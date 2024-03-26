Find the Next (Insert Mizzou Football Legend Here)

As college sports fans, we are always looking to our past to project onto our present and future.

Perhaps it is because unlike pro fans we have such a short time with the players, that we feel we can extend their time with us with nostalgia. If every quarterback is the next Chase Daniel, if every defensive end is the next Markus Golden, their time with us will never end. And it works the other way, too: as college fans, we are obsessed with recruiting, with potential, with the talented lumps of clay ready to be lovingly molded into All-Americans by our brilliant coaching staff.

With that in mind, let’s examine the Missouri football roster and play “(Current player) is the next (Mizzou legend).” Some of these comparisons might seems absurd on face value. Some are comparisons of statistical profiles, some are based on a player’s physical attributes and scouting profile, and others are based on their journeys to this point in their career.

These are not necessarily statistical comparisons. (If it were, I would have just created one hellraiser of a running back duo.) It’s more of a fun exercise, designed to remember some fond memories, and align those with current players ready to make their own legacy in Faurot Field.

Marcus Carroll is the next Cody Schrader.

This one is obvious, especially if you watched the spring game. Marcus Carroll just looks like Cody Schrader out there. Short in stature, but with a strong trunk, and a little short-arm pumping action as his strong legs churn down the field. Carroll, like Cody, is a decisive, downhill runner, especially working to the edge in the outside zone scheme. He is also an excellent finisher, getting stronger in the fourth quarter of his games at Georgia State, like how Cody used to put seemingly every Mizzou win on ice with a fourth quarter touchdown. Lastly, Carroll’s story is not as extreme as Cody’s, but it is still in the same genre: undersized, overlooked talent who worked his tail off to get an opportunity in the SEC.

Nate Noel is the next Henry Josey.

This is what I mean by “not every comparison is a statistical 1-to-1 projection.” Henry Josey ran for 1,168 yards as a sophomore in 2011 before a catastrophic knee injury cost him a season. Exactly ten years later, Nate Noel rushed for 1,128 yards as a sophomore, before a series of nagging injuries – nothing like Josey’s – cost him much of the next two seasons. Josey capped his time in Columbia with an emotional season; his big play rushing was a critical factor for the success of the 2013 team. If Noel can stay healthy, he is in line for a similar victory lap as the explosive rusher on this team.

Chris McClellan is the next Ty’Ron Hopper.

Like Ty’Ron Hopper before him, Chris McClellan is a former Florida Gator ready to step into a starting role on defense and make an immediate big impact. Hopper was working his way onto the field in Gainesville before transferring to Mizzou for his breakout, and the script here says McClellan is in line to do the same. Ty’Ron Hopper’s time at Florida? 546 total snaps, 60.9 PFF grade in his sophomore season. Chris McClellan’s time at Florida? 564 snaps, 63.9 PFF grade in his sophomore season.

Luther Burden is the next Jeremy Maclin.

In Jeremy Maclin’s second year on campus, the blue-chipper from St Louis caught 80 passes for 1,055 yards and nine touchdowns. In Luther Burden’s second year at Missouri, the blue-chipper from St Louis caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Maclin followed it up with a Biletnikoff finalist season and an entering the NFL draft as an underclassmen, where he went in the first round. Both of those accomplishments seem likely for Burden entering the 2024 season.

The comparisons are pretty close, but not perfect – Burden played as a true freshman; Maclin redshirted while rehabbing a torn ACL. Maclin contributed more with rush plays and as a dynamic returner; Burden has a delicious line of potato chips. Jeremy Maclin is arguably the best modern football player at Missouri – it’s him or Justin Smith – and Luther has a chance to challenge for the title.

Armand Membou is the next Justin Britt.

Armand Membou has followed a similar path to Justin Britt. Both originally worked onto the field as a youngster at one position – Britt at guard, Membou as an extra inline blocker – before shifting into a starting tackle role as a sophomore. Britt anchored some excellent lines at Missouri, and the plan is for Membou to do the same. Britt shifted into the interior positions in the NFL where he played a decade, and most evaluators believe the same move inside is in Membou’s future on Sundays. Plus, both gained notoriety as a key figure in a major scrap: Britt for getting into it with Aaron Donald while with the Seahawks, and Membou for taking on practically the entire Arkansas defense during the Thanksgiving weekend game on CBS.

Darris Smith is the next Shane Ray.

This one is actually an attribute comparison, and not a journey comparison. Both are lanky, speed-based edge rushers; Smith is listed at 6’5”, 240 pounds; Ray at 6’3”, 245. Ray got a cup of coffee in 2012 but emerged as a sophomore in the 2013 season: 27 tackles, 9 TFL, 4.5 sacks. Of course, he was playing third fiddle on the edge that season, with veterans Kony Ealy and Markus Golden heading up the rotation. That statline would be perfectly acceptable this season from Smith, with Johnny Walker, Jr taking up most of the attention, and more experienced veterans Zion Young and Joe Moore also checking in on the depth chart.

Brett Norfleet is the next Martin Rucker.

I know the comparison you want for Norfleet is Chase Coffman, as it’s just too easy to compare the redheaded pass-catching tight ends from an exurb of Missouri’s biggest cities, one from each side of the state. It became even more tempting after Norfleet’s Coffman-esque hurdle over a Florida defender. But as easy it is to make the comparison, it is also kind of lazy: Norfleet’s 18 catches for 197 yards do not come close to Coffman’s 47 for 503 as a freshman. Norfleet was a nice player as a freshman; Coffman was a revelation. Norfleet’s rookie line almost exactly mirrors Tee Rucker’s, and he could be in line to follow up Rucker’s sophomore stats: 47 catches for 567.