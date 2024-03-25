Rock M Nation Bracket Challenge Update

Hey, basketball fans! It’s check in time! What a tournament it has been so far! 13 lower seeded teams claimed victory in the first two runs and I, for one, love to see it. I love an upset, especially when it’s teams like kU and Auburn losing and teams like NC State — WE ARE ALL MOHAMED DIARRA FANS HERE — continuing to advance.

Who else has mildly enjoyed watching the SEC be a laughingstock? And does that make you feel better or worse about Mizzou’s season? The memes have been amazing.

Some fun facts, per ncaa.com, regarding the Sweet 16:

6 previous National Champs are still playing (Zona, UConn, Duke, Marquette, UNC, NC State), but only one of these remaining has won the natty in the last five years— UConn

6 teams who have made it to the Final Four remain: Zags, Houston, Illini, Iowa State, Purdue and SD State, while 4 teams made it to the Sweet 16 who have never made a F4: Alabama, Clemson, Creighton and Tennessee.

Auburn, who lost in the second round (sorry, Bruce Pearl, lol), is the only AP top 10 team who didn’t advance. kansas is the only team not to advance that was ranked AP no. 1 at some point this season. 3 teams didn’t get a single vote in the preseason T-25 still remain: Clemson, Iowa State, NC State.

Purdue’s record this season against teams who are in the Sweet 16— 7-0. They’ve beaten Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette, Arizona, Alabama, and Illinois 2x. Come on, Boilers. I believe in you.

Duke is the only team so far that has a women’s and men’s Sweet 16 berth lined up, but more — #3 UConn (facing #6 Syracuse), #7 Creighton (facing #2 UCLA), #4 Gonzaga (facing #5 Utah), #3 NC State and #6 Tennessee (facing each other)— have the chance to make it in tonight when the ladies wrap up the Round of 32 play. As I type this, the Wolfpack are up on the Lady Vols 33-29 midway through the 2nd quarter.

Conference-wise, here’s where we stand:

The ACC: #1 UNC, #4 Duke, #6 Clemson, #11 NC State

The Big East: #1 Connecticut | #2 Marquette | #3 Creighton

The Big 10: #1 Purdue | #3 Illinois

The Big 12: #1 Houston | #2 Iowa State. Where you at, kansas?

The SEC (one of whom I can’t wait to lose): #2 Tennessee | #4 Alabama

The PAC-12: #2 Arizona

The Mountain West: #5 San Diego State

The WCC: #5 Gonzaga

Moving on, let’s see how everyone is faring in the bracket challenge, shall we? I tried to fit as many into the screenshot as possible.

Who’s that in first? While I don’t know R. James, I DO KNOW MADAME EDITOR, and she’s straight fire (lol). I do recognize some regulars in here— nice job in the 3-spot, Mr. Wade. Lauren Rosenberg, former WBB writer for us, tied for 6th! Mr. Ross (AKA HlywdMizzou) and Mr. Austgen (Ausgiano) tied for 17th! My father (BigJim1146) is holding it down in 30th. Mr. Klay (RVRunner) and Mr. Ward (hionlife) are tied for 37th. Still a lot of time left to move up (and down) the bracket! And sorry, if you submitted more than one bracket, I deleted the others. Looking at you sir, with your 25 brackets.

If you want to check out the rest of the bracket, you can go to this link.

How’s the Rock M staff doing?

Rock M Staff Bracket Standings Place NAME Rock M Title Total Points Max Points Winning Team Place NAME Rock M Title Total Points Max Points Winning Team 2 Karen Steger Editor, Olympic Sports Mgr 500 1780 Purdue 11 Sammy Stava Football Contributor 460 1700 UConn 11 Josh Matejka Deputy Site Manager 460 1660 Carolina 17 Matt Harris Basketall Writer 450 1730 UConn 21 Nathan Hurst Football Writer 440 1720 Purdue 21 Chad Moller Podcaster, Football Contributor 440 1680 Arizona 30 Matthew Gustafson Wrestling/Volleyball Writer 420 1580 Iowa State 30 Parker GIllam Football/Hoops Beat Writer 420 940 Auburn 53 Brandon Haynes Softball Writer 370 1570 Marquette 59 Levi Hutmacher Podcast Producer, Graphics 350 1390 Houston 59 Kortay Vincent Baseball Writer 350 1350 UConn 62 Dylan Heinrich Soccer Writer 330 930 Auburn 63 Quentin Corpuel WBB Beat Writer 320 1320 UConn 66 TR Robertson Moderator, Baseball Insider 280 440 TCU

Most notable to me is that we are missing quite a few Rock M staffers from participating this year, and that is just SAD. I don’t see brackets from Aaron (FB contributor), Abigail (T&F writer), Adeen (WBB writer), Cal (photographer), Dan (FB contributor), Jaden (FB/Hoops beat writer), Matt Watkins (MBB writer), Nate Edwards (FB writer, stats guy) or SAM SNELLING, THE SITE MANAGER HIMSELF. Y’all, this is madness.

So, how’d you do? I’ll be back next weekend with another update leading up to the Elite 8.

Best of luck! Go Pack Go!