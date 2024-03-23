Live Thread: NCAA Wrestling Championships Session Five

Three Mizzou wrestlers remain at the NCAA Championships, each of them starting the day in the consolation semifinals with a chance to finish as high as third. Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam fell in their championship semifinals matches while Zach Elam advanced through the wrestlebacks yesterday following a quarterfinals loss.

Here are my live threads from the first four sessions of the championships:

For more information on Rocky and Zach Elam, here are my Tiger Style Explored interviews with each wrestler:

Mizzou finds itself in 13th place at the beginning of the final day with 40 points, three points behind South Dakota State and 5.5 ahead of Northern Iowa.

Here are the first matches of the day for the remaining Tigers on the mat:

165 - #1 Keegan O’Toole vs. #20 Hunter Garvin in the consolation semifinals.

197 - #12 Rocky Elam vs. #5 Jacob Cardenas in the consolation semifinals. Elam won a 4-0 decision over Cardenas on Thursday in the second round.

285 - #6 Zach Elam vs. #4 Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the consolation semifinals.

Keegan O’Toole

Keegan O’Toole’s match with Stanford’s Hunter Garvin in the consolation semifinals is up next on mat three.

Garvin with a single leg early, O’Toole comes out on top in the scramble for a takedown and adds a four-point nearfall. Garvin escapes after 1:39 of riding time for O’Toole, who immediately goes for a single leg shot and finishes the takedown.

Garvin was hurt on that takedown, we’re in a break right now as the trainer looks at him. O’Toole leads 10-1 with only a few seconds remaining in the first period.

We resume, it’s 10-1 after three minutes. O’Toole takes bottom to start period two.

O’Toole escapes, 11-1. Garvin gets in on a single leg shot, it stalemates with some nice defense. O’Toole is trying to drag Garvin down to the mat, he wins that battle and gets around for another takedown. O’Toole rides it out, he leads 14-1 with 2:15 in riding time.

Garvin goes for another single leg shot, O’Toole defends and gets out of it. It’s O’Toole with the single leg now, it stalemates with a minute to go. He goes right back to the single leg and uses a trip for one final takedown to clinch the tech fall, 17-1.

Rocky Elam

Elam is up next after O’Toole’s match on mat three.

Zach Elam