Rankings update for Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics, plus Big 12 Wrestling seeds announced for Tiger Style

It’s that time of the week for a rankings check-in with Mizzou Softball and Gymnastics for your Tuesday links.

After a 4-0 weekend at the Big Red Invitational over Wichita State and Nebraska, Mizzou Softball is now an impressive 17-2 on the early season.

In the latest rankings, Missouri is currently 13th on D1Softball (+2 spots from last week) and 14th on Softball America (-1 spot from last week?).

D1Softball Top 25: Week 4



There's a New Number One in Town.



https://t.co/CoSlEqNaMV pic.twitter.com/XiYxS33nMC — D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 4, 2024

Movement across the board in the new Top 25, but maybe not the ones you think.



https://t.co/AFZGzhtxV1 pic.twitter.com/8CXAyf1YIk — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 4, 2024

Shouldn’t a 17-2 team with already a pretty good resume be ranked higher? Karen explains in detail.

WHY is Clemson still ranked above #Mizzou in the new softball polls? MU BEAT Clemson? And they lost to an UR NC State team in 1 of their 3 game set. They also have a loss to MS State, who is ranked, but ranked worse than Missouri. I just don't understand. @BrandonHaynes_ — Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024

Also, Bama, also ranked ahead of Mizzou, lost to S. Alabama, and has played an easier schedule than MU. Should be 20-0 easy. 4-loss UT, also in front of Mizzou, got run-ruled by Cal State-F, who MU beat. Mizzou's two losses are to RV San Diego St & #19 Baylor. #annoyed — Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024

There will be plenty of opportunities for Mizzou to improve their ranking as SEC play right around the corner — starting this weekend vs Auburn on Friday. But first, the Tigers have a non-conference stop vs Kansas City in KC on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. CST.

#Mizzou softball (17-2) rises two spots in the @D1Softball poll to No. 13 but falls one spot to No. 14 in the @SoftbalAmerica poll.



A 4-0 showing against Wichita State and Nebraska didn’t move the needle much, making this weekend’s series against Auburn that much more important. — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) March 4, 2024

And in the latest Road to Nationals rankings, Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 13 following their performance on Sunday vs Arkansas. The Tigers are 10th on vault, 12th on bars, 19th on beam, and 8th on floor.

Missouri has lost four straight SEC meets, but their overall scores are what matter the most as Karen states. (Karen cares about “her” sports deeply)

Reminder to the #Mizzou fans out there who aren't familiar with how it works for postseason, the "losing" to ARK part is not a big deal. Like, AT ALL. Wins & losses do.not.matter. The score- the 197.525 - is what we should look at. That's IT. Thank you for coming to my Gym Talk. https://t.co/IFBNDX4P7X — Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024

Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at Hearnes Center for a quad meet between No. 11 Denver, New Hampshire, and SEMO starting at 1:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.

And finally, it’s postseason time for Tiger Style with the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa Saturday and Sunday. The seedings were announced on Monday — highlighted by Noah Surtin (125 lbs) and Keegan O’Toole (165 lbs) as No. 1 seeds.

The Big 12 has announced seeding for the wrestling championships this weekend in Tulsa. I'll have everything you need to know in a thread right here for @RockMNation:@MizzouWrestling #TigerStyle — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024

I took a look at who is in the mix and how the #Mizzou offensive line battles might shake out this spring. https://t.co/A87fX3kpYT — Nathan (@burstahurst) March 4, 2024

It was an eventful week for Missouri at the Combine. I recapped all of the happenings for @RockMNation ⬇️https://t.co/x6S2G3qZyh — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) March 4, 2024

From Eli Hoff: Why trust and a second year at Mizzou helped Sean East II find success as a scorer

From Calum McAndrew: How will Mizzou football replace departed defensive talent? Depth chart projection from spring camp

The Mizzou Athletics’ schedule this week in COMO:

Mizzou Softball has announced their 2024 promotions schedule:

Jack Lundin from Mizzou Men’s Golf has been named to the Haskins Award Spring Watch List. Read more on MUTigers.com

Tigers sit in second place after day one at the Colleton River Challenge, while three Tigers rank in the top 15 individually#MIZ ⛳️https://t.co/isEX9SKDFo — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 5, 2024

On MUTigers.com: Baseball Continues Home Stand With Tuesday Contest Against Lindenwood

Tigers ready for Tuesday afternoon game with Lindenwood⤵️

https://t.co/JDYHLQimOo#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 4, 2024

Mizzou Gymnastics Senior Spotlight featuring Alonna Kratzer and Mara Titarsolej

Mizzou Football Spring Practice No. 4 Players of the Day:





Our top guys from Spring Practice #️⃣4️⃣ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KT0dNYUnXG — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 4, 2024

Cool pic from Harrison Mevis at the NFL Combine:

Money Mevis from the Logo



: AP#MIZ pic.twitter.com/e26wQLVwii — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 4, 2024

Time to start the Luther Burden for Heisman hype!

Luther Burden is the Deebo Samuels of college football



Don’t sleep on him for the Heisman



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/p6VusRIPl3 — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) March 4, 2024

Will Luther Burden win the Heisman next year?!



WATCH: https://t.co/6MhFGz5Q3u pic.twitter.com/BI2iEr5hW5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 4, 2024

From Sam Gillenwater via On3Sports: Eli Drinkwitz explains ‘stand on business’ postgame comment to Josh Heupel

Eli Drinkwitz explains 'stand on business' postgame comment to Josh Heupel:



“I told the defense if they stood on business that I would tell the head coach that after the game. And they did it...



They were walking right behind me to make sure I did it. I had two choices. I could… pic.twitter.com/fZXYGfExKl — On3 (@On3sports) March 5, 2024

Ken Pomeroy with a fair assessment on the Mizzou Basketball season:

2025 Four-Star Dorian Jones will visit Mizzou April 17th-19th

2025 4⭐️ Dorian Jones (@DorianJones2214) tells me he’s locked in the following official visits for this spring:



Rutgers: April 12th - 14th



Missouri: April 17th - 19th



Jones is an athletic guard with good burst and impressive shot-making ability. A very competitive on-ball… pic.twitter.com/gp71UpBsR1 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 4, 2024