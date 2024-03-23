What to watch on Saturday

I think you all know what I’ll be watching. The NCAA Tournament is my favorite event of the year. Wall to wall basketball is basically a dream scenario for me.
However, I realize I’m a weirdo and probably am not like most people. I will be tuned in for basketball. Rooting for Gonzaga today. And trying to put the SEC failures behind me. But if hoops isn’t your thing and Mizzou is, then there’s a heckuva lineup today.
- Mizzou Wrestling: Follow Matthew Gustafson’s excellent coverage of the NCAA Session V with his Live Threads here, and he’s on twitter also. Session V starts at 11 am, Session VI starts at 6pm. You can catch the entire event on ESPN+.
- Mizzou Softball: The 16th ranked Tigers take on third ranked LSU after a big upset in game one. That game is at 2pm on SEC Network plus. Brandon will have coverage.
- Mizzou Gymnastics: Karen is tuned in for the SEC Championships in New Orleans on SEC Network plus. They start at 2:30 pm. Her preview will be out at 8am CT.
- Mizzou Baseball: The Tigers host top 25 Kentucky in game number two of the series. They dropped the opener 9-4 yesterday in 11 innings. This game will be on SEC Network plus.
NCAA Tournament Round of 32, March 23, 2024
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:45 AM
|Dayton (7)
|Arizona (2)
|-9.5
|149.5
|CBS
|2:15 PM
|Gonzaga (5)
|-4.5
|Kansas (4)
|151.5
|CBS
|4:30 PM
|Michigan State (9)
|North Carolina (1)
|-3.5
|140.5
|CBS
|5:10 PM
|Washington State (7)
|Iowa State (2)
|-6.5
|128.5
|TNT
|6:10 PM
|Oakland (14)
|NC State (11)
|-6.5
|146.5
|TBS
|7:00 PM
|Texas (7)
|Tennessee (2)
|-6.5
|146.5
|CBS
|7:40 PM
|Duquesne (11)
|Illinois (3)
|-10.5
|148.5
|TNT
|8:40 PM
|Oregon (11)
|Creighton (3)
|-4.5
|146.5
|TBS
