Mizzou Softball runs through Big Red Invitational with a 4-0 record

How does waltzing into a former Big 12 rival’s home stadium and walking away with four consecutive wins? How about scoring 36 runs while only giving up 12?
It was that kind of weekend for Mizzou Softball, which ran rampant over Nebraska and Wichita State this weekend for a perfect 4-0 record in the Big Red Invitational.
That's a 4-0 weekend in Lincoln for Your Tigers!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MsFmK7u2IB— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 3, 2024
In case you couldn’t tell, Laurin Krings was the star of the weekend, notching yet another complete game and bringing her total to six on the season. She’s also only three strikeouts away from 500 in her career, which currently has her at eighth on the all-time school leaderboard. Alex Honnold also extended her hitting streak to 11 games this weekend, while Jenna Laird, Julia Crenshaw, and Kayley Lenger all extended their on-base streaks to five games. Karen & Brandon will have plenty of coverage this week to get your softball fix handled.
Mizzou takes on UMKC on Wednesday, where they’ll be looking for their 18th win of the season.
- Mizzou Gymnastics may have lost its duel, but Sienna Schreiber made the most of her showcase, earning a rare perfect 10 on the beam.
A routine five years in the making— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 4, 2024
Sienna Schreiber FINALLY has her perfect on beam!!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/HEyT63Tq5s
- Baseball dropped its rubber match against Northern Kentucky, falling to 5-6 on the season.
- The final day of the Mizzou Swim & Dive qualifiers wrapped yesterday. You can check out the full breakdown of personal records and qualifiers on Mizzou’s website.
- Mizzou Tennis split a double-header with Tennessee and Lindenwood, falling 4-0 to the former and prevailing by the same score to the latter.
- ICYMI: Kamryn Wong is moving to the next level of the Olympic trials!
Stars and Stripes— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 2, 2024
Kamryn Wong has qualified for the Olympic trials in the 3M! pic.twitter.com/3HAbHOSZeB
