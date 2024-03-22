SEC, WOE IS ME.

NOT a great day for the mighty SEC, huh? Good God.

Much like I felt about the entirety of the 2024 Mizzou Hoops season and Mizzou’s softball series like weekend, I suggest we find Harry Potter and get a good ol’ fashioned memory charm, Obliviate, or get invest in of these, as it could be a long tourney...

How I choose to remember the SEC’s 0-3 start in this NCAAT. pic.twitter.com/9CHZpW352V — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 22, 2024

Perhaps they should move to Australia?

The SEC is having a no-good, very-bad NCAA Tournament so far.



No. 3 Kentucky gets upset by Oakland.

No. 6 South Carolina goes down to Oregon, led by a former Gamecock who scored 40 (!) points.

No. 8 Mississippi State gets blown out by Michigan State. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2024

Now, the Mississippi State loss doesn’t do a thing for me feelings-wise or bracket-wise, as I am a big Izzo & Sparty fan and have been since 2003. The only way I’m not rooting for them is if they face Missouri.

But I am irritated and dumbfounded by the others, whether or not the data should have told me not to believe in them as much. Like Kentucky, for example. Sorry Blake, I didn’t listen to the preview.

Oakland upsets Kentucky.



Every concern we brought up in our @14Southeastern preview was on display.



Tempo, experience, and an all-world shooter.



What’s next for John Calipari? — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 22, 2024

Irritant No. 1

Dear Columbia (L)East, why? Why did you do that? Why did you let Jermaine Cousinard, one of your own, do this to you? 40 points?! That’s absurd. (he played for SCar his first three seasons under Frank Martin.)

Irritant No. 2

Cal... Kentucky... WHAT WAS THAT?! You lost to what has been referred to as a “commuter school in suburban Detroit that didn’t come a D-1 program until 1999.”

Irritant No. 3

The losing just makes this absolutely asinine statement from SEC Commish Greg Sankey look even worse.

SEC Commish Greg Sankey to ESPN earlier this month: NCAA Tournament is ‘giving away’ bids to smaller conferences.



Whoops. pic.twitter.com/hJQ4fDpRa7 — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) March 22, 2024

This is only gonna make him demand more SEC autobids… pic.twitter.com/ogrZ6NtrUF — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) March 22, 2024

While I was watching other games, it looks like Tennessee — God Bless, Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James, both of whom seem to have been in school for approximately 10 years and are about 30 years of age now — beat the jerseys off of poor St. Peters, 83-49.

I guess it next comes down to Florida, Auburn and — excuse me while I go throw up — Alabama.

Irritant No. 4 (though not related to the SEC)

WHAT THE F, REFS? Just giving kU that game, huh? THAT WAS A CLEAN BLOCK.

Great game marred by officiating pic.twitter.com/br7aUD4mvC — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 22, 2024

UGH, Bill Self.... [shakes fist violently]

Happier Note No. 1

HAHAHAHAHAHA, NICE L, WILL WADE. Always wishing you the worst. (Sorry, McNeese State)

Happier Note No. 2

We love you, Mo!!!!!! Go PACK Go! The fact that he’s doing this while fasting during Ramadan is just incredible. Mohamed’s stat line: 39 minutes | 17pts on 6-9 FG (1-2 3PT) | 4-5 FT 12 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | 0 PF

Former #Mizzou Tiger Mohamed Diarra and NC State are dancing as we speak pic.twitter.com/siHxo3YqQS — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 22, 2024

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

Social Media Stuff

FOOTBALL

#Mizzou DL Darius Robinson, whose Pro Day is Friday, recently visited the #Steelers, source said. He continues to be a player to watch after impressing at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits and private meetings scheduled with teams prior to the draft. pic.twitter.com/nWzI9sMCdj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2024

SOFTBALL:

Coming out of my cage and I've been doing just fine #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nVoeuarJ4Y — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 21, 2024

A few selects from @MizzouSoftball big win over Kansas. This team/staff is full of amazing people! pic.twitter.com/p9LLfsCfcV — Kenneth Lenger (@KennethLenger) March 21, 2024

GYMNASTICS: Gimme ALL the content!

WRESTLING:

#Mizzou wrestler Rocky Elam with an upset win to reach the NCAA quarterfinals. Keegan O’Toole currently the only other Tiger still competing for a national title. https://t.co/BXT5fAXh4G — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) March 22, 2024

HOOPS;

Jacob Crews posted some visit photos on an app I'm not on pic.twitter.com/VBfzrfLAZE — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 22, 2024

Annor Boateng becomes the FIRST Central Tiger in program history to win Gatorade Player of the Year in multiple seasons



He’s seventh player to do so in Arkansas history since the award’s inaugural season in 1986.@annor2024 | #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/c5HiwYS086 — Little Rock Central Basketball (@LRCentralHoops) March 21, 2024

Just gettin’ started @graciekkay10 and @AbbeySchreacke ranked second among first year duos in @SEC play with 18.1 points per game pic.twitter.com/OJuuiEhZPZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 21, 2024

PROFESSIONAL RANKS:

MIKE WITH THE SELF-OOP pic.twitter.com/0S1nsaY1NJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 22, 2024