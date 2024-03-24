Pourover: The changing face of college basketball

It could easily be argued that Kentucky is the biggest brand in college basketball. If not the biggest, certainly one of the biggest. And for the better part of two decades the face of the program has been John Calipari.

In a lot of ways, Cal is perfect for Kentucky. He’s loud and arrogant, he’s an awesome recruiter, a master at managing personalities, and he wins a lot. Well, he won a lot. And now he still wins a good amount, but not as much as most Kentucky fans think he should win.

From 2010 to 2019 Cal and the ‘Cats finished 17th or better in KenPom, with 7 top 10 finishes and an NCAA Tournament in every year but one in 2013 when Nerlens Noel tore his ACL when Kentucky was still in the top 20 in KenPom. They fell to 55th by the end of the season after a 1st round NIT exit. It was as good of a 10 year run as there was in College Basketball. In the 2019-20 season, Kentucky wasn’t considered a national title contender but they were still atop the SEC at the end of conference play with three players who would go on to be drafted after the season on the roster. Then COVID shut down and flipped college sports on its head.

Things have been reeling a bit since. Kentucky is 1-3 in the NCAA tournament, 80-46 overall (an average of just 20-12). Pre-2020 Cal averaged 2.9 1st round draft picks per year and 2.1 lottery picks. Since then just 1.25 1st round picks, and just two lottery picks total. And one of those guys never played at Kentucky (Shaedon Sharpe).

Things have clearly changed. It’s changed so much that it prompted Jay Wright to push back on the Calipari method of leaning hard into elite level freshman to keep UK atop the college basketball world:

"The era of taking these young freshmen and trying to play against older players is over," - Jay Wright. pic.twitter.com/xvrR2toEZx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2024

For some context here, the Oakland sharp-shooter who made 10 threes against the Wildcats in the opening round upset, Jack Gohlke, is 24 years old. Tyrese Maxey, Cal’s highest drafted player off the 2020 roster is currently finishing up his 4th season for the Philadelphia 76ers and is 23 years old. Gohlke is older than, competed against, and graduated high school the same year as former UK star Tyler Herro. Herro is in his 5th season in the NBA with the Miami Heat.

In some ways, Jay Wright is correct. If you’re going to point to where Calipari has struggled it’s on multiple fronts. One being that his roster construction no longer featured a list of the best overall talent in college hoops. COVID impacted player development so incoming freshman production was harder to project. The transfer portal also changed college recruiting in a huge way. Then NIL of course changed it further, and now the NCAA is no longer enforcing their two time transfer rule.

Mix all that in with the NCAA then giving everyone who played in the 2020-21 season a blank slate for that season, and you have a time period from 2020 to current where things aren’t what they used to be. I would also point out that when Cal first landed in the SEC it was a very different league. Hoops was on a far back burner with head coaches like Trent Johnson, Jeff Lebo, John Pelphrey, Rick Stansbury, and Darrin Horn. The only real competition at the time was Billy Donovan at Florida. Kevin Stallings was considered one of the top coaches in the league.

The league has since pumped money into its basketball programs and Cal is competing against Rick Barnes, Nate Oats, Bruce Pearl, Chris Beard, and Eric Musselman.

But while everyone else was focusing on getting old this season, keeping with the theme of the last few years, Cal embraced his previous philosophy and loaded up his roster with youth.

And here’s the thing... Kentucky was really good this year. Instead of a roster built on defense and rim protection, Cal rolled with his youngsters on the perimeter and ran scores up. His normal interior size was missing early when Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivisic dealt with separate issues of getting on the court, and Cal went small and his offense flourished like it rarely has. He adjusted. They won! The defense was leaky, but moving back to his philosophy of just leaning hard on talent worked.

Until they lost to Oakland.

A team made up almost entirely of juniors and seniors made 15 of 31 threes en route to the upset of the Wildcats. A team that shoots 35% on the season made 48%. Meanwhile Kentuck shot 41% from outside on the season and made just 32%.

But this is clearly an indictment of Cal and his system of talented youngsters, and not an outlier shooting night? Cal reached into the portal for his best team since the COVID year and that team led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler lost to St. Peter’s in the first round.

Maybe the problem is Cal. Maybe he’s past his expiration date in Lexington. But I’m not going to be too quick to judge the roster building of a team that nabbed a protected seed in the NCAA Tournament and a protected seed in the SEC Tourmanent when multiple SEC teams built through the portal and did far worse.

I would hesitate to insist on coaches moving towards experience if the cost is talent. Especially as the COVID years are coming to an end soon. Jack Gohlke was only able to take a flamethrower to the NCAA Tournament thanks to an extra COVID year. Jay Wright is correct on a lot of things, and he’s correct that NIL is going to sway more fringe NBA prospects to stay in college. But Cal didn’t win big at UK with fringe NBA talents. He won big with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Guys who became NBA All Stars.

Maybe Cal’s time is coming to an end, but his system only stopped working when he stopped landing the truly elite dudes. The factors which followed the COVID season hit Cal and the UK system harder than most. But how you win isn’t necessarily getting old, it helps raise your floor. But to take the ceiling off you still need high level guys.