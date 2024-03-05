Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 125 & 133 lbs

As Mizzou Wrestling prepares to defend its Big 12 team title this weekend, I’m here to prepare you all! The guides that will be posted in the next five days will contain the essential need-to-know information for watching the Tiger in Tulsa. Today’s edition previews 125 and 133 lbs.

125lbs

Contenders:

Noah Surtin, Mizzou - Surtin has taken his performance to another level this season with a 14-2 record. His only losses have been against fellow top-10 wrestlers (he’s ranked eighth in the coaches poll) in overtime and Surtin seems to keep getting stronger as the season goes on.

He will most likely have the chance to avenge either his Big 12 finals loss against Poulin from last year or his OT loss to Spratley during the Oklahoma State dual if he reaches the final match this weekend. He’s a likely All-American and potential national championship contender, in my opinion, and just how well he performs this weekend will be a good indicator of how far he can go in KC.

Stevo Poulin, Northern Colorado - Poulin is the defending Big 12 champ and he’ll surely show out to try and defend that honor. He’s 12-2 on the season but both losses have come against opponents outside the top-25. Poulin is currently ranked ninth in the coaches poll and came up one round short of making All-American at the NCAA Championships last season after coming in as the sixth seed. He’s got a good chance to make up for that this year.

Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State - Spratley has burst onto the scene in a big way this year, going 18-5 and ranked at 10th in the nation. He is one of two wrestlers to defeat Noah Surtin this season, taking home a 4-1 OT decision. Spratley lost to second-ranked Drake Ayala of Iowa in his last match but forced overtime. He’ll likely make a serious push for his first All-American finish at the NCAA Championships.

Dark Horse:

Jore Volk, Wyoming - Volk comes in at 15-6 as the fifth seed, the place he finished in last year at the tournament. He could potentially meet with Surtin in the semifinals, setting up a rematch after a last-minute 7-4 defeat earlier this season. Volk had a big 11-1 decision over Surtin last year and qualified for the NCAA Championships. He’s currently ranked 13th in the country, showing just how strong this weight class is in the Big 12.

Wild Card:

Kysen Terukina, Iowa State - Terukina is a two-time NCAA qualifier but has never finished higher than sixth at the Big 12 Championships. If he can find a way to face and defeat Poulin in the quarterfinals he’ll likely face Spratley in the semis, someone he lost to in a tight match earlier this season. Experience can give him an edge, and he’ll be aiming to finish in the top five this time.

What Noah Surtin had to say:

“We’ve seen most of the guys that we’re going to compete against already... we know what to expect. We’re prepared. Nothing really changes, you know, we put in the preparation time. This is the fun time of the year so we’re gonna go out, execute, have some fun and hopefully win a Big 12 team title again.”

Bracket:

Prediction:

Surtin has just gotten better any time he’s faced adversity, and his offense is so dangerous. If the country isn’t aware of him yet, I think they certainly will be after this tournament. Give me the favorite to take home the individual weight class title for the Tigers.

133lbs

Contenders:

Daton Fix, Oklahoma State - Fix has won four individual conference titles and made it to the national finals match three times. He’s a four-time All-American and a 2021 senior world championships silver medalist. Fix is the crystal clear favorite and I think it’s easy to see why.

Evan Frost, Iowa State - Frost will be a name to know in the Big 12 for the foreseeable future as a redshirt freshman ranked eighth in the country. He’s 15-3 on the year with some top-notch wins but was schooled by Fix in their match this season. The question will be if he’s learned enough since then to give Fix a serious challenge.

Dominick Serrano, Northern Colorado - Serrano is the third seed and ranked 14th in the country with a 20-3 record. He’s won six consecutive matches, the last three by major decision or tech fall. I don’t think he’s got a shot against Fix, but he could make the finals.

Dark Horse:

Kade Moore, Mizzou - Moore came out of nowhere in the middle of the season and started to wrestle with the best in his weight class until he missed a highly-anticipated match with Fix at the OKST dual due to illness and hasn’t competed since. The big question is if he can pick that momentum back up, because he came extremely close to beating national champ Vito Arujau in the Cornell dual. It would be a very tall task but I could see Moore making a run to the finals match if he’s kept his mojo this whole time. Big things are ahead for this one.

Wild Card:

Jace Koelzer, Oklahoma - Koelzer is one of the veterans of this weight class with four appearances at the Big 12 Championships, finishing in the top eight twice with Northern Colorado. Now a Sooner, he’ll be looking to go out there one last time and finish his career with a bang.

Bracket:

Prediction:

If you’ve paid attention, students, you’ll all be able to guess my prediction. Until Daton Fix finishes his career (this will be his last go of it), he rules this weight class in the Big 12. I don’t think anyone imagines for a second he’s going to let his championships streak, which started as a redshirt freshman way back in 2018-19, end before his college career does too.

Make sure to check back in for my preview of 141 and 149 lbs. tomorrow!