Mizzou’s Peter Malnati Adds to the Madness of March with PGA Victory

You don’t have to be a devout Mizzou fan or a follower of the PGA Tour to have an appreciation for what happened at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., this past weekend. The result –former Mizzou Tiger Peter Malnati winning the tournament by two shots in come-from-behind fashion – was almost an afterthought once Malnati gave an emotional interview off the 18th green that was the embodiment of why we all love sports so much.

Here’s the interview with NBC’s Kira K. Dixon. Even if you’re not a Mizzou fan, if this doesn’t give you all the feels, you might want to check your pulse.

This is is why this is the best job in the world. Congrats to @PeterMalnati !! pic.twitter.com/hhuDetElFB — Kira K. Dixon (@KiraDixon) March 24, 2024

If you don’t know much about the PGA Tour or Malnati, the easiest way to explain why this meant so much was the sheer improbability of his win. We’re in the middle of March Madness right now, so let’s put it this way: he was essentially a 16-seed that just knocked off a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Malnati never had the lead until the back nine on Sunday, and he closed like a champ, with a birdie on the tough par-3 17th hole, to take a one-shot lead over eventual runner-up Cameron Young. When Young bogeyed the 18th hole, Malnati’s par secured him a two-stroke victory and the $1.5 million purse that came along with it.

Make no mistake, Malnati has proven, just by being a PGA Tour player since 2013, that he’s truly one of the top 150 players in the world. He’d even won a PGA event before, but that was all the way back in November of 2015 in an event (The Sanderson Farms Championship) that is well below the more elite level of the Valspar.

Even though Malnati has been among the top 150 in the world, there’s still a distinct level of separation within that group, and guys like Peter just aren’t likely to win over the course of a demanding four-day, 72-hole tournament. That’s the thing that’s so difficult about golf – as opposed to basketball or football playoffs, where it’s a one-game outcome where the “any given day” mantra often comes through. How often would a 16-seed beat a 1-seed in a best-of-five series? Hardly ever, but that’s essentially what Malnati just did against some of the best in the world.

To give perspective on how stacked the odds were against our former Tiger, consider:

He entered the tournament ranked at No. 184 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), and was up against a tournament field that, while not of major tournament caliber, still boasted 16 of the world’s top-50 ranked players (including the likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth, among many others). In all, there were 91 players in the tournament field ranked above Malnati entering first-round play on Thursday…

He’d played in seven PGA Tour events this season leading up to the Valspar, and had made the cut only three times…

In his previous seven appearances at this exact tournament, Malnati missed the cut six times, and his only instance of advancing to the weekend resulted in a nondescript 60 th place finish…

place finish… In his previous 16 competitive rounds at the Valspar, he had shot in the 60s only once. That was an opening-round 69 in 2019 which was the only other year he made the event cut. This week, Malnati opened with a five-under par 66, and followed with an even par 71 on Friday to make the cut. A 68 on Saturday moving day kept him within reach of the leaders, and his 67 on Sunday (including a brilliant four-under 31 on the crucial back nine) led to the title…

Malnati’s Vegas odds pre-tournament to win outright were a massive 350-to-1, contrasted to the tournament favorite Schauffele, who went off as an 8-to-1 favorite…

The previous week at the prestigious Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Malnati was able to make the cut, but shot a disastrous 81 on Sunday that had to have knocked his confidence down a bit heading into the Valspar…

Since the start of the 2022 PGA Tour season, Malnati had just one top-five finish…

That’s just the more recent history. What most people don’t understand is that Malnati being on the Tour – let alone keeping his card for so long – is a major “upset” in and of itself. The New Castle, Ind. native was never even the No. 1 player for the Tigers during his time at Mizzou. He was a solid player who was in the Tiger lineup for four years and carded nine top-10 tournament finishes in his time in CoMo (2005-09), but he never won a collegiate tournament, and never earned All-Conference nor All-American honors.

His rise to where he’s put himself really is the thing of Hollywood stories, but that’s exactly why we love sports so much. Seeing the underdog rise to the occasion is so heartwarming. And yes, it’s just golf and I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for Peter for how challenging his job is (especially when he earned $1.5 million in one weekend). But the grind that he’s gone through to elevate his skill level, and the mental toughness needed to succeed at that level is something only a small percentage of people ever get to realize. The untold hours of practice, rebounding from missed cuts (which means you don’t get a paycheck that week), all the travel and time away from family – all of that had to be welling in Malnati’s mind as he gave that emotional interview on Sunday.

There’s also several other reasons why this was such a watershed moment for Malnati.

He will retain his Tour card automatically through the 2026 season, which means he’s guaranteed a lot more opportunities going forward and doesn’t have to stress about having to fight for his playing privileges for at least a couple more years…

He gets an invite to the upcoming 2024 Masters – where he’s never qualified before. The Valspar win also gives him an exemption into all of the Tour’s Signature Events for the remainder of the season. He should likely earn a spot in the PGA Championship later in the year, and he’ll stand a very good chance of qualifying for the remaining majors (U.S. Open, British Open) as well, which is huge for a guy who’s played in only four majors to this point in his career…

Playing at the Masters is a dream for all golfers, and he’ll now get to be part of the spring spectacle, and take his family with, where his wife Alicia (a former Mizzou gymnast, by the way) and young boys Hatcher and Dash, will get to don traditional Masters caddie bibs and walk around during the par-3 tournament on the Wednesday of tournament week…

The winners check of $1.5 million he received is more than he had ever won in any single season on tour. His previous season best earnings was $1.4 million in 2020-21…

All of this is just desserts for a guy that is truly salt of the earth – one of the nicest, most genuine people you could ever hope to come across. He’s so well-respected by his playing peers that, even though he’s been a journeyman for his career, he was selected to represent the entire Tour as part of the PGA Tour Players Policy Board in 2023. That’s surely been an added amount of stress to his docket, based on all of the drama that’s taken place in professional golf the last few years.

To learn more about Peter’s PGA career, here’s his official bio page:

https://www.pgatour.com/player/34466/peter-malnati

Congratulations to a great guy, a hell of a golfer, and a wonderful representative of Mizzou!