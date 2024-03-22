Live Thread: NCAA Wrestling Championships Session Four

Mizzou surged into the top-10 in the Friday morning session and have a chance to reach five All-Americans this evening. Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam are on to the semifinals while Zach Elam, Josh Edmond and Colton Hawks are in the blood round.

Here are my live threads from the first three sessions:

Session One

Session Two

Session Three

If you’re looking for a refresher and some more information on most of the remaining Tigers, you can look through my interviews from earlier this year:

Josh Edmond

Colton Hawks

Rocky Elam

Zach Elam

Here’s the TL;DR version of session three:

Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam advanced to the semifinals and both became four-time All-Americans.

Zach Elam fell in his quarterfinals match while Josh Edmond and Colton Hawks moved their way through the wrestlebacks, all three find themselves in the blood round and one victory away from being an All-American.

Mizzou Wrestling ends the third session of the NCAA Championships in a tie for ninth place with Oklahoma State. The Tigers are half a point behind NC State and half a point ahead of Cornell.

Here are the next matches for each Tigers wrestler:

141 - #21 Josh Edmond vs. #26 Vance VomBaur of Minnesota in the blood round.

165 - #1 Keegan O’Toole vs. #4 David Carr in the semifinals.

184 - #11 Colton Hawks vs. #25 David Key of Navy in the blood round.

197 - #12 Rocky Elam vs. #1 Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the semifinals.

285 - #6 Zach Elam vs. #26 Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech in the blood round.

This was a very strong session for the Tigers as all five Mizzou wrestlers on the mat at the beginning of this morning will take the mat again this evening. They will need to carry that momentum into the next session.

Live updates from session four start below!

Josh Edmond

Josh Edmond’s blood round match with Vance Vombaur of Minnesota is up next on mat five.

VomBaur grabs Edmond’s leg but they go out of bounds after some nice defensive scrambling. Edmond with a single leg, now it’s VomBaur with the nice defense and they go out of bounds again. They’re scoreless at the end of the first period, Edmond takes bottom to start the second.

Edmond gets the quick escape to start the period. VomBaur goes for a double leg shot, Edmond catches it and is forced out of bounds. VomBaur takes bottom to begin the final period. Edmond leads 1-0.

VomBaur evens it up with a quick escape. Edmond with a takedown, just over 30 seconds to go. VomBaur quickly gets in on a single leg, he responds with a reversal. The scoring was coming quick there, we go to the monitor.

There is one second on the clock as we go to review.

It’s now saying 5-4 VomBaur with 13 seconds on the clock, Edmond takes bottom. He escapes with five seconds to go, we’re tied at five and go to sudden victory!

Edmond with a single leg, VomBaur wins a scramble and scores the takedown just inside the boundaries to win in sudden victory. Edmond falls one round short of making All-American.

I will go into further detail about the final seconds once the play-by-play is posted on Trackwrestle. Needless to say there will be lots to unpack.

According to the breakdown on Trackwrestle, it went takedown Edmond, escape VomBaur, takedown VomBaur, and escape Edmond. I’d sure love to hear a detailed explanation of this one.

Despite the murky ending, this was a fantastic tournament for Edmond. It’s a true shame he won’t be among the All-Americans this year.

Edmond had his big breakout late this season and looks poised for a big year next season. I’m excited to see what he does on the mat in the fall.

Colton Hawks

Colton Hawks’ blood round match with David Key of Navy is up next on mat five.

Some nice scrambling and a few decent shots in the first period but no scoring, it’s 0-0 entering period two. Key takes bottom to start the second period.

Key escapes in the first 10 seconds, it’s 1-0. Edmond with a single leg, Key is able to get out of it. Hawks has tried to throw Key a few times, it hasn’t worked so far. Hawks trails 1-0 entering the final period, he takes bottom to start.

Key rides for nearly the entire period, by the time Hawks escapes it’s too little, too late. He loses a 2-1 decision after the extra point for riding time and falls one round short of making All-American.

Keegan O’Toole

O’Toole - Carr V is up next on mat three in the semifinals.

O’Toole with an early single leg, Carr goes over the top and O’Toole comes close to a takedown but Carr’s leg is out of bounds. The refs are going to the monitor, Mizzou challenges the call.

The call stands and we resume. O’Toole in on a single leg near the edge and Carr is out of bounds again, Mizzou coaches want a stall call. We’re scoreless after the first period, O’Toole goes bottom to begin the second.

Carr is penalized for stalling and then O’Toole escapes, it’s 2-0. Carr gets in on a single leg and trips O’Toole for the takedown. O’Toole gets the escape to tie it up, he was close to a reversal. It’s 3-3 heading into the final period, Carr takes bottom.

O’Toole lets Carr up off the start. He goes for a single leg and O’Toole wins the extended scramble for a takedown. Carr escapes, it’s 6-5 with 25 seconds left. Carr goes for a double leg and scores a last minute takedown, he wins 8-6.

O’Toole’s pursuit of a third consecutive national title ends. He will face the winner of the match between West Virginia’s Peyton Hall and Stanford’s Hunter Garvin with a spot in the third place match on the line.

Rocky Elam

Rocky Elam’s semifinals match with top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State is up next on mat three.

Brooks with a single leg, he fights for the takedown and finally gets the three points near the edge of the mat before they go out of bounds. Elam gets the escape and Brooks scores another takedown close to the edge, riding out the end of the period for a 6-1 lead.

Brooks adds another point after a stall call on Elam, who then escapes to make it 7-2. There is a pause in the action.

Brooks adds on another takedown and rides the period out, he leads 10-2 with over two minutes in riding time. They start from neutral for the final period.

Another stall call on Elam and another Brooks takedown, he now leads 14-2. Elam was injured on the takedown, the staff is attending to him right now.

Elam is back up and ready to go. Brooks adds on a final takedown with a single leg shot for the 17-2 tech fall.

Zach Elam

Zach Elam is facing Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka in the blood round now on mat six.

We are scoreless after the first period. Elam starts period two on bottom.

Elam escapes after nine seconds, 1-0. Catka gets in on a single leg, slams Elam to the ground but Elam is able to somehow avoid the takedown and it stalemates. Elam leads by one entering the final period, they start from neutral in the third.

Elam holds on for the 1-0 decision, he is now a two-time All-American!

He will now face Yaraslau Slavikouski of Rutgers in the fifth consolation round.

Elam’s match with Slavikouski is about to kick off on mat five.

Zach Elam’s fifth consolation round match with Rutger’s Yaraslau Slavikouski is at the end of the first period, they are scoreless entering period two. Elam starts from bottom.

Elam gets the quick escape for a 1-0 lead. That’s the only score of the period, Elam is up by one heading into the final two minutes. Slavikouski takes bottom.

Elam rides the entire third period, clinching the 2-0 decision to advance once again. He will face the loser of the match between Greg Kerkvliet and Cohlton Schultz tomorrow morning.

End of Session Four