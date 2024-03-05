What Mizzou’s trenches staff had to say: Tuesday, March 5th.

Missouri is in the process of completing its spring practices. Fresh off a historic 11-2 season, the Tigers feature plenty of new and familiar faces on the coaching staff heading into the 2024 season. A few of those key personnel people were made available to the media Tuesday afternoon. Replacing Kevin Peoples, who departed for LSU, is Brian Early, who is coming from Houston. Co-defensive line/interior coach Al Davis also appeared at the podium along with offensive line coach Brandon Jones.

Defensive Line/Edge Coach Brian Early

On the process of joining Mizzou after Dana Holgorsen’s firing at Houston: “I’ve known Coach Peoples for a number of years, so when I saw Peoples leave, I knew there was an opportunity for me to slide into a full-time position. So Coach Drink and I started talking, and things worked out. A really, really smooth transition and a really good fit.”

On what stands out about what Eli Drinkwitz has built at Mizzou: “Culture, number one. Obviously, I researched this position when the job was extended to me, too...Just the things that I’ve heard about him, the type of man that I know he is, and the type of culture that’s in this building. I think he’s an elite leader and has got a ton of momentum here.”

On where he first met Drinkwitz: “Well, in between college jobs, I left Central Arkansas around 2008, 2009 and took a defensive coordinator job at Fayetteville High School, and at that point in time, Coach Drink was the offensive coordinator.”

His first impressions of his guys so far: “Any time that you come in as a new coach, you wonder how you’re going to be accepted and embraced and are people going to be willing to allow you to coach the team. I’ve been impressed with that part of things.”

How he’s connected with the players so far: “Just trying to connect with each one of them on a personal level; everybody has a different story. Everybody has different hot buttons, you got to know how to push people. So really the meetings in trying to learn the room is just kid of learning some background information on guys and getting an idea of what makes them tick and how to push them and how to get the best out.”

On Johnny Walker: “He’s a lead-by-example guy. He’s not a real vocal type of leader. And that’s okay. There’s different ways to do that. He can set a good example by the way he’s handling his business on a daily basis.”

On Joe Moore II: “(He) is a quiet worker, and he’s trying to establish some credibility and become a common dude for us, and while he’s in the process of doing that, he’s just head down and get some work done. He’s starting to become consistent in flashing old tape, and he’s doing some really good things as well.”

On Coach Brandon Jones: “I think that everybody that plays for B Jones knows that he cares about you know again that allows you to get the most out of your players and push them when they know you care. And I think he’s got a special when he’s got special quality where he’s got that type of bond.”

On why an important relationship with Al Davis is crucial: “One of the reasons is that I felt good about taking this job. I’ve had the entirety of the line, so I’ve had the interior and the edges at both Arkansas State and Houston. I’ve been on staff before where it was split, and you had a D-tackles coach and edge coach. That chemistry between those two coaches has to be really good in order for that dynamic to work.”

A bit on the “Joker” Role: “I don’t want to take too much here but that particular player for us that plays into the boundary, he has to able to play in a space a little bit. He is a hybrid outside linebacker type. He’s someone that you know is number one. He is recruited because he can rush the passer, but he’s probably a little bit lighter in terms of his body weight. What he looks like it’s a little bit different body type than what we play with to the field.”

On Williams Nwaneri and the other edge signees.: “Just watching the three signees. I’ve been really impressed with the quality that we were able to sign here at the defensive end position. All three of those guys are prototypical measurable body types as well, but both of them have really impressive heights. I mean, all three of them have really impressive high school tape. I’m excited to get our hands on them and would not be shocked if one or two of them isn’t able to help us this fall.”

Offensive Line Coach Brandon Jones

On Brian Early: “He’s a competitor. I think what he brings energy-wise and attention to detail. His players always play hard, but they’re really well coached.”

On Connor Tollison: ““He knows his deficiencies. He’s obviously been attacking his weaknesses; that was his goal. He’s got a pack that he won’t have any pre-snap penalties, and thus far, knocking on wood for practice today, he hasn’t had any.”

On Cayden Green: “He’s been great. He’s been a good fit for our room. He’s really bought into just the culture coming from the success he had from playing in Texas and some of those bigger schools. I don’t think the competition is any different than what he was facing.”

“He’s eager to learn. He’s eager to improve every day and just trying to perfect his craft.”

On Cam’Ron Johnson moving to left guard: “Bringing Cam and coming him from Houston, he really started there at left guard, so just a little bit more comfort. I think with the new guy Cayden, just having somebody that’s mature and was in the system last year, that was kind of my initial thought.”

On Jayven Richardson: “He’s been one I’ve really been impressed with. He’s working some left tackle; he does have a position flexibility to move to the right. I’m really glad we have him. He’s a technician.”

On Armand Membou possibility of moving positions: “I try not to create a ton of holes...He’s comfortable at the right tackle. Moving forward, he knows that he knows in the NFL that he’ll probably have to bump inside, but as of right now, I want him to really focus on right tackle.”

Coach Al Davis

On reuniting with Brian Early: “It’s been cool, man. My first coaching job was with Coach Early at Fayetteville High School back in 2012. So, I was a senior in an internship.”

On the differences between Early and Kevin Peoples: “I think the biggest difference is the way they teach pass rush. Outside of that, my relationship with both of them are pretty similar. I look at Peoples a little bit more like a father figure.”

On the growth at the defensive tackle spot with younger guys: “I think those guys benefited from us having those older guys because those guys time to continue to build on top of the small foundation when they got here.”

On the importance of getting Kristian Williams back: “It was important because you don’t want to lose the whole group, right? Then, too, the kid had a decision to make, which was to be honest with you. I do believe that Kristian got here, and he had found something that at Mizzou he didn’t find at his previous school.”

“When that dog barks, everybody listens to him. They got to, and it’s one of those deals where Kristian earned his respect around him.

On Sterling Webb: “He bridges the gap between the Kristian class and the Jalen Marshall and Marquis class. So it was really good for us to be able to bring a kid back because he’s from St. Louis.”