How did the Missouri Tigers perform at their Pro Day?

In the final major scouting event before the NFL Draft, Missouri held its Pro Day on Friday morning at the Stephens Indoor Facility.

With most NFL teams having a least one representative inside of , 16 Tigers participated, who were followed by players from Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri.

The workout was especially beneficial for guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Ennis Rakestraw and Cody Schrader, who were hampered by injuries at the NFL Combine a few weeks prior. They were able to show off, at the very least, an improved version of themselves athletically since they were in Indianapolis.

Below are the results of the timed drills (all are unofficial) as well as a few quick takeaways from Friday morning’s Pro Day.

40-yard dash

These are very UNOFFICIAL times (timed by yours truly), but here’s a look at how #Mizzou players did on the 40-yard dash @comosports

Delgado: 5.2

Gaddy: 4.9

George: 5

Hopper: 4.44

Jernigan: 5

Johnson: 5

Landry: 4.8

Peat: 4.3

Rakestraw: 4.44

Straatman: 4.5 — Amelia Hurley (@ameliahurley_) March 22, 2024

Rakestraw ran a 4.51-second 40 at the Combine, but as stated previously, he wasn’t close to fully healthy. With a few weeks between then and now, he significantly improved his time.

Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson and Cody Schrader did not run the 40-yard dash.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Peat, a former high school track star at Rock Bridge, register the fastest time of the day.

10-yard shuttle

#Mizzou 10-yard shuttle times (u):



Jayden Jernigan: 4.50

Realus George Jr.: 4.83

Darius Robinson: 4.58

Josh Landry: 4.73

Nyles Gaddy: 4.68

Ben Straatman: 4.10

Ty’Ron Hopper: 4.18

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 4.00

Xavier Delgado: 5.53

Marcellus Johnson: 4.75

Nate Peat: 4.15@CoMoSports — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) March 22, 2024

Rakestraw and Peat both clocked in a u4.1, which would’ve ranked in the top 10 of all prospects at the NFL Combine this year.

For CB’s, only South Dakota State’s Myles Harden and Michigan Mike Sainristil had faster shuttle times at the Combine than Rakestraw did at his Pro Day.

3-cone

#Mizzou 3-cone/L Drill times (u):



Darius Robinson: 7.65

Ben Straatman: 7.00

Cody Schrader: 7.15

Nate Peat: 6.70@CoMoSports — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) March 22, 2024

Peat’s 6.70u would’ve tied for the eighth-fastest 3-cone drill amongst running backs in the history of the NFL Combine.

Other notes