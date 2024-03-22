 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mama Dembele commits to South Florida

The graduate transfer moves on from Missouri after four years

By Dylan Heinrich
Mama Dembele has committed to the University of South Florida on Friday, March 22, per GoGlobal Recruiting. Dembele will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Dembele is coming off a career year, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 steals. As a result, the senior was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team. She additionally was awarded the conference’s Scholar Athlete of the Year award for her performance in the classroom, where the Health Science major has maintained a 3.96 GPA. Per US News and World Reporter, USF is ranked 50th in the nation’s best medical schools.

Dembele spent all four of her years at Mizzou, starting 106 games for the Tigers.

South Florida is coming off a 19-14 season, 10-8 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls finished fifth in the American, losing in the semifinals to UTSA.

