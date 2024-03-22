Mama Dembele commits to South Florida

Mama Dembele has committed to the University of South Florida on Friday, March 22, per GoGlobal Recruiting. Dembele will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mama Dembele - 5th year grad transfer from Missouri/Spain has committed to @CoachJFernandez & USF for her final year of eligibility. Dembele ranked No. 6 in the nation in assists at 6.5 per game this season. — GoGlobal Recruiting (@GoGlobal_LLC) March 22, 2024

Dembele is coming off a career year, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 steals. As a result, the senior was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team. She additionally was awarded the conference’s Scholar Athlete of the Year award for her performance in the classroom, where the Health Science major has maintained a 3.96 GPA. Per US News and World Reporter, USF is ranked 50th in the nation’s best medical schools.

Academic hardware



Mama received the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award! pic.twitter.com/Lwawn1l4Y8 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 7, 2024

Dembele spent all four of her years at Mizzou, starting 106 games for the Tigers.

South Florida is coming off a 19-14 season, 10-8 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls finished fifth in the American, losing in the semifinals to UTSA.