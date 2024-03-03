Examining both Aidan Shaw and Jordan Butler’s impact Mizzou’s close loss to Mississippi

Missouri (8-21, 0-16 Southeastern Conference) came out strong in its rematch with Mississippi (20-9, 7-9) on Saturday night with something that worked. The only problem was the Tigers didn’t commit to it during the entirety of the game, which contributed to an 84-78 loss to the Rebels.

A key to MU’s early success was coming out with a unique lineup to start off the game. Aidan Shaw replaced Noah Carter in the starting five, making his eighth start of the season. He joined the typical starters of Nick Honor, Sean East II, Tamar Bates and freshman, 7-foot center Jordan Butler, who has now made 11 starts in his young career.

“He [Aidan Shaw] didn’t know he was starting until the beginning of the game, and he definitely earned it.” said Dennis Gates post-game.

Backtracking to that narrow three-point loss on Feb. 17, Gates had high praise for both Butler and Shaw postgame:

“Those two guys did an unbelievable job tonight,” Gates said. “And instead of focusing on other negatives, I would like to focus on those two guys and their performances, because for us to be in this game, we wouldn’t be able to be in this game without those two. Sean East, it was great to see him back, but we would not be in this game without the performance of both Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw.”

Shaw’s performance at Mississippi contributed to him being inserted into the starting lineup on Saturday.

“He did a great job in practice and being physically available for that game in Oxford,” Gates said. “I thought he provided the length when we’re switching defensively and quickness.”

While Missouri lost by six points on Saturday night, it was the Tigers who seized early momentum, igniting the faithful 11,021 strong at Mizzou Arena. A minute into the contest, Bates dished off a pass to Shaw, leading to a fastbreak dunk. Less than three minutes later in a tied ballgame, Butler pushed the Tigers back in front.

Right before the under-16 timeout, Butler got gritty on the floor battling a Rebel for an offensive rebound, winning the scrum as the ball leaked out into the hands of Sean East II for a 3-pointer.

That would be the Tigers' largest lead of the night and really the last time they established any momentum before clawing back in the second half. At the under-16 timeout, Jesus Carralero-Martin and Mabor Majak substituted in for Butler and Shaw, and the game took a turn for the worse as Mississippi outscored the Tigers 32-14 run.

While Butler and Shaw’s initial time on the court was a small sample size, it was shown in spurts throughout the rest of the contest.

With both on the floor at the same time in the second half for the first time, Missouri went on a 9-3 run that included two field goals by Shaw, which helped chip into a deficit that was once 21. In all, with Butler and Shaw on the court, Missouri outscored Mississippi 26-21 while without their presence the margin favored the Rebels at 63-52.

Shaw had perhaps had his best game in a black and gold uniform with 13 points, nine rebounds, and an assist.

“What I’m happy to see is nine rebounds,” Gates said. “He was able to get around the basket and use his athleticism.”

Butler, on the other hand, tallied four points with a pair of rebounds and assists, His plus-minus of zero was one of the highest on the team behind Bates, East, and Jesus-Carralero-Martin. His defensive length often made it difficult for Mississippi players to execute offensively, which was evident as he forced a Brakefield travel in the paint.

In a season where Missouri is experiencing a winless stretch since the calendar turned to 2024, it’s important to observe some positives that can be taken into next season. The Tigers haven’t blinked during the losing streak and it’s promising to see talented performances from two underclassmen who have each individually grown.

Missouri returns to the court on Tuesday to take on No. 11 Auburn at Mizzou Arena for Senior Night. Auburn defeated Mississippi State 78-63 at home on Saturday. Missouri and Auburn will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.