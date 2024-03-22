SEC, WOE IS ME.

NOT a great day for the mighty SEC, huh? Good God.
Much like I felt about the entirety of the 2024 Mizzou Hoops season and Mizzou’s softball series like weekend, I suggest we find Harry Potter and get a good ol’ fashioned memory charm, Obliviate, or get invest in of these, as it could be a long tourney...
How I choose to remember the SEC’s 0-3 start in this NCAAT. pic.twitter.com/9CHZpW352V— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 22, 2024
Perhaps they should move to Australia?
The SEC is having a no-good, very-bad NCAA Tournament so far.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2024
No. 3 Kentucky gets upset by Oakland.
No. 6 South Carolina goes down to Oregon, led by a former Gamecock who scored 40 (!) points.
No. 8 Mississippi State gets blown out by Michigan State.
Now, the Mississippi State loss doesn’t do a thing for me feelings-wise or bracket-wise, as I am a big Izzo & Sparty fan and have been since 2003. The only way I’m not rooting for them is if they face Missouri.
But I am irritated and dumbfounded by the others, whether or not the data should have told me not to believe in them as much. Like Kentucky, for example. Sorry Blake, I didn’t listen to the preview.
Oakland upsets Kentucky.— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 22, 2024
Every concern we brought up in our @14Southeastern preview was on display.
Tempo, experience, and an all-world shooter.
What’s next for John Calipari?
Irritant No. 1
Dear Columbia (L)East, why? Why did you do that? Why did you let Jermaine Cousinard, one of your own, do this to you? 40 points?! That’s absurd. (he played for SCar his first three seasons under Frank Martin.)
Irritant No. 2
Cal... Kentucky... WHAT WAS THAT?! You lost to what has been referred to as a “commuter school in suburban Detroit that didn’t come a D-1 program until 1999.”
Irritant No. 3
The losing just makes this absolutely asinine statement from SEC Commish Greg Sankey look even worse.
SEC Commish Greg Sankey to ESPN earlier this month: NCAA Tournament is ‘giving away’ bids to smaller conferences.— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) March 22, 2024
Whoops. pic.twitter.com/hJQ4fDpRa7
This is only gonna make him demand more SEC autobids… pic.twitter.com/ogrZ6NtrUF— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) March 22, 2024
While I was watching other games, it looks like Tennessee — God Bless, Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James, both of whom seem to have been in school for approximately 10 years and are about 30 years of age now — beat the jerseys off of poor St. Peters, 83-49.
I guess it next comes down to Florida, Auburn and — excuse me while I go throw up — Alabama.
Irritant No. 4 (though not related to the SEC)
WHAT THE F, REFS? Just giving kU that game, huh? THAT WAS A CLEAN BLOCK.
Great game marred by officiating pic.twitter.com/br7aUD4mvC— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) March 22, 2024
UGH, Bill Self.... [shakes fist violently]
March 22, 2024
Happier Note No. 1
HAHAHAHAHAHA, NICE L, WILL WADE. Always wishing you the worst. (Sorry, McNeese State)
Happier Note No. 2
We love you, Mo!!!!!! Go PACK Go! The fact that he’s doing this while fasting during Ramadan is just incredible. Mohamed’s stat line: 39 minutes | 17pts on 6-9 FG (1-2 3PT) | 4-5 FT 12 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | 0 PF
the bounce pass the finish— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 22, 2024
MO DIARRA MONSTER JAM!!!
@MarchMadnessMBB | @PackMensBball
pic.twitter.com/SybjV0dDKC
Former #Mizzou Tiger Mohamed Diarra and NC State are dancing as we speak pic.twitter.com/siHxo3YqQS— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 22, 2024
On to the Links!
