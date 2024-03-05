 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rankings update for Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics, plus Big 12 Wrestling seeds announced for Tiger Style

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, March 5

By Sammy Stava
/ new

It’s that time of the week for a rankings check-in with Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics for your Tuesday links.

After a 4-0 weekend at the Big Red Invitational over Wichita State and Nebraska, Mizzou Softball is now an impressive 17-2 on the early season.

In the latest rankings, Missouri is currently 13th on D1Softball (+2 spots from last week) and 14th on Softball America (-1 spot from last week?).

Shouldn’t a 17-2 team with already a pretty good resume be ranked higher? Karen explains in detail.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Mizzou to improve their ranking as SEC play right around the corner — starting this weekend vs Auburn on Friday. But first, the Tigers have a non-conference stop vs Kansas City in KC on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. CST.

And in the latest Road to Nationals rankings, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 following their performance on Sunday vs Arkansas. The Tigers are 10th on vault, 12th on bars, 19th on beam, and 8th on floor.

Missouri has lost four straight SEC meets, but their overall scores are what matter the most as Karen states. (Karen cares about “her” sports deeply)

Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at Hearnes Center for a quad meet between No. 11 Denver, New Hampshire, and SEMO starting at 1:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.

And finally, it’s postseason time for Tiger Style with the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa Saturday and Sunday. The seedings were announced on Monday — highlighted by Noah Surtin (125 lbs) and Keegan O’Toole (165 lbs) as No. 1 seeds.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • The Mizzou Athletics’ schedule this week in COMO:
  • Mizzou Softball has announced their 2024 promotions schedule:
  • Mizzou Gymnastics Senior Spotlight featuring Alonna Kratzer and Mara Titarsolej
  • Mizzou Football Spring Practice No. 4 Players of the Day:
  • Cool pic from Harrison Mevis at the NFL Combine:
  • Time to start the Luther Burden for Heisman hype!
  • Ken Pomeroy with a fair assessment on the Mizzou Basketball season:
  • 2025 Four-Star Dorian Jones will visit Mizzou April 17th-19th

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...