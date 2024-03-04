How did the Missouri Tigers perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Missouri made history — a good kind of history.

The Tigers had eight players invited to the Combine, the most the program has ever had since the inaugural event in 1982. Missouri tied with LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC for the sixth-most invitees this season.

At each of their respective media sessions, several Tigers explained how all of them being at the Combine together represented the immense progress the program has made over the past few seasons. Especially considering that most of them had been in Columbia since 2020, their success showed that Missouri could grow and develop NFL talent, which is becoming harder to do with the increasing amount of transfers in college football nowadays.

“That just shows you that Mizzou is back. I feel like Mizzou don’t get a lot of respect in the SEC,” Ty’Ron Hopper said on Wednesday. “It shows you the steps that Mizzou has taken to become a really dominant program in the SEC.”

It was an eventful week for Eli Drinkwitz’s former players in Indianapolis. Here’s a recap of how all of them performed.

Quick disclaimer: I’ll be using Relative Athletic Score* solely to display each player’s measurements and testing results. RAS isn’t the lone determinant of a player’s future success; rather, it’s useful to compare a player’s Combine testing results to its positional peers.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 1st round (32nd overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 4.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1159 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/DwyRLIb0j1 pic.twitter.com/hNwrBMI9JS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

At the Combine, Ennis Rakestraw finally got a crack at performing in front of NFL decision-makers. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl at the last minute, as he was from still recovering from core muscle surgery.

During his media session on Thursday, he said he was “real upset” that he had to miss the event, and understandably so. The way the Senior Bowl is structured is tailored perfectly to players like Rakestraw; there are plenty of live one-on-one reps, which is where he thrives as a physical press man corner on the outside. Especially considering how much other man corners like Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Louisville’s Jarvis Brownlee Jr. raised their stock after stellar performances in Mobile, Rakestraw missing out on an opportunity to do the same definitely hurt him.

Thankfully, Rakestraw participated in the Combine. While, like Abrams-Draine, his smaller stature was highlighted, Rakestraw was also similar to Robinson in that his numbers were screwed up by an external factor.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Rakestraw was dealing with a groin injury he suffered during workouts and that he plans to redo all of the tests at Missouri’s pro day on Mar. 22. Rakestraw’s groin had kept him out of multiple games this past season, and it limited him again at the Combine.

Best quote from his media session:

A big part of why Rakestraw is projected to be taken in the back half of the first round is his aggressive play style. Not only that, he spoke on his next-play mentality that he’d mentioned during his time with the Tigers.

“It’s you versus me. It’s who’s better. It’s who want it more. It’s just my lifestyle: adversity,” Rakestraw said. “It’s a chess match, some you win, some you lose, at the end of the day, it’s the last play that don’t define me as a man or as a person. The play that matters the most is the next one.”

Darius Robinson

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 2nd round (38th overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Missouri DL Darius Robinson’s RAS score at edge vs at defensive tackle.



Robinson played a lot in the interior in 2021 and 2022 before moving mostly to the outside in 2023. Will be interesting to see how teams utilize him at the next level. pic.twitter.com/XXQuLUffXV — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 29, 2024

As Mason Kinnahan noted in the above tweet, it’s important to consider Robinson’s RAS for both a defensive tackle and a defensive end. For an interior rusher, he’s ultra-athletic, but extremely light. For an edge rusher, Robinson is strong, but on the slower end. However, Robinson explained in his presser how he’s able to gain and lose weight just fine, which should help him at the next level. He said he was 245 pounds in high school and weighed as much as 305 pounds at Missouri.

What’s also important to consider is the fact that one of those numbers — the bench press reps (21) — likely isn’t an accurate representation of Robinson’s strength. The first one to tell you that would be, well, Robinson himself.

“This is not an accurate reflection of my bench press, the set up at the combine is unacceptable!” Robinson said on a Twitter/X post that was later deleted. “The rack and bar is uneven with the J-Hooks, and the bench moves with the carpet floor! I will be doing this again at my pro day March 22nd!”

The two numbers that were consistently rated highly were his height and his vertical jump, two aspects that should help him greatly in the NFL.

Best quote from his media session: Robinson touched on various different topics during his media session, with his versatility on the defensive line being his main point of discussion. His repeated mention of how many different positions he’s played is understandable because that’s part of what made him great at Missouri. After playing on the interior over his first four seasons, he kicked out to the edge in 2023 and dominated, recording 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Robinson also dominated at the Reese’s Senior Bowl last month, taking home “Overall Practice Player of the Week”, an award voted on by a panel of NFL scouts and front office executives. While the week in Mobile caused his stock to soar, Robinson implied that his stock should’ve already been high.

“I definitely think it helped a lot,” Robinson said when asked if the Senior Bowl improved his draft stock. “But it’s funny. I told everybody, rewatch our tape from the whole season, I was the same guy every week. So for people to just now realize, I mean, it’s S.T.P. at Mizzou, Something to Prove, and I’ve been the same guy the whole season.”

Kris Abrams-Draine

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 3rd round (78th overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Kris Abrams-Draine is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.41 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 799 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/WHHla9wp2G pic.twitter.com/KKx9HiB4ZJ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Kris Abrams-Draine’s testing was up-and-down, which was expected. He shined the brightest in the 40-yard dash, where he ranked in the upper-half of defensive backs. However, his smaller frame and lack of explosion showed up as well.

Regardless, Abrams-Draine has already showed an ability to be impactful despite sporting lesser physical traits over four seasons at Missouri, so these numbers probably shouldn’t impact his stock too much.

Best quote from his media session: Abrams-Draine talked about how playing wide receiver (the position he came into Missouri playing) has helped him play cornerback. It’s apparent on film, as Abrams-Draine’s tracking ability is one of his strongest traits.

