Ace of the Future: Inside Harrison’s growth into one of Mizzou softball’s budding stars

The next Missouri softball ace is in the making.

Sophomore Cierra Harrison, a Lee’s Summit product, is emerging as one of the Tigers’ next program-changing arms, a title she’s not afraid to live up to.

“I think it (the opportunity to become an ace) means a lot,” Harrison said. “I just have to keep my mind right, stay focused and keep working.”

The second-year Missouri starter continues to attract attention with her dominant effort this season, which has culminated in a 9-1 record and 1.65 earned run average thus far. Harrison has already surpassed several of her individual statistical highs from last season, including wins, complete games and shutouts, in seven fewer appearances.

An eight-game winner last season, Harrison continues to avoid any signs of a sophomore slump. Instead, she has embraced the opportunity to step into an expanded role where she can leave a lasting impact.

“I feel like being put into the position where I’m the starter in the second game, I really have to have that leadership and be someone that everybody on the field can look up to,” Harrison said. “I feel like my leadership has grown a lot.”

Harrison stepped onto the Missouri softball scene last season as a talented in-state pickup who had earned all-state honors three times during her prep career. Her role, however, mainly consisted of innings against several of the lower-profile teams on MU’s schedule.

As Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said earlier this season, that was in part to allow Harrison to acclimate to the mountains and valleys of collegiate softball, something that was made even easier by the inspiration she gained from the Tigers’ aces around her.

“(This season has been about) finding my groove,” Harrison said. “I think (by) having to step up and be behind Laurin (Krings) has been a really big factor, and last year getting to watch Jordan (Weber) and Laurin play all the time, I learned a lot.”

Atop the rotation for the past three-plus seasons, Krings and Weber served as the perfect mentors for a freshman brimming with potential. The pair, according to Harrison, impressed upon her the importance of hitting spots and stepping into the circle with confidence.

Krings, in particular, is also a best friend to Harrison. The two, who form a formidable one-two punch atop the rotation, have developed a competitive bond with one another, consistently pushing each other to be the best versions of themselves.

“She’s like my little sister,” Krings said. “It’s really nice to have someone else to lean on. This whole pitching staff is just so talented this year, so if I can’t get it done, I know one of them is going to step up ... and CC has just done that for two years. We joke around. She pushes me; I push her. I couldn’t ask for a better little partner.”

Much like their bullpen sessions, Krings and Harrison have traded dominant performances on the mound thus far, none more evident than the Tigers’ opening home-stand against Auburn.

Just four days after tossing a 10-strikeout complete-game shutout against UMKC and one game after Krings went the distance with a complete game of her own, Harrison pieced together one of her more impressive performances of the season.

Facing then-No. 25 Auburn, Harrison went the distance for the second consecutive game, striking out nine hitters and yielding just five hits over seven scoreless innings. The effort showcased Harrison’s dynamic pitch selection and hinted at the potential she has.

“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of confidence,” Harrison said. “I stayed over the summer (and) got a lot stronger, so a lot of confidence has built up, and I’m just out there doing what I can do.”

Anderson and Krings have also both lauded Harrison’s growth over the past year, emphasizing her maturity and confidence. The sophomore has emerged as a leader through her work ethic, determination and demeanor in the circle.

Just recently, amidst a deflating weekend sweep against Tennessee, Harrison demonstrated that attitude ahead of her Saturday start.

“I had asked her in front of the team, ‘what are you going to do?’ She (Harrison) just said ‘I’m going to compete my butt off,’ and that’s what she does every single day,” Anderson said. “You just love to work behind her because she’s gonna give everything she has all the time.”

Harrison’s competitiveness and drive are traits that leap off the page, and they’re also attributes that she’s gained from those around her. From the fellow pitchers on MU’s staff to her own family, Harrison continues to strive for excellence.

Following her outing against Tennessee, in which she allowed six runs (five earned) in 3 2⁄ 3 innings, Harrison responded with a dominant performance against border rival kansas. The sophomore gave up only three hits in four shutout innings, helping MU snap a four-game losing streak.

The performance, much like her competitive approach, foreshadowed the potential and program-changing ability that Harrison may be remembered for.

“She just grew into her role,” Krings said. “She grew up and just became such a dominant pitcher. Last year, she was a little bit more timid, and we talked a lot ... and she grew into what she is now. It’s just amazing to watch.”

Harrison’s confidence and dynamic repertoire will be needed at 2 p.m. Saturday against one of the nation’s strongest teams in No. 3 LSU at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

MU picked up a back-and-forth 10-9 victory Friday and can win the series behind Harrison, who is stepping into the circle with an opportunity to preview why she is considered the ace of the future.

“I’m just looking to attack (LSU), and I know my defense will play behind me” Harrison said. “There’s nothing to be worried about or scared of, just go out and attack.”