Who is Mizzou’s Third Best Football Player?

You know who the two best Missouri football layers are ahead of the 2024 season. Luther Burden is living up to his potential as one of the best players in college football. And Brady Cook has developed into a star, a steadying leader and gritty player who also plays a damn fine quarterback.

But what about the third best player? Is it a box score stuffer like Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 1,350 yards at Georgia State last year? Maybe a veteran like Kristian Williams or Theo Wease? Perhaps Cayden Green, with his prodigious recruiting pedigree, coveted transfer status, and NFL prospects is your choice. Not to mention all the young breakout candidates that abound.

While it might be too early in the calendar year to definitively declare one player Missouri’s third best, there are no shortages of candidates to help replace the horde of departed NFL draftees. It’s a good problem to have such a deep pool of quality players; hopefully some are ready to step up and be great players, like Schrader, Robinson, Foster, and the cornerback tandem.

.Let’s take a look at who could cement their status this fall as a BMOC. We will run down ten possibilities, grouped by similarity.

Offensive Veterans

Theo Wease, Wide Receiver – After an up-and-down three years in Norman, Wease put together a productive full season in Columbia, where his skills on the outside opened things up beautifully for Luther Burden in the slot. Wease should improve on his 682 yards and six touchdowns, while bringing invaluable veteran leadership.

Armand Membou, Right Tackle – The first in the Lee’s Summit parade started every game at right tackle last fall, posting six games over an 80 in PFF’s pass block grading. He should only continue to improve as a second-year starter as he continues to mature. Membou has caught some attention nationally for his impressive athleticism and powerful blocking; he is a favorite of ESPN analyst and former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic.

Defensive Mainstays

Johnny Walker Jr, EDGE – He seized the most of his opportunities last year, totalling eight sacks and winning Cotton Bowl defensive MVP. However he also flashed a temper, getting ejected from one game and a personal foul in another. Robinson was relentless off the edge last season, and Walker, if he takes another step forward, could become that game-changing presence. Robinson was a magnet and opened things up for Walker – it’s time for him to pay it forward.

Kristian Williams, Interior – A defensive tackle is never going to garner the box score numbers and fan attention reserved for the skill position players, but a dominant force on the interior is arguably one of the most important players in modern college football. Williams has been good, not great – let alone dominant – in his two years at Mizzou; a final-season surge at one of the most important positions in the sport could do wonders for Mizzou’s defense.

Transfers

Cayden Green, Left Tackle – The former blue-chipper is the most obvious choice on paper. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and the most coveted tackle in the transfer portal until Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor hopped in. Green started at left guard for the Sooners, and struggled mightily in run blocking, according to PFF grading. He will slide over to the all-important left tackle position, and is in line to be a rock for Mizzou in the near future.

Toriano Pride, Cornerback – This one is a leap of faith. Likewise a former blue-chip recruit, Pride fell out of the rotation in Clemson as some extremely talented freshmen emerged down the stretch. Mizzou has done a great job developing cornerbacks in recent years, and a change of scenery could be just what the St. Louis native needs to revitalize his career. Can he fill Kris Abrams-Draine’s enormous shoes?

Marcus Carroll/Nate Noel, Running Backs – For now, I’m just going to take these guys as a pair in articles like these. Both are fifth year players from the Sun Belt East division with extensive experience in a zone-blocking scheme like the one Eli Drinkwitz favors. The similes end there, as Carroll burst onto the scene last year as a workhorse once he got a clear depth chart ahead of him, and is a small, bruising, efficient runner and an excellent closer – sound familiar? Noel’s explosive rushes made him a star in Boone since he stepped foot on campus in 2020…..when he was healthy. If I had to pick one to become Mizzou’s third best player, it would be Noel, because that would mean true game-breaking ability from the Tigers’ lead back.

Leap Candidates

Daylan Carnell, STAR – Is there a more literal position name than where Carnell lines up? The rangy defensive back has a nose for the ball, and his playmaking has him destined for stardom in Columbia. While Martez Manuel mostly thrived at the position near the line of scrimmage and in pass rush support, Carnell was used as a swiss army knife last fall – a role that made Yam Banks one of the best players in the country in Corey Batoon’s South Alabama defense. Carnell could follow in Banks’ footsteps, and build on his Cotton Bowl performance, where he was a royal terror.

Tristan Newson, Linebacker – Newson was the talk of 2023 spring ball thanks to his sideline-to-sideline play and havoc creation. But he barely played in the early fall; he got his chances late in the season when Ty’Ron Hopper missed time with injury. Newson stepped in to stuff the stat sheet – and runners behind the line of scrimmage. He plays a position and a style that will generate an impressive stat line and will catch the eyes of even the most casual of viewers.

Connor Tollison, Center – Okay, hear me out. Brady Cook has evolved from a fanbase punching bag into a beloved pizza pitchman, and Tollison is ready for the same. Once the face of the struggles of the 2022 offensive line, and a frustrating source of penalties and misnaps in 2023, he actually developed into a really good run blocker last fall. Another leap in play like last season – say, clean up the snap snafus, and improve in pass protection – and Tollison could become one of the best interior linemen in the SEC in 2024. Only a junior and with 26 career starts under his belt, that kind of emergence is not unheard for a former highly-regarded recruit.

Missouri has two bona fide college football superstars headlining their 2024 campaign. Luther Burden will be one of the faces of the sport this fall. There are a host of possibilities to join them as stars for the Tigers – who is your pick?