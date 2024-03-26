 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Softball Moves Up to No. 12, Gymnastics Gainesville Bound for NCAA Regionals

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, March 26

By Sammy Stava
/ new

After a successful weekend from taking two out of three in a series vs previously No. 2/3 LSU, Mizzou Softball enters the Top 15 — as the Tigers are now No. 12 in the latest Softball America rankings. Missouri moved up four spots from last week and are one of nine SEC teams currently ranked in this Top 25.

At 25-7 overall (4-5 SEC) Mizzou is currently 7th in the SEC standings, per our own Brandon Haynes.

Up next for Larissa Anderson’s Tigers is a four-game east-coast road trip — starting with a doubleheader later today in Hempstead, NY vs Fordham and Hofstra (Anderson’s former team). If you want to shell out $30 for FloSoftball, you can watch. Otherwise, check out the StatBroadcast or follow Karen (@karensteger) on the twitter as she follows along.

And to no one’s surprise, Mizzou Gymnastics has officially been selected to the NCAA Regionals — landing in Gainesville as a No. 13 seed!

Per Karen, Mizzou will start on the floor, then rotate to vault, bars and beam.

Here’s a full look at the NCAA Tournament Bracket and the final rankings heading into regionals:

And Cuonzo Martin is on the verge of getting back to head coaching, and he’s returning to the state of Missouri. Good for Zo — wishing him the best down in Springfield. (Editor’s Note: BIG day for the President of the Cuonzo Martin Fan Club).

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Matthew Harris with a Tarris Reed discussion over at Rock M Plus. Go subscribe!
  • On Mo Diarra:
  • Yikes, Jontay:

  • (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...