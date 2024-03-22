How did the Missouri Tigers perform at their Pro Day?

In the final major scouting event before the NFL Draft, Missouri held its Pro Day on Friday morning at the Stephens Indoor Facility.
With most NFL teams having a least one representative inside of , 16 Tigers participated, who were followed by players from Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri.
The workout was especially beneficial for guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Ennis Rakestraw and Cody Schrader, who were hampered by injuries at the NFL Combine a few weeks prior. They were able to show off, at the very least, an improved version of themselves athletically since they were in Indianapolis.
Below are the results of the timed drills (all are unofficial) as well as a few quick takeaways from Friday morning’s Pro Day.
40-yard dash
These are very UNOFFICIAL times (timed by yours truly), but here’s a look at how #Mizzou players did on the 40-yard dash @comosports— Amelia Hurley (@ameliahurley_) March 22, 2024
Delgado: 5.2
Gaddy: 4.9
George: 5
Hopper: 4.44
Jernigan: 5
Johnson: 5
Landry: 4.8
Peat: 4.3
Rakestraw: 4.44
Straatman: 4.5
- Rakestraw ran a 4.51-second 40 at the Combine, but as stated previously, he wasn’t close to fully healthy. With a few weeks between then and now, he significantly improved his time.
- Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson and Cody Schrader did not run the 40-yard dash.
- It wasn’t a surprise to see Peat, a former high school track star at Rock Bridge, register the fastest time of the day.
10-yard shuttle
#Mizzou 10-yard shuttle times (u):— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) March 22, 2024
Jayden Jernigan: 4.50
Realus George Jr.: 4.83
Darius Robinson: 4.58
Josh Landry: 4.73
Nyles Gaddy: 4.68
Ben Straatman: 4.10
Ty’Ron Hopper: 4.18
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 4.00
Xavier Delgado: 5.53
Marcellus Johnson: 4.75
Nate Peat: 4.15@CoMoSports
- Rakestraw and Peat both clocked in a u4.1, which would’ve ranked in the top 10 of all prospects at the NFL Combine this year.
- For CB’s, only South Dakota State’s Myles Harden and Michigan Mike Sainristil had faster shuttle times at the Combine than Rakestraw did at his Pro Day.
3-cone
#Mizzou 3-cone/L Drill times (u):— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) March 22, 2024
Darius Robinson: 7.65
Ben Straatman: 7.00
Cody Schrader: 7.15
Nate Peat: 6.70@CoMoSports
- Peat’s 6.70u would’ve tied for the eighth-fastest 3-cone drill amongst running backs in the history of the NFL Combine.
Other notes
- Cody Schrader looked very close to 100%, if not 100%. He looked awfully quick and explosive all morning during drills.
- Schrader said said he thought the day went “really well”. Said that his injury at the Combine was “adversity that I’m used to” and that he’d worked 8-10 hours per day since then on recovery. He called Missouri’s training staff the best in the country.
- Darius Robinson was destroying bags during drills. It wasn’t quite at the level of noted practice dummy-wrecker John Randle, but Robinson’s hand violence was noticeable.
- Ennis Rakestraw didn’t participate in any of the non-timed drills.
- NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf were both in attendance at Missouri’s Pro Day. Owens’ son, Terique, played for Missouri State, and Metcalf was under the tutelage of current Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler when Peeler was at Ole Miss.
