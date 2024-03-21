Live Thread: NCAA Wrestling Championships Session Two

We’re on to the second round and the beginning of wrestlebacks at NCAA’s in Kansas City, follow along for live updates! You can catch up on the action from this morning and afternoon in my live thread from session one.

Mizzou starts the session in 11th with nine points, one point behind Oklahoma State and one ahead of Arizona State and Wisconsin. Five Tigers advanced to the second round while five will fight to survive in the consolation bracket. Here are the first matches in the session for each wrestler:

125 - #13 Noah Surtin vs. #29 Brendan McCrone of Ohio State, first consolation round.

133 - #26 Kade Moore vs. #10 Aaron Nagao of Penn State, first consolation round.

141 - #21 Josh Edmond vs. #5 Anthony Echemendia of Iowa State in the second round.

149 - #28 Logan Gioffre vs. #12 Ethen Miller of Maryland in the first consolation round.

157 - #17 Brock Mauller vs. #32 Isaac Wilcox of Ohio State in the first consolation round.

165 - #1 Keegan O’Toole vs. #16 Will Miller of Appalachian State in the second round.

174 - #22 Peyton Mocco vs. #27 Danny Wask of Navy in the first consolation round.

184 - #11 Colton Hawks vs. #6 Bernie Truax of Penn State in the second round.

197 - #12 Rocky Elam vs. #5 Jacob Cardenas of Cornell in the second round.

285 - #6 Zach Elam vs. #11 Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma in the second round.

Live updates from the second session start below: