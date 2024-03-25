Big weekend on the diamond for Mizzou Sports

Diamond sports shine on a spring weekend!

We’re fully committed to Diamond sports at Mizzou this time of year. Don’t believe me? Then you don’t read Rock M Nation enough! No one covers softball more thoroughly than our team and no one knows more about Mizzou Baseball on the beat than our baseball beat writer! Anyway, that’s my mini soapbox rant.

It was a banner weekend for Mizzou Softball, which needed a bounce back performance after getting swept in Knoxville, Tennessee last weekend. No. 2/3 LSU prevented a tough challenge to righting the ship, but the CoMo Tigers were able to get the job done. Despite falling in a tight series finale, Larissa Anderson’s squad drew record crowds and won the series two games to three. They head out on an tour of the northeast, playing a doubleheader on Tuesday against Fordham and Hofstra in NY, before taking on George Mason in DC, and ending the business trip with a game in Philly vs. Villanova on Saturday AM.

Mizzou Softball Stadium was rocking this weekend!!



Thank you to the program-best 8️⃣2️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ fans that packed the complex for our LSU

series!!



We also set a new single-game program record attendance of 3,370 on Saturday. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/C2pYFX1KM1 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 24, 2024

Over to the baseball side of things: Mizzou Baseball has had a rough go of it this year, but finally got off the schneid this weekend by winning its first SEC game under Kerrick Jackson against No. 21 Kentucky. They went for the series win on Sunday, but couldn’t quite get over that hill, falling 7-6 to the Wildcats

Mizzou (10-14, 1-5 SEC), which rallied from an early 3-1 deficit with a single tally in the second and two more in the third to claim a 4-3 advantage, nearly completed a second comeback in the ninth. Trevor Austin’s third hit of the day with two out sparked the late charge, before Jedier Hernandez lined an RBI single through the right side to trim what was once a 7-4 UK cushion to just a one-run lead.

Mizzou heads to its Braggin’ Rights match up against Illinois later this week.

