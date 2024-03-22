 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SEC, WOE IS ME.

Mizzou NCAA Links for Friday, March 22

By Karen Steger
/ new

NOT a great day for the mighty SEC, huh? Good God.

Much like I felt about the entirety of the 2024 Mizzou Hoops season and Mizzou’s softball series like weekend, I suggest we find Harry Potter and get a good ol’ fashioned memory charm, Obliviate, or get invest in of these, as it could be a long tourney...

Perhaps they should move to Australia?

Now, the Mississippi State loss doesn’t do a thing for me feelings-wise or bracket-wise, as I am a big Izzo & Sparty fan and have been since 2003. The only way I’m not rooting for them is if they face Missouri.

But I am irritated and dumbfounded by the others, whether or not the data should have told me not to believe in them as much. Like Kentucky, for example. Sorry Blake, I didn’t listen to the preview.

Irritant No. 1

Dear Columbia (L)East, why? Why did you do that? Why did you let Jermaine Cousinard, one of your own, do this to you? 40 points?! That’s absurd. (he played for SCar his first three seasons under Frank Martin.)

Irritant No. 2

Cal... Kentucky... WHAT WAS THAT?! You lost to what has been referred to as a “commuter school in suburban Detroit that didn’t come a D-1 program until 1999.”

Irritant No. 3

The losing just makes this absolutely asinine statement from SEC Commish Greg Sankey look even worse.

While I was watching other games, it looks like Tennessee — God Bless, Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James, both of whom seem to have been in school for approximately 10 years and are about 30 years of age now — beat the jerseys off of poor St. Peters, 83-49.

I guess it next comes down to Florida, Auburn and — excuse me while I go throw up — Alabama.

Irritant No. 4 (though not related to the SEC)

WHAT THE F, REFS? Just giving kU that game, huh? THAT WAS A CLEAN BLOCK.

UGH, Bill Self.... [shakes fist violently]

Happier Note No. 1

HAHAHAHAHAHA, NICE L, WILL WADE. Always wishing you the worst. (Sorry, McNeese State)

Happier Note No. 2

We love you, Mo!!!!!! Go PACK Go! The fact that he’s doing this while fasting during Ramadan is just incredible. Mohamed’s stat line: 39 minutes | 17pts on 6-9 FG (1-2 3PT) | 4-5 FT 12 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | 0 PF

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

  • SIGN UP FOR ROCK M+ !!!! It’s only $5 per month or $50 for the year, and you’ll get a $5 coupon for 573Tees. We’d love to support all our writers by compensating them. especially our student writers who make either A) nothing or B) next to nothing. Visit here.
  • COMING UP: A softball weekend preview from me, a gymnastics SEC Preview, a baseball preview, and more wrestling!

More Links:

Newsy Stuff

Social Media Stuff

  • FOOTBALL
  • SOFTBALL:
  • GYMNASTICS: Gimme ALL the content!
  • WRESTLING:
  • HOOPS;
  • PROFESSIONAL RANKS:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...