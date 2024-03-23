What to watch on Saturday

I think you all know what I’ll be watching. The NCAA Tournament is my favorite event of the year. Wall to wall basketball is basically a dream scenario for me.

However, I realize I’m a weirdo and probably am not like most people. I will be tuned in for basketball. Rooting for Gonzaga today. And trying to put the SEC failures behind me. But if hoops isn’t your thing and Mizzou is, then there’s a heckuva lineup today.

Mizzou Wrestling : Follow Matthew Gustafson’s excellent coverage of the NCAA Session V with his Live Threads here, and he’s on twitter also. Session V starts at 11 am, Session VI starts at 6pm. You can catch the entire event on ESPN+.

: Follow Matthew Gustafson’s excellent coverage of the NCAA Session V with his Live Threads here, and he’s on twitter also. Session V starts at 11 am, Session VI starts at 6pm. You can catch the entire event on ESPN+. Mizzou Softball : The 16th ranked Tigers take on third ranked LSU after a big upset in game one. That game is at 2pm on SEC Network plus. Brandon will have coverage.

: The 16th ranked Tigers take on third ranked LSU after a big upset in game one. That game is at 2pm on SEC Network plus. Brandon will have coverage. Mizzou Gymnastics : Karen is tuned in for the SEC Championships in New Orleans on SEC Network plus. They start at 2:30 pm. Her preview will be out at 8am CT.

: Karen is tuned in for the SEC Championships in New Orleans on SEC Network plus. They start at 2:30 pm. Her preview will be out at 8am CT. Mizzou Baseball: The Tigers host top 25 Kentucky in game number two of the series. They dropped the opener 9-4 yesterday in 11 innings. This game will be on SEC Network plus.

NCAA Tournament Round of 32, March 23, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:45 AM Dayton (7) Arizona (2) -9.5 149.5 CBS 2:15 PM Gonzaga (5) -4.5 Kansas (4) 151.5 CBS 4:30 PM Michigan State (9) North Carolina (1) -3.5 140.5 CBS 5:10 PM Washington State (7) Iowa State (2) -6.5 128.5 TNT 6:10 PM Oakland (14) NC State (11) -6.5 146.5 TBS 7:00 PM Texas (7) Tennessee (2) -6.5 146.5 CBS 7:40 PM Duquesne (11) Illinois (3) -10.5 148.5 TNT 8:40 PM Oregon (11) Creighton (3) -4.5 146.5 TBS

