Jontay Porter’s troubles show how deep sports betting is embedded

Jontay Porter has been on my brain a lot recently. For a lot of wrong reasons.

Yeah, the betting thing. That’s what I’m talking about. It ain’t great!

But I’m not here to trash Jontay. Quite the opposite. In a lot of ways, I actually think Jontay is a bit of a victim here.

First of all, I’ve read as much as I could read on the situation. But as the investigation is on going, and in its early stages, nobody really knows what has happened with Jontay Porter and any connections to prop bets surrounding his play. There have been assumptions made, but since Jontay hasn’t spoken with the media, most of the conversation around the investigation has been from random internet commenters ready to bury Jontay. If you’re looking for the most even handed reporting on the matter, I suggest this article from CBSSports.com: Jontay Porter gambling investigation explained: What we know as NBA looks into prop bet irregularities

Maybe he’s guilty, and if that’s the case it’s a horrible look. He’s thrown away his NBA career, a pretty lucrative career, to profit off his own play by tanking. When it comes to betting on yourself, that’s the worst way to do it. At least if you’re betting on the overs, you’re trying to win, right? Betting under means you’re doing much less than you can do.

But I tend to think that the problem here isn’t Jontay. The problem here is with the pervasiveness of gambling in sports. It’s everywhere. It’s a primary driver of revenue in and around major sports. I say this as I’m fully aware of the DraftKings Sportsbook link at the bottom of this page.

In the last few years I’ve become a bit of a fan of the English Premier League. Professional Football/Soccer is something new for me. I find the games, mostly on weekend mornings, to be pretty soothing to put on. I’m getting better about tactics and players, but I’ve recently enjoyed watching Brentford, in particular, and their star Ivan Toney. You see, if you don’t follow the EPL you might not know that Toney recently returned from a long suspension for issues related to gambling. Toney mostly bet on himself to win and score, which is hard to blame him... he’s a really fun player.

But the irony isn’t lost on me that as he returned to play in January and there was an advertisement blazoned across his chest on his football kit.

Yes, Hollywood! Hollywood... Bets. A gambling outfit. Toney’s club is sponsored by gambling, supported by gambling. Gambling finances major athletics through and through.

Maybe there’s an issue with gambling?

And, I’m not here to rain on anyone’s parade. I know there are plenty of small bettors that enjoy their low stakes games. But these gambling companies are massive, and they’re driving revenue in huge ways to the point where they GIVE you money to play with if you sign up. The reason is because they know they returns. The sophistication behind the algorithms which guarantees the house makes money leads to another industry... random people on tv and the internet telling you how you can WIN against the house.

But the truth is you can’t. You can win some, you can have fun playing, but the house wins. Jontay Porter, no matter his involvement in his own scandal is just as much of a victim of this game.

I don’t really have much more to add beyond this. The forces in the corporate gambling world have a strong headwind. It’s not stopping, and the number of gambling stories is only going to increase in the coming years. We’ve already had multiple smaller stories, Alabama baseball, Shohei Ohtani, Temple basketball, Iowa and Iowa athletes... that’s just off the top of my head. You certainly know there are more. The money is too enticing. It’s one of those things that has always and will always be part of this game.

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Game Times Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 5:09 PM Illinois (3) UConn (1) -8.5 155 TBS 7:49 PM Clemson (6) Alabama (4) -3 164.5 TBS Sunday tbd

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.