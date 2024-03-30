Mizzou Baseball: Tigers Swept in Nashville by No. 7 Vanderbilt

After getting swept in the SEC opening series at No. 1 Arkansas, Mizzou Baseball showed some improvement in last weekend’s series vs a ranked Kentucky team. Despite losing the series two games to one, the Tigers were at least competitive in all three games. Next up was an Easter Weekend Thursday through Saturday series against a Top 10 Vanderbilt team on the road in Nashville. Needless to say — this was always going to be a very tough task on paper for Missouri.

Let’s break down how this series went down.

Thursday’s 3-1 Loss:

RHP Carter Rustad pitched pretty well, all things considered. In six innings of work, Rustad only allowed three runs on eight hits and striking out five batters.

Rustad fans a pair in a scoreless 1st!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZhUDlfASZI — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 28, 2024

Simply put, Rustad’s performance gave the Tigers a chance to win — and Missouri’s defense came to play along with it.

More great defense by the Tigers, as ends the 5th inning with a web gem in center! #SCTop10



VU 2, #MIZ 0 | 6⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/grEMjXFErR — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 29, 2024

An unassisted double play by ends the 7th!



VU 3, #MIZ 0 | 8⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Y2LYTeDLKh — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 29, 2024

However, the offense struggled once again against the opposing team’s ace. Vanderbilt’s Greysen Carter went 8.1 scoreless innings allowing only three hits and 11 strikeouts.

The Tigers finally got on the board in the Top of the 9th scoring on a passed ball, but Missouri couldn’t get over the hump with the tying run at the plate.

A strikeout ends it, as Vanderbilt takes the opening game of the series.



Game two set for 6 p.m. tomorrow night.



VU 3, #MIZ 1 | F#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7lGE9qM1U5 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 29, 2024

Friday’s 4-0 Loss

Logan Lunceford pitched reasonably well in the second game. In five innings of work, Lunceford allowed four runs (only two earned) on eight hits and striking out five batters — which marked his season-high.

Lunceford works around a one-out double, using back-to-back Ks to keep Vandy off the board!#MIZ 0, VU 0 | 2⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6KUDf2uDn8 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 29, 2024

Lunceford’s one big mistake was allowing a two-run HR to third baseman Davis Diaz in the Botton of the 2nd as Vanderbilt opened up a 2-0 lead.

Solid pitching performances don’t matter if you can’t score, however. The Tigers’ offense was shut down once again by Vanderbilt’s starting rotation as Vandy’s Bryce Cunningham threw seven scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out 12 Tigers.

One defensive highlight for Mizzou belonged to Matt Garcia to close out the Botton of the 8th.

A defensive gem by Matt Garica to end the 8th!



VU 4, #MIZ 0 | 9⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vVzuCFJS4g — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 30, 2024

Tigers come up empty in the 9th, as Vandy takes the contest and the series. Game three tomorrow at 1 p.m. (CDT).



VU 4, #MIZ 0 | F#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Gl7R6Oz1NL — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 30, 2024

Saturday’s 3-1 Loss

After his home run on Friday, Davis Diaz started the scoring for Vanderbilt with a two-out, 3-RBI double in the Bottom of the 1st to give Vandy a 3-0 lead.

However, those were the only runs Javyn Pimental allowed in four innings of work — but those were the only runs that Vanderbilt essentially needed.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Carter Holton went seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters.

Mizzou’s only run of the game was a two-out, RBI single by Justin Colon in the Top of the 4th inning.

Missouri had a chance in the Top of the 8th with runners on second and third with only one out — but came up empty.

In the Top of the 9th, Mizzou had the tying run come to the plate — but Vanderbilt prevailed to cap off the series sweep.

Vanderbilt finishes off the victory and the series sweep of #Mizzou.



VU 3, #MIZ 1 | F#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/UzFohoZOvL — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 30, 2024

In six SEC road games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt, Mizzou has only scored a combined three runs.

After three weekends of conference play, Mizzou is now just 1-8 in the SEC — making their chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament in Hoover almost impossible at this point.

A non-conference two-game series with UT-Martin starting on Tuesday evening at Taylor Stadium with the first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m. CST. The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.