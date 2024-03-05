Rankings update for Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics, plus Big 12 Wrestling seeds announced for Tiger Style

It’s that time of the week for a rankings check-in with Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics for your Tuesday links.
After a 4-0 weekend at the Big Red Invitational over Wichita State and Nebraska, Mizzou Softball is now an impressive 17-2 on the early season.
In the latest rankings, Missouri is currently 13th on D1Softball (+2 spots from last week) and 14th on Softball America (-1 spot from last week?).
D1Softball Top 25: Week 4
There’s a New Number One in Town.
Presented by @NettingPros
https://t.co/CoSlEqNaMV pic.twitter.com/XiYxS33nMC
Movement across the board in the new Top 25, but maybe not the ones you think.
https://t.co/AFZGzhtxV1 pic.twitter.com/8CXAyf1YIk
Shouldn’t a 17-2 team with already a pretty good resume be ranked higher? Karen explains in detail.
WHY is Clemson still ranked above #Mizzou in the new softball polls? MU BEAT Clemson? And they lost to an UR NC State team in 1 of their 3 game set. They also have a loss to MS State, who is ranked, but ranked worse than Missouri. I just don't understand. @BrandonHaynes_— Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024
Also, Bama, also ranked ahead of Mizzou, lost to S. Alabama, and has played an easier schedule than MU. Should be 20-0 easy. 4-loss UT, also in front of Mizzou, got run-ruled by Cal State-F, who MU beat. Mizzou's two losses are to RV San Diego St & #19 Baylor. #annoyed— Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024
There will be plenty of opportunities for Mizzou to improve their ranking as SEC play right around the corner — starting this weekend vs Auburn on Friday. But first, the Tigers have a non-conference stop vs Kansas City in KC on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. CST.
#Mizzou softball (17-2) rises two spots in the @D1Softball poll to No. 13 but falls one spot to No. 14 in the @SoftbalAmerica poll.— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) March 4, 2024
A 4-0 showing against Wichita State and Nebraska didn’t move the needle much, making this weekend’s series against Auburn that much more important.
And in the latest Road to Nationals rankings, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 following their performance on Sunday vs Arkansas. The Tigers are 10th on vault, 12th on bars, 19th on beam, and 8th on floor.
Finishing off SEC competition at No. 13 with a program-record NQS!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 4, 2024
https://t.co/atMIqM5xPz#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bvXbr8ZPjb
Missouri has lost four straight SEC meets, but their overall scores are what matter the most as Karen states. (Karen cares about “her” sports deeply)
Reminder to the #Mizzou fans out there who aren't familiar with how it works for postseason, the "losing" to ARK part is not a big deal. Like, AT ALL. Wins & losses do.not.matter. The score- the 197.525 - is what we should look at. That's IT. Thank you for coming to my Gym Talk. https://t.co/IFBNDX4P7X— Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024
Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at Hearnes Center for a quad meet between No. 11 Denver, New Hampshire, and SEMO starting at 1:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.
And finally, it’s postseason time for Tiger Style with the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa Saturday and Sunday. The seedings were announced on Monday — highlighted by Noah Surtin (125 lbs) and Keegan O’Toole (165 lbs) as No. 1 seeds.
Seeding Announced For 2024 Big 12 Wrestling Championship— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 5, 2024
https://t.co/ER2H9RQJax#MIZ #TigerStyle
The Big 12 has announced seeding for the wrestling championships this weekend in Tulsa. I'll have everything you need to know in a thread right here for @RockMNation:@MizzouWrestling #TigerStyle— Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
I took a look at who is in the mix and how the #Mizzou offensive line battles might shake out this spring. https://t.co/A87fX3kpYT— Nathan (@burstahurst) March 4, 2024
It was an eventful week for Missouri at the Combine. I recapped all of the happenings for @RockMNation ⬇️https://t.co/x6S2G3qZyh— Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) March 4, 2024
(STLToday)
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Chrisitan Riley Dutcher: Injury-plagued Tigers search for elusive win in home finale against Auburn
- From Kortay Vincent: Jack Lundin named to Haskins Award Spring Watch List
- From Kortay Vincent: Mizzou men’s golf tied for second at Colleton River Collegiate
- From Grayson Pitts: Missouri gymnastics remains at No. 13 in rankings after loss to Arkansas
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: How will Mizzou football replace departed defensive talent? Depth chart projection from spring camp
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- The Mizzou Athletics’ schedule this week in COMO:
Spring has sprung at Mizzou!
- Mizzou Softball has announced their 2024 promotions schedule:
Peep our 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ promo schedule ️
️: https://t.co/OQQ5DiOs0F#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PwWa0XDyNE
- Jack Lundin from Mizzou Men’s Golf has been named to the Haskins Award Spring Watch List. Read more on MUTigers.com
One of the nation's top golfers, @jacklundin01 1-of-15 named to @TheHaskinsAward Spring Watch List on Monday! #MIZ ⛳️
https://t.co/QRZdwTwxhn pic.twitter.com/mSfYgOB9Ad
- On MUTigers.com: Men’s Golf Second after Day One at Colleton River
Tigers sit in second place after day one at the Colleton River Challenge, while three Tigers rank in the top 15 individually#MIZ ⛳️https://t.co/isEX9SKDFo— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 5, 2024
Tigers ready for Tuesday afternoon game with Lindenwood⤵️
https://t.co/JDYHLQimOo#MizzouNOW | ⚾️
- Mizzou Gymnastics Senior Spotlight featuring Alonna Kratzer and Mara Titarsolej
: Alonna Kratzer#MIZ pic.twitter.com/yxC5UVY2Uk— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 4, 2024
: Mara Titarsolej#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WH0K4Nd9l8— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 5, 2024
- Mizzou Football Spring Practice No. 4 Players of the Day:
Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣4️⃣ #MIZ
Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣4️⃣ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KT0dNYUnXG
- Cool pic from Harrison Mevis at the NFL Combine:
Money Mevis from the Logo
: AP#MIZ pic.twitter.com/e26wQLVwii
- Time to start the Luther Burden for Heisman hype!
Luther Burden is the Deebo Samuels of college football— Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) March 4, 2024
Don’t sleep on him for the Heisman
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/p6VusRIPl3
Will Luther Burden win the Heisman next year?!— 247Sports (@247Sports) March 4, 2024
WATCH: https://t.co/6MhFGz5Q3u pic.twitter.com/BI2iEr5hW5
Route running @lutherburden3 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/jXPeMx6fNw— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 4, 2024
- From Sam Gillenwater via On3Sports: Eli Drinkwitz explains ‘stand on business’ postgame comment to Josh Heupel
Eli Drinkwitz explains 'stand on business' postgame comment to Josh Heupel:
“I told the defense if they stood on business that I would tell the head coach that after the game. And they did it...
They were walking right behind me to make sure I did it. I had two choices. I could… pic.twitter.com/fZXYGfExKl
- Ken Pomeroy with a fair assessment on the Mizzou Basketball season:
The crux: pic.twitter.com/04TvRmDymb— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 4, 2024
- 2025 Four-Star Dorian Jones will visit Mizzou April 17th-19th
2025 4⭐️ Dorian Jones (@DorianJones2214) tells me he’s locked in the following official visits for this spring:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 4, 2024
Rutgers: April 12th - 14th
Missouri: April 17th - 19th
Jones is an athletic guard with good burst and impressive shot-making ability. A very competitive on-ball… pic.twitter.com/gp71UpBsR1