“It helped me with knowing and understanding what the offense wants to do and what formations they get in,” Abrams-Draine said. “I feel like it just really helped me in my ball skills and attacking the ball when it’s in the air.”

Javon Foster

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 4th round (111th overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Javon Foster is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.77 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 289 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/TmWFIokWKx pic.twitter.com/whcciNQDNq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Javon Foster’s testing was similar to his performance over his time at Missouri: solid!

Although his 10-yard split wasn’t amazing by RAS standards, it’s still a good number. Foster was often asked to elevate to the second level at Missouri, and he did so effectively many times.

Best quote from his media session: Foster told a short story on how his mom and grandmother motivate him.

Incredible story from #Mizzou OT Javon Foster on how his mother and grandmother inspired him: pic.twitter.com/Txfs0fMu8M — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) March 2, 2024

Ty’Ron Hopper

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 5th round (139th overall)

Measurements (Hopper didn’t qualify for a Relative Athletic Score because of a lack of testing):

Like Rakestraw, Hopper was unable to participate in the Senior Bowl despite receiving an invite. Unlike Rakestraw, I’m not sure if the Senior Bowl would’ve helped Hopper too much, as linebackers spent a lot of time on islands against running backs in coverage with no help anywhere on the field.

A perfect example of why the LB’s were getting put in a bad spot was Miami (FL)’s James Williams. He got his ankles broken by Cody Schrader on a run after the catch (a.k.a. where another defender could easily be), and Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell hauled in a pass even though Williams kept up with him for most of the way.

Nevertheless, Hopper made it to the Combine...but he still didn’t test. Although he said he was a full-go during his presser, Hopper only got his measurements taken in Indianapolis.

Best quote from his media session: Hopper talked a good bit about the success of the 2023 season as well as how Blake Baker’s defensive scheme prepared him well for the NFL. He mentioned the fact that he, a rangy linebacker, was able to both blitz and drop while at Missouri.

However, his best quote didn’t come until the very end of the presser, when he tabbed beating the other side of the Unholy Alliance last season as his favorite win from college.

“I hated K-State. I felt like it was disrespectful to the SEC to go down there and lose to those guys the first year I was at Missouri,” Hopper said. “So being able to beat them, that was probably my favorite victory at Missouri for sure.”

Cody Schrader

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 6th round (182nd overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Cody Schrader is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 4.11 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1041 out of 1765 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/T3zg6LEfH7 pic.twitter.com/4OxDDCGFWd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Like Rakestraw, Schrader got hurt during the Combine and had to remove himself from drills early. During his 40-yard dash, Schrader injured his groin; he’ll likely have a better time than the 4.69 he put up in his second attempt.

Best quote from his media session: Schrader’s media session was filled with anecdotes about his career path up until this point. He touched on a lot of different topics, from his lack of recruitment out of high school to his developed relationship with God.

But his best quote was a story from his time at Missouri that detailed how he was able to work his way up the depth chart.

“I put a game plan together myself. I worked out everyday at 6:30 {a.m.}. I would show up every day at 5 a.m., and my goal with that was to beat the head strength coach there every day, because I knew he met with the head coach every day in staff meetings. I drove a red Ford Ranger, so I knew he would see my car every single day, and i would park it in the middle of the parking lot, cause he walks from the very back to the front, so I knew he would see it.”

“My goal with that was him asking ‘who is this kid? Why is he here every single day?’ But it’s the consistency over time is what builds trust and respect with coaches, and that’s what kids have to understand is that if you’re coming into a program and you’re walking on and you’re under-recruited, whatever your story is, you’ve got to find a way to build that trust and respect.”

Harrison Mevis

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: 7th round (255th overall)

Measurements (Hopper didn’t qualify for a Relative Athletic Score because of a lack of testing)::

2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...



315. #Missouri PK Harrison Mevis



Height: 5-11 7/8

Weight: 241

Arm: 30.75

Hand: 8.88

Wingspan: 74.38 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 3, 2024

Mevis was one of six kickers invited to the Combine. He received a shoutout from Hopper during his presser, as Hopper said Missouri couldn’t have accomplished what they did last season without Mevis.

Best quote from his media session: Mevis spoke on his preparation process, comparing it to a sport that also features plenty of one-swing opportunities.

“It’s just focusing on one kick at a time, not making it more than what it is,” Mevis said. “It’s like golf. You’re only good as your next swing and I think it’s just that one kick at a time mentality.”

Jaylon Carlies

Current nflmockdraftdatabase.com overall rank: UDFA (292nd overall)

Relative Athletic Score:

Jaylon Carlies is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/B0gDH9qdV3 pic.twitter.com/q5Q6taExvZ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Carlies was arguably the biggest testing winner of any Tiger at the Combine. A 4.5-second 40-yard dash at 227 pounds is incredibly impressive, and he tied for second amongst all safeties with 20 reps on the bench press.

Best quote from his media session: Carlies spoke on the evolution of his fellow running mates in the secondary, Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine.

“Ennis {Rakestraw} and I both came in at corner,” Carlies said. “Ennis started the whole freshman year and he was like 160..so just showing his mentality and his tenacity to just go around and fly around and just be the best that he can be, with him and KAD {Kris Abrams-Draine} making the switch during college from receiver to nickel is one of probably the hardest switches you could ever do. As soon as he got to that position, he’s been balling out ever since. So, I mean, it was two great guys to have around with you and get better with.”

*Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is a metric that combines the various categories measured at the NFL Combine into one aggregate number that’s then contextualized against other athletes of the same position. RAS is calculated on a scale from 0-10.