been the start many have hoped for as both Surtin and Moore struggled to initiate offense like we saw them do for a lot of the season. They both move to the wrestlebacks.

Josh Edmond

Josh Edmond has a chance to get Mizzou its first points of the championships in his match against Lock Haven’s Wyatt Henson, he’s up next on mat five.

Limited action in the first period of Edmond’s match, we’re scoreless after three minutes. He had a double leg shot and tried to drive Henson to the ground but they went out of bounds. Henson goes bottom to start period two.

Henson scores a quick escape to start the period. Henson tries a double leg shot in the final seconds, nothing comes of it. Edmond starts on bottom in the final period.

Edmond escapes to tie it up at 1-1. Edmond goes for another double leg attempt but can’t convert, we go to sudden victory!

Henson goes for a shot but Edmond rapidly counters and gets the sudden victory with a takedown, advancing to round two!

Logan Gioffre

Logan Gioffre is up next on mat three vs. West Virginia’s Ty Watters.

Watters comes out aggressive early and wins a scramble for the early takedown. We’ve got a brick thrown on the mat.

Call is confirmed, it’s a Watters takedown. Gioffre escapes about a little over 30 seconds. Gioffre with a good shot but Watters wins a scramble for a takedown, adds on a two-point nearfall. Gioffre is thrown hard to the mat trying to escape, we’ve got injury time right now.

Upon review, the scramble before that injury led to two takedowns for Watters and a two-point nearfall, Gioffre trails 11-2. We are still on injury time, but Gioffre is getting ready to start up again.

Watters escapes after starting from bottom with the restart following injury time. Gioffre is behind 12-2 after period one, he starts on bottom in the second period.

Gioffre quickly escapes from bottom to start but Watters wins another long scramble for a takedown. Gioffre escapes, there’s a scramble to end the period with no points. Gioffre is down 15-4 and starts on top in the final period.

Watters quickly escapes and gets the final takedown for a 19-4 tech fall. Mizzou wrestlers have gone 1-3 and is yet to score a takedown in regulation in the opening session.

Brock Mauller

Brock Mauller’s match with Teague Travis of Oklahoma State is up next on mat five.

Travis with an early shot, Mauller goes over the top and it stalemates. That’s about it for the early action, we’re scoreless heading into period two. Mauller chooses bottom to start the second period.

Mauller with his usual quick escape to start the period. Travis gets a double leg, picks Mauller up and slams him to the mat for a takedown. He escapes off a restart. Travis with another shot and a takedown, he leads 6-2 entering the third.

Teague Travis escapes from bottom, that’s the only point scored in the third period as Mauller falls 7-2.

Keegan O’Toole

Keegan O’Toole is up next on mat seven, he’ll face Jack Thomsen of Northern Iowa.

Thomsen goes for a shot, O’Toole gets around and scores the takedown for the early lead. He lets him up, looks like he’ll go after a tech fall. O’Toole gets in on a single leg and wins the scramble, takedown number two. He gets Thomsen on his back then they go out of bounds.

Thomsen goes for O’Toole’s ankle, O’Toole wins a scramble and scores a takedown. He goes for the pin and secures the much-needed team points in a dominant first round victory, ending this match in the opening period.

Mizzou is currently tied for 14th in the team race with four points. Nebraska leads with 10.5, North Carolina State is 2nd with 8.5 and Iowa is in third with 7.5.

Peyton Mocco

Peyton Mocco is up next on mat one, he’s facing Austin Murphy of Campbell.

Murphy goes for a double leg right out of the gate and scores a takedown in the first 15 seconds. Mocco escapes then there’s a long scramble in the middle of the period, no one comes out on top and it remains 3-1 after three minutes. Murphy starts on bottom in period two.

Murphy escapes, there’s another long scramble that stalemates. That’s the only point scored in the period and Mocco trails 4-1. He’ll start on bottom in period three.

Mocco gets a quick escape to start period three. Murphy is given a point on an illegal hold call, Mizzou throws the brick and we go to a review.

The call stands after a very lengthy review. Murphy is penalized for stalling but Mocco drops a 5-3 decision, he can’t get a takedown in the final 30 seconds.

Colton Hawks

Colton Hawks’ match with Gavin Kane is up now on mat six.

Not much action in the first period, we’re scoreless after three minutes. Hawks starts the second period on bottom.

Hawks gets an escape in period two, Kane rides for over a minute. Kane is on bottom to start the final period.

Kane escapes to start the period but Hawks scores the key takedown, he holds on for a 4-2 decision and advances to round two.

Rocky Elam

Rocky Elam and Mac Stout of Pitt are set to begin on mat one.

Elam leads 4-2 after period one. Stout begins the second period on bottom.

Elam rides the entire period, he maintains his 4-2 lead heading into period three. He starts on bottom in the final period.

Elam scores a quick escape. There are some shots and scrambles but the score remains 5-2 as Elam advances to round two. He adds on the extra point for riding time, making it a 6-2 decision. A strong start to the tournament for the younger Elam brother in his hometown.

Zach Elam

Zach Elam is up next on mat two, he’ll be facing Josiah Hill of Little Rock.

Elam gets some uncharacteristic early offense, he scores a takedown in the first 30 seconds. He goes for back points and gets the first period fall! An impressive first match for Elam, this is his final nationals.

Mizzou moves into a tie for ninth place with that victory, finishing the first session of the NCAA Championships with nine points.

The Tigers finish the opening session strong with three straight victories. They will look for bounce back performances from Noah Surtin, Kade Moore, Logan Gioffre and others in the second session of the day, that’s later tonight.

End of Session One

Mizzou ends the first session in 11th place with nine points. The Tigers saw five wrestlers advance to the second round, while five move to the wrestlebacks.

Here are the first matches of the evening session for Mizzou wrestlers:

125 - #13 Noah Surtin vs. #29 Brendan McCrone of Ohio State, first consolation round.

133 - #26 Kade Moore vs. #10 Aaron Nagao of Penn State, first consolation round.

141 - #21 Josh Edmond vs. #5 Anthony Echemendia of Iowa State in the second round.

149 - #28 Logan Gioffre vs. #12 Ethen Miller of Maryland in the first consolation round.

157 - #17 Brock Mauller vs. #32 Isaac Wilcox of Ohio State in the first consolation round.

165 - #1 Keegan O’Toole vs. #16 Will Miller of Appalachian State in the second round.

174 - #22 Peyton Mocco vs. #27 Danny Wask of Navy in the first consolation round.

184 - #11 Colton Hawks vs. #6 Bernie Truax of Penn State in the second round.

197 - #12 Rocky Elam vs. #5 Jacob Cardenas of Cornell in the second round.

285 - #6 Zach Elam vs. #11 Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma in the second round.

That’s going to do it for my live coverage of the first session, make sure to check back in for another live thread tonight from session two!