The Missouri basketball free throw fix

“We suck at it. We’re fucking terrible at drawing fouls and getting ourselves to the line.”

Dennis Gates said this following the late February loss to Tennessee at Mizzou Arena, imploring the media members in attendance to not censor any part of that statement.

The Tigers shot a solid 21 free throws that night, sinking 15 of them. But, the Vols attempted 27 and made 19 en route to a 72-67 victory.

In total, the Tigers have only attempted more free throws than their opponents on six occasions this season (with one tie against Ole Miss in Oxford).

Gates has made a point of mentioning his team’s inability to win the battle at the charity stripe in nearly every press conference this season. He knew that this group needed to see the ball go through the net more often for the sake of its own confidence, and he also knew that he had some players who were fully capable of becoming free-throw line merchants.

Coming into the game against Auburn, Sean East II led the way with 117 attempted free throws on the season. Bates ranked second with 89, followed by Carter with 85 and Honor with 50. No other Tiger had attempted more than 40.

Gates continually harped on his players to get to the charity stripe more because he knew how efficient they could be once they got there. East is an 84% shooter, Honor checks in at 88% while Carter shoots it at a 78% clip. But, they are all overshadowed by Bates’ sizzling 92% mark from the free throw line.

But, Mizzou ranked 243rd in the nation in free throws attempted per game entering Tuesday’s contest. Auburn ranked 25th, and the visiting team also boasted six players who had attempted more than 40 free throws on the year.

Against Bruce Pearl’s squad, Mizzou attempted 35 free throws, making 31 of them. Compared to the visiting Tigers’ 25 makes on 29 attempts, that’s a solid figure against a physically imposing squad that lives at the line. The referees, of course, did play a major factor with their frequent whistles.

“The guys accepted the challenge,” Gates said of his team’s response to his statement. “The second half of the season definitely shows a spike compared to the first half.”

So, while the final results haven’t necessarily changed, there is something to be said regarding this team’s continued improvement at getting to the line after some earlier struggles. Since Gates went viral with his statement, the Tigers have shot 134 free throws over a stretch of four games.

All it took was an F-bomb from the man in charge to make it happen. Go figure.