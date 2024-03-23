Defense delights, McCann mystifies LSU bats as Mizzou picks up series win

Center fielder Alex Honnold drifted to her left, tracked back to the wall and leapt to make the biggest catch of the Missouri softball season Saturday at Mizzou Softball Satdium.

Then, just four batters later, right fielder Kayley Lenger followed Honnold’s act with one of the most impactful catches of her young career. Behind the duo’s defensive gems, and another strong effort in relief from Marissa McCann, No. 16 MU secured a series win over No. 3 LSU with a 3-2 victory.

“I thought we played extremely well, all the way through,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “Some of those plays our outfielders made were outstanding ... But we’re not flashy. We just make the plays and play the game the right way.”

Leading 3-2 in the sixth inning, Missouri’s dugout could only watch as LSU infielder Raeleen Gutierrez skied a deep drive into straightaway center field. On the opposite end, however, Honnold provided a web gem, robbing Gutierrez of a home run and sending the record 3,370 fans in attendance into an uproar.

The drama did not end there, as a pair of LSU singles put runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth and Maci Bergeron stepping to the plate against McCann. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Bergeron lifted a fly ball down the right-field line.

A sprinting Lenger went full speed ahead into foul territory and made a sliding catch to end the inning, bringing a thrilling end to a potential rally from the visiting Tigers.

“When you get a ball like that, and a chance to go all out for you pitchers when they’re pitching a heck of a game, you do it,” Lenger said. “(I) put it all out on the line, and it worked out.”

Missouri righty Cierra Harrison, a nine-game winner this season, matched up against LSU right-hander Raelin Chaffin in the circle, but neither started reached the third inning.

Harrison allowed solo home runs in each of the first two innings, the first to LSU standout left fielder Ali Newland and the other to right fielder McKenzie Redoutey. Those drives were only two of the three hits she allowed, but Anderson turned to McCann to provide stability.

“CC Harrison didn’t have her best stuff and was having a hard time throwing inside to left-handed hitters, and immediately, we made the adjustment to McCann,” Anderson said. “(McCann) kept them off-balance. She did a really, really strong job.”

McCann, who provided 2 2⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief in Game 1 on Friday, dominated against one of that nation’s best lineups again Saturday. The freshman impressed with another four scoreless innings to pick up her second win in as many days.

“I was really just trying to suspend the ball and hit my locations,” McCann said. “Then, when I did hit that location, take it one ball out further and make them really chase the ball, and kind of keep them on their toes.”

Taylor Pannell, the SEC saves leader, added to her total with her sixth save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning. Her final out, a punch out of Taylor Peasants, culminated with a fiery, jubilant celebration.

“It felt really good,” Pannell said. “I wasn’t trying to go for strikeouts or anything, I just wanted to close out the game, and winning the series was really big.

“My mindset is ‘no one’s getting on. We’re going to win this game, and they don’t have a chance.’”

Missouri proved just that, fighting back from an early two-run hole with a three-run outburst in the third inning. The Tigers capitalized on an LSU error to jumpstart the offense, and they jumped back into it when Chantice Phillips scored on an obstruction call after a Jenna Laird single.

MU (25-6, 4-4 SEC) added on from there, as Julia Crenshaw brought home another run on an RBI single and a bases-loaded hit by pitch of Maddie Gallagher proved to be the deciding run. Crenshaw’s run-scoring hit marked her 11th two-out RBI this season.

Raelin Chaffin, of LSU (24-4, 4-4), departed after Gallagher’s hit by pitch, and she finished with a stat line that included three unearned runs, four hits and two strikeouts in 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Sydney Berzon, the visiting Tigers’ starter in Game 1, came on in relief and dominated with 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings. Berzon allowed just one hit the rest of the way and struck out six.

“She (Berzon) is an extremely gifted pitcher and can move the ball different speeds,” Anderson said.

Defense, however, was the star of the show on both sides, as LSU right fielder McKenzie Redoutey nabbed a runner at home in the first, MU catcher Julia Crenshaw threw out a base stealer in the fourth, and Lenger also had a diving catch in the fourth.

Missouri’s effort contrasted the sloppy play that had overcome the Tigers in past SEC games, and Anderson said Saturday's performance looked more like “the defense that I know we can play.”

The host Tigers next take aim at the series sweep when they play the series finale at 1pm Sunday. MU, which only had one hit in the final four innings, will hope to reestablish offensive momentum and continue its dominance at home.