Spring Position Battles: Offensive Line

With spring practice kicking off this week, the Tigers have several important positions up for grabs on both sides of the ball. Over the next few weeks, I’ll take a closer look at some of those position battles and who on the roster might have the best chance to leave the spring game with a starting spot secured. Up next: the offensive line.

The “Hole” Left Side

Coming off an excellent 2023 campaign which saw coach Brandon Jones’ unit finish as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, the Mizzou offensive line is faced with two glaring holes along its five-man front. With the graduation of two future NFL players in Javon Foster at left tackle and Xavier Delgado at left guard, the Tigers will need to replace a total of 109 game appearances since 2018. Of those 109 appearances, Foster and Delgado combined to start 82 games (41 each.) Beyond the experience both players brought to the table, they also were incredibly healthy. Of the 39 games Mizzou has played since 2021, Foster played in all 39 while Delgado played in 38, only missing the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021.

The bottom line is is this: Mizzou has enjoyed stability and production on the left side of their line for a very long time (three years is a long time in college football these days.) If the Tigers hope to reproduce last year’s offensive success, it will be vital for Coach Jones to find adequate, if not equal, replacements for Foster and Delgado. So who are the candidates to replace them? Let’s take a look:

The Returnees

Of the players returning from the 2023 roster, three are starters including center Connor Tollison, right guard Cam’Ron Johnson and right tackle Armand Membou. While it is possible for either Johnson or Membou to move to the left side of the line, it would make sense to keep both in their current positions and anchor down what will be an experienced and talented right side next year.

As for replacements for Foster and Delgado, there is a mix of high-ceiling young players and steady veterans who will toss their hats into the ring. Tristan Wilson might be the most obvious candidate of the returners to slot into the vacant guard spot. The RS sophomore from Lebanon, Mo. spent last season as Xavier Delgado’s primary back up on the two-deep. He played in two games last year: the blow out of Arkansas and for a few plays in the Cotton Bowl when Delgado went out temporarily with an injury.

Logan Reichert, who redshirted last year, is possibly the most talented of the returners. Rivals ranked him as the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country out of high school last year. It seems as if it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself on the field in black and gold, but is he ready yet? He played tackle in high school, but with his size (6’6” and 369 lbs) he might be an option at the left guard spot if he isn’t able to win the left tackle spot. He served as a secondary backup to Delgado and Johnson along with Wilson last year, though he never saw the field.

Among the more veteran players, Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters are the players with the most experience. Heismeyer has played in 38 games, though primarily on special teams. Walters has the most starting experience of any of the returning bench players, starting four games in 2022. He played in all 13 games last year on special teams. He served as Membou’s backup at right tackle last year on the two-deep.

It would be strange for Walters to jump to left tackle ahead of Membou if the coaching staff decides to go with returners at the tackle spots, but if Membou were to move to the left side, Walters would be high on the list of replacements at right tackle.

The Transfers

Cayden Green was the crown jewel of Eli Drinkwitz’s transfer class this winter. Green played in 11 games and started seven as a true freshman for Oklahoma. On3 Sports listed him as the top offensive lineman in the transfer portal before his commitment. With Green’s pedigree (and undoubtedly the recipient of a large amount of NIL dollars) it’s clear that he will be a top contender for a starting spot on the offensive line in 2024. Green has positional flexibility, playing both guard and tackle for OU last year, but Drinkwitz said he would begin spring practices as a left tackle.

Jayven Richardson is a JUCO transfer from Hutchinson Community College. The 6 foot, 7-inch junior played tackle in junior college and had an impressive offer list, including several SEC schools such as Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss. It’s always difficult to project JUCO transfers, but at minimum, Richardson should provide some valuable depth to the line.

The Freshmen

Other than quarterback, offensive line might be the most difficult position group for a true freshman to come in and play immediately. Not only is it hard for 18 or 19 year olds to be physically ready to play in the SEC trenches, but playing on the offensive line comes with challenges on the mental side of the game as well. Just remember how hard it was for entrenched starter Connor Tollison to play center as a true freshman in 2022.

Eli Drinkwitz brings in three offensive linemen in this year’s freshman recruiting class. All three were rated three stars out of high school by all major recruiting services and are most likely developmental prospects.

Thankfully, all three incoming freshmen have enrolled in classes at Mizzou this semester and will participate in spring practice. Based on the experience level of the returnees and transfers along the offensive line it is unlikely that any of these three newcomers will win a starting spot this year. That said, Talan Chandler’s highlights are a snuff film of pancake blocks and violence. If any of the freshmen have a chance of seeing the field, especially at the guard position, my money is on him.

Spring Speculation

After listing all 16 options for two starting spots, it is the opinion of this humble speculator that Cayden Green will lock down the starting left tackle spot before the spring game. He brings the most talent and experience at the position and there is a reason he chose to transfer to Mizzou. He could have gone anywhere in America, but Mizzou happens to have an open spot at his position of choice and I think the answer is obvious.

As for the left guard spot, there appears to be a bit more competition. Ultimately, I think it comes down to a battle between Tristan Wilson and Logan Reichert. While Wilson seemed to win that battle out of camp last year for the second-string spot, my money is on Reichert edging him out this year. He will have a full year of D1 football and weight training under his belt and should be more prepared this go around. Regardless of who wins that spot, Brandon Jones will have several options and at this stage of the game, having options is a good thing.