Mizzou Wrestling working towards almost full health for Big 12 Championships

The end of the season has not gone as expected for Mizzou Wrestling. The Tigers were running on fumes at the end of the regular season after a blistering start to the year.

But those two sentences alone don’t tell the story of this squad.

What started with an injury to Logan Gioffre in the West Virginia dual has cascaded into an avalanche of illnesses and injuries. Mizzou only started two of 10 starters in its meets with Northern Iowa and Iowa State and was forced to forfeit at 125lbs with no available replacement for Noah Surtin due to already existing redshirts and injuries.

“I thought we were getting some people healthy and... I had one injury occur at the South Dakota (meet). And then a couple others get sick. And next thing I know it I have eight guys out,” Coach Brian Smith said.

The results were predictably lopsided against two top-15 teams as the Tigers lost 31-6 and 41-3.

“It’s not fun. I’m not gonna lie, I would never want to put myself in that position. So when people say I was holding people out, no ... there were people out. I would never want to put our program through a 41-3 loss,” said Smith.

Incredibly, this is not the worst scenario Coach has found himself. Mizzou was defeated 40-8 during the 2006-07 season by 13th-ranked Chattanooga, forfeiting five of 10 matches.

The team’s only match wins came from two-time national champion Ben Askren and All-American Raymond Jordan. According to Smith, at least two-thirds of the team was sick, injured or redshirting.

“I told the team not to come, but they said they’re coming. And then they were mad at us because we only wrestled five. And I said, ‘I told you that.’”

The two schools still disagree on whether or not it was an official contest, with the meet listed on the 2006-07 Chattanooga schedule. It is nowhere to be found on the Mizzou athletics site.

This is not to say that Smith is unaffected by the hand he’s been dealt.

“And there’s times ... I’m around my assistants and I feel like I want to smash my head through a wall because it’s like, ‘Oh, so and so is sick now,’” he said. “As a coach, you want everybody in your room at practice. And when you don’t have them... it eats away at you.”

The team anticipates a near-return to normality in time for the Big 12 Championships. Smith expects the majority of the team’s starters to be back on the mat in the coming days after talking last week, and many have already returned.

“Where we are and all that at the Big 12’s, we’ll see. But it’s good that it’s a week and a half away and we’re getting the majority of our starters back.”

Some wrestlers were uncertain to return until recently or have seen their seasons end.

Colton Hawks, who has supplanted Clayton Whiting as the starter at 184lbs following his victory over top-10 ranked 17th in the coaches poll at his weight class, has a legitimate shot at making the NCAA Championships with a strong enough showing at the conference championships.

Logan Gioffre’s status for the Big 12 Championships was undecided as recently as last week but he is now set to return to the mat this weekend.

All of the hurdles faced by the coaching staff have forced changes in training schedules as wrestlers work to get back in shape before the trip to Tulsa.

“It’s called adapting to what you have and what you can do, building their confidence, and then hopefully every day you can do a little bit more,” Coach said.

The Tigers will have the advantage of experience on their side. Eight of 10 starters have qualified for the NCAA Championships before.

In total, they combine for 23 times qualifying for the championships and 11 All-American finishes. “We’ve got to go in there with the mindset that we are an experienced team, we’ll get healthy and we’re going to show up ready to win the Big 12’s,” Smith said.

Per Smith, the goal is to get through the Big 12 Championships healthy and minimize the effect the past few months have had on the team’s wrestlers. “I just look at where we will be by the time that it’s the end of March when the NCAA’s are in Kansas City, (and) I just feel a lot more confident.”

Don’t expect that to stop Mizzou from aiming for an incredible 13th-consecutive conference title, though. The bar remains high, as always, in Tiger Style.

“We’re ready to move forward and get the guys through the Big 12’s, battle to win the title and then go to nationals.”