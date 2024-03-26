Mizzou Softball Moves Up to No. 12, Gymnastics Gainesville Bound for NCAA Regionals

After a successful weekend from taking two out of three in a series vs previously No. 2/3 LSU, Mizzou Softball enters the Top 15 — as the Tigers are now No. 12 in the latest Softball America rankings. Missouri moved up four spots from last week and are one of nine SEC teams currently ranked in this Top 25.

It's Monday & you know what that means...



Here's our latest Top 25



https://t.co/EseaC0QBXZ pic.twitter.com/RDVPUB3hWd — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 25, 2024

At 25-7 overall (4-5 SEC) Mizzou is currently 7th in the SEC standings, per our own Brandon Haynes.

#SEC softball standings (3/25):

TAMU (28-4, 8-1 SEC)

Tenn. (24-4, 5-0)

Florida (29-4, 5-1)

UGA (27-4, 5-1)

LSU (25-4, 5-4)

Miss. St (24-7, 5-4)#Mizzou (25-7, 4-5)

Arkansas (24-8, 3-3)

Ole Miss (20-11, 3-6)

Bama (24-6-1, 2-4)

Auburn (15-9-1, 2-7)

SC (22-9, 0-5)

UK (19-11-1, 0-6) — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) March 25, 2024

Up next for Larissa Anderson’s Tigers is a four-game east-coast road trip — starting with a doubleheader later today in Hempstead, NY vs Fordham and Hofstra (Anderson’s former team). If you want to shell out $30 for FloSoftball, you can watch. Otherwise, check out the StatBroadcast or follow Karen (@karensteger) on the twitter as she follows along.

Your No. 15/16 Tigers (25-7, 4-5 SEC) step out of conference play this week as the Tigers will venture to New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia for a four-game stint on the East Coast!!



: https://t.co/sArPdQYncq#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K09tLl2WQf — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 25, 2024

And to no one’s surprise, Mizzou Gymnastics has officially been selected to the NCAA Regionals — landing in Gainesville as a No. 13 seed!





Your Tigers are the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Championship bracket and will head to the NCAA Gainesville Regional next week!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/pwaXlwTvtD — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 25, 2024

Per Karen, Mizzou will start on the floor, then rotate to vault, bars and beam.

Here’s a full look at the NCAA Tournament Bracket and the final rankings heading into regionals:

The women's #NCAAgym 2024 tournament bracket is set!



Here's where the teams are heading: pic.twitter.com/xPJNoUAFPG — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) March 25, 2024

The top 36 are locked for the women's #NCAAgym tournament!



Regional assignments and bracket coming shortly... Who's your pick to win it all?



Full rankings and scores: https://t.co/yn7tv80thn pic.twitter.com/OquvKR65lN — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) March 25, 2024

And Cuonzo Martin is on the verge of getting back to head coaching, and he’s returning to the state of Missouri. Good for Zo — wishing him the best down in Springfield. (Editor’s Note: BIG day for the President of the Cuonzo Martin Fan Club).

Sources: Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State are working toward a deal make him the school's next head coach. He's the former coach there, as well as Missouri, Tennessee, and Cal. pic.twitter.com/9JWcbaQaIj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 25, 2024

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Had fun writing this one about one of my favorite Tigers ever @PeterMalnati

Mizzou’s Peter Malnati Adds to the Madness of March with PGA Victory https://t.co/2nfVgW5hTn via @rockmnation — Chad Moller (@ChadMo1) March 25, 2024

The shortest post I've ever written for @RockMNation Mizzou Gymnastics headed to Gainesville for NCAA Regionalshttps://t.co/BdTLwkuVUs — Karen S (@karensteger) March 25, 2024

From Karen Steger: Rock M Nation Bracket Challenge Update. Karen is in 2nd. I’m in 11th. Check to see where the other Rock M staffers fall as well.

Here's your @RockMNation bracket updates heading into the Sweet 16. I'm in 2nd, you guys. https://t.co/SZvwyRy6sV pic.twitter.com/WyHjivcnQd — Karen S (@karensteger) March 25, 2024

From Grayson Pitts: Mizzou gymnastics to compete in NCAA Gainesville Regional

Matthew Harris with a Tarris Reed discussion over at Rock M Plus. Go subscribe!

A coaching change in Ann Arbor offers Tarris Reed a chance at a reboot.



Could #Mizzou be the right place?



I sifted the play-type data and amassed healing helping of film to look at where his game stands. It’s up for our subscribers on the board at https://t.co/sIlmO6lx1t. pic.twitter.com/vv1hTEU084 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 26, 2024

The Tigers shot 19 strokes better on Tuesday as they improved their team standing to eighth place #MIZ



https://t.co/oMTTEPjCJX pic.twitter.com/JVeNy7qSul — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 25, 2024

On MUTigers.com: Braggin’ Rights on the Line, as Baseball Takes on Illinois Tuesday

Mizzou Softball highlights from another SEC series win in COMO:

On Mo Diarra:

"I know how hard he worked to get here, so to give Mo his flowers, I'm so glad he's getting that."



Two years ago, Mohamed Diarra and Tone Hunter were teammates at Garden City Community College. Tonight, they square off for a spot in the Sweet 16.https://t.co/lE0Pmn4wyk — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 23, 2024

Yikes, Jontay:

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is out of the lineup and a subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him, sources tell @DavidPurdum, @ESPNWindhorst and me. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/DncBNbDptW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2024