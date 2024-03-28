A Look at Former Mizzou Baseball Players on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Mizzou Made in MLB

Happy Opening Day! It is Opening Day (already?) around MLB, and there’s a good representation of former Mizzou Baseball players that are currently in the majors. Pitcher U, of course.

We might as well start off with Kyle Gibson — because he was one of the many pitching additions from the St. Louis Cardinals this off-season. Gibson struggled in Spring Training with an ERA of 7.80 — but he had a good outing in his final ST start on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Kyle Gibson brought the heat in Arizona today!



5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

Gibson will make his Cardinals’ debut on Monday, April 1st vs the Padres in San Diego.

Tanner Houck will also be starting on that same day for the Red Sox vs the Athletics in Oakland. Entering his fifth season in Boston, Houck will be the No. 5 starter for the Red Sox.

Alex Cora announced the #RedSox starting rotation for the 2024 season.

Houck on earning the final spot in the Red Sox rotation, per MLB Red Sox beat writer Ian Browne:

“It means a lot,” Houck said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. Grinded. Changed some things up. Really pushed myself to get better each day. I said at the beginning of camp this is the best I have felt in a while. I think all of that work paid off. Obviously, I’m super thankful to [pitching coach Andrew] Bailey, AC and everybody who made the decision. We have an incredible group of guys in there. Just super blessed to have that opportunity to go out there and compete.”

Meanwhile, Rays closer Peter Fairbanks is entering his fifth full season in Tampa Bay. Fairbanks had career-high 25 saves last season with TB, which ranked 9th in the American League. A good pic of Fairbanks here on the bottom right from the Rays Twitter.

Happy Opening Day Eve to all who celebrate!

Then of course there’s Max Scherzer. The future Hall of Famer underwent back surgery for a herniated disc in the off-season, but his rehab process is progressing well for the Rangers. The hope is for Scherzer to make his return in June, but the 39-year-old MadMax is motivated to get back even sooner than that.

On Max Scherzer and the road back to the mound:

In the minor leagues, be sure to keep track of Josh Lester (Royals Double-A affiliate), Michael Plassmeyer (Pirates Triple-A affiliate), T.J. Sikkema (Reds Triple-A affiliate), Kameron Misner (Rays Triple-A affiliate) , Ian Bedell (Cardinals High-A affiliate), Trey Harris (Nationals Double-A affiliate), and others.

Enjoy Opening Day, everybody!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Eli Hoff: Former Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin returning to Missouri State

From Calum McAndrew: Missouri basketball assistant Nutt moves to new role amid cancer fight

Jocelyn Moore is your SEC Event Specialist of the Year! More on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou Gymnastics also had seven Tigers placed on All-SEC teams, the most in the conference! Incredible.





Seven Tigers earned All-SEC recognition at the SEC Championship meet, the most in the conference



Seven Tigers earned All-SEC recognition at the SEC Championship meet, the most in the conference

Welcome to Mizzou, Jacob Crews! Officially.

✍️ Making it official



Excited to add the ' . in Jacob Crews to the Tiger family!



✍️ Making it official

Excited to add the ' . in Jacob Crews to the Tiger family!

Welcome to Mizzou @JacobCrews0!!

Numbers & national ranks behind @JacobCrews0

▪️ No. 22 in 3P% (41.4)

▪️ No. 51 w/ 19.1 points

▪️ No. 76 w/ 8.2 rebounds

▪️ No. 38 in 3-pointers per game (2.78)

▪️ One of two in the country with 600 points, 250 rebounds & 85 made tripleshttps://t.co/C28F8685nX — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 27, 2024

Adding to his trophy case as @jacklundin01 follows up his Hootie at Bulls Bay title with his fourth @SEC Golfer of the Week honors of the year!



Congrats, Jack!!!! #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/76idmFnErX pic.twitter.com/MYcAp8E2FS — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 27, 2024

Our 2024 Spring Schedule ️



Mizzou will hit the road for four competitions over the month of April!!



Our 2024 Spring Schedule ️

Mizzou will hit the road for four competitions over the month of April!!

ALL-AMERICANS



ALL-AMERICANS

Grant, Ty, Daniel and Frederik drop a season best 1:23.29 in the 200 medley relay to claim 11th and earn Second-Team All-America status

247Sports’ Bud Elliott on Mizzou Football’s CFP expectations:

Missouri's returning production, coaching staff continuity, and especially the easy schedule creates unique pressure for the Tigers to cash this in with a playoff appearance in 2024.

Mizzou’s Javon Foster on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams. Give it a watch!

Good to see Cuonzo Martin back coaching. Best of luck, Zo!

Join us in welcoming our new Head Coach, Cuonzo Martin!

A happy retirement to MizzouMade’s John Anderson from SportsCenter!

BREAKING: Longtime ESPN SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson announces he is retiring from SportsCenter at the end of June, 2024.



BREAKING: Longtime ESPN SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson announces he is retiring from SportsCenter at the end of June, 2024.

Hear all of John's comments in tomorrow's episode of The Inside Wisconsin Show

Getting to meet with John in person this year when he came to #Mizzou for a lengthy visit was one of the highlights of my year. Such a smart, kind and frankly, hilarious guy. I freaked out when he sent me this thank you card. #TeamGoldPants