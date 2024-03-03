11th Straight defeat for Mizzou WBB as they fall 90-75 to Miss St

The Missouri Tigers (11-17, 2-13 SEC) looked to close out their 2023-24 regular season tab with a victory on the road over the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 7-8 SEC) on Sunday.

Early on it was an absolute clinic inside the paint for the Tigers, as they were finding soft spots in the Bulldogs defense throughout the first half. At the five minute mark of the first half, Missouri was leading 20-6 in points in the paint, a number that is quite the opposite of what people are used to seeing from this team this season.

Most of that is thanks to great inside play from Ashton Judd, Grace Slaughter, and Hayley Frank who combined for 25 of Missouri’s first 36 points. Judd’s fadeaway was working for her throughout the first half, and she was a very tough guard for Bulldog defenders while Slaughter excelled at what she usually excels at which is making quick cuts for easy baskets.

Last game the issue for Missouri was allowing offensive rebounds and that problem persisted in this tilt, as Mississippi State dominated the offensive boards six to one in the first half, and for the second game in a row a team stayed close with the Tigers despite a dominant shooting performance. The Tigers held a 10% advantage in the field goal department for the majority of the night, and yet still clung to single possession leads throughout.

A team like the Bulldogs don’t get to where they are without their fair share of good shooters, and they lit the lamp as Darrione Rogers started the game 4-6 from beyond the arc, propelling the Bulldogs to a 55% clip from the field.

A consistent story in this season has been the points off turnovers dilemma for the Tigers, and it bit them in the back again today with the Bulldogs leading 17-6 in the points off of department despite both teams having 10 turnovers each with about 2:17 left to go in the third quarter. The Tigers were unable to maximize their opportunities in transition with numbers and it burned them as the game went on.

Despite holding a decent lead for the majority of the first three quarters, in the third quarter the Bulldogs were able to race away with a 9-0 run down 53-50, to garner a six point lead on the Tigers. The run quickly evolved at the hands of turnovers and poor offensive display, and became a 17-2 run with the Bulldogs leading 67-55 at the end of the third quarter.

Missouri’s strength in the three-point shooting game quickly became an ailment, as they were shooting 4-17 from downtown with just over five minutes left in the fourth, a massive reason why they were down 74-64 at that point.

After longing for a solid offensive performance, Head Coach Robin Pingeton’s group finally got one but turned in a pretty lackluster performance on defense in return and that’s what killed them this game. For the second game in a row, ball movement absolutely dismantled their defense and created open looks from three for the opposition, and generally when a three-point difference is that large it is going to yield not so good results.

Down 80-70 with just over three minutes remaining, Missouri finished with just five points in the final three minutes and fell to the Bulldogs 90-75, in a game that was defined by a Bulldog-surge in the second half.

I documented the reasons why the Tigers lost pretty thoroughly, but realistically these issues are a culmination of the whole season. Losing your only true big early on, not fixing turnover issues, will lead to something like an 11-game losing streak to finish the regular season. Whether it’s the players or the coaching, you can never truly know but either or both of those things couldn’t click at the right time and it has now resulted in both basketball programs finishing last in the SEC in the same season.

Statistically, Missouri shot 51% from the field while Mississippi State shot 55%. The real difference was the Bulldogs shooting 55% from beyond the arc while the Tigers shot 25% with the Tigers also having 15 turnovers to the Bulldogs 12.

This will be my final gamer ever covering Mizzou Women’s Basketball, and I have to say a massive thank you to the team for being my outlet for joy these past couple years. It genuinely has been such a fun ride of trials and tribulations, and covering the team has really helped my writing evolve. For all those who have enjoyed my coverage of this team and taken the time to give me feedback, I give a sincere thanks as you are the reason I do what I do. This is Adeen Rao, signing off. I’m not going far; just to a different beat at the site.

UP NEXT: The Tigers will take on the 11th seed in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, March 6th at 1:30 PM CST.