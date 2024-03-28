 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Look at Former Mizzou Baseball Players on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 28

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Made in MLB

Happy Opening Day! It is Opening Day (already?) around MLB, and there’s a good representation of former Mizzou Baseball players that are currently in the majors. Pitcher U, of course.

We might as well start off with Kyle Gibson — because he was one of the many pitching additions from the St. Louis Cardinals this off-season. Gibson struggled in Spring Training with an ERA of 7.80 — but he had a good outing in his final ST start on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Gibson will make his Cardinals’ debut on Monday, April 1st vs the Padres in San Diego.

Tanner Houck will also be starting on that same day for the Red Sox vs the Athletics in Oakland. Entering his fifth season in Boston, Houck will be the No. 5 starter for the Red Sox.

Houck on earning the final spot in the Red Sox rotation, per MLB Red Sox beat writer Ian Browne:

“It means a lot,” Houck said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. Grinded. Changed some things up. Really pushed myself to get better each day. I said at the beginning of camp this is the best I have felt in a while. I think all of that work paid off. Obviously, I’m super thankful to [pitching coach Andrew] Bailey, AC and everybody who made the decision. We have an incredible group of guys in there. Just super blessed to have that opportunity to go out there and compete.”

Meanwhile, Rays closer Peter Fairbanks is entering his fifth full season in Tampa Bay. Fairbanks had career-high 25 saves last season with TB, which ranked 9th in the American League. A good pic of Fairbanks here on the bottom right from the Rays Twitter.

Then of course there’s Max Scherzer. The future Hall of Famer underwent back surgery for a herniated disc in the off-season, but his rehab process is progressing well for the Rangers. The hope is for Scherzer to make his return in June, but the 39-year-old MadMax is motivated to get back even sooner than that.

In the minor leagues, be sure to keep track of Josh Lester (Royals Double-A affiliate), Michael Plassmeyer (Pirates Triple-A affiliate), T.J. Sikkema (Reds Triple-A affiliate), Kameron Misner (Rays Triple-A affiliate) , Ian Bedell (Cardinals High-A affiliate), Trey Harris (Nationals Double-A affiliate), and others.

Enjoy Opening Day, everybody!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Mizzou Gymnastics also had seven Tigers placed on All-SEC teams, the most in the conference! Incredible.
  • 247Sports’ Bud Elliott on Mizzou Football’s CFP expectations:
  • Mizzou’s Javon Foster on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams. Give it a watch!
  • Good to see Cuonzo Martin back coaching. Best of luck, Zo!
  • A happy retirement to MizzouMade’s John Anderson from SportsCenter!

