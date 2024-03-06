Tobias Ten: Spring Sports!

Some weeks, there are no sports, and I don’t write a feature at all.

Some weeks, there’s one or two events.

Some weeks, there are SEVEN events, and I go to ALL of them, and take nearly 20,000 photos. Several seasons intersected this week: in order, I went to: women’s hoops, baseball, women’s hoops, baseball, men’s hoops, MORE baseball, and finally, gymnastics.

It was arduous— I endured freezing wind, lightning, burning heat, and much more, but after a week of work, here is the Feb. 26-March 3 Tobias Ten.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Press Box

I walked into Tuesday night’s game at Taylor Stadium as romantic as one could be. “Time begins on Opening Day,” I told all my fellow journos in the press box. After six innings, the sun went down, as did Missouri, scoring only two runs. The wind picked up, as did in-state rival SEMO, scoring eight runs.

I was quickly dispelled of my romantic notions as I began to freeze in the stands. Then, all spectators were ordered to leave the bleachers on account of lightning. One hour later, the entire press corps, broadcast crew, and team staff were mercifully sent home. While in the press box, I snapped this fun pic of the scoreboard against some raindrops.

2. Everybody’s got a little light...

Thursday’s women’s basketball game against Vanderbilt was Senior Night, during which the fans said goodbye to beloved seniors Mama Dembele, Hayley Frank, Micah Linthacum and though she’s new this year, Abby Feit.

Besides those outstanding athletes, the “spotlight” was also on Robin Pingeton, as some have asked questions regarding her future at Missouri. This was my attempt to show that somewhat literally.

3. Master Truman??

Saturday’s men’s game against Ole Miss was Star Wars Night, a popular promotion at leagues of all kinds across the nation.

Truman even fast-roped down from the rafters with a lightsaber! I saw the opportunity to make it look even like the classic weapon of the Jedi Knights by slowing my shutter down to 1/15 of a second– came out pretty well!

4. The real win was the friends we made along the way

My camera lost focus while Anthony Robinson was trying to drive against Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell, but what it found was these two on the cheer team, focused on other things. Reminds me of my days in high school marching band– win or lose, have a fun time anyway! I know I sure do.

5. Seeing Double

One of my favorite terms in the wonderful lexicon of sport is the Surrender Cobra, a gesture made by fans when something so terrible or shocking happens– whether committed by their own squad, the opponent, or referees– that they feel the need to rest their hands on top of their head with their mouth wide open. Famous examples have been observed after Alabama’s 2013 Iron Bowl loss or Michigan’s 2015 “trouble with the snap” loss to Michigan State.

Here, an Antler mirrors Tamar Bates after Bates was dinged with a foul after attempting to block Ole Miss’ TJ Caldwell.

6. Mickey & the Bus

You never know who you’ll run into while at a Mizzou game. Between innings, a footrace was run, with the racers being a cow, pig, and a chicken. Ho-hum, I thought, let me know when the ballgame is back on. I looked up to see none other than KCOU’s Adam Busack and Mickey Doolittle in the pig and cow suit, respectively.

Doolittle, KCOU’s sports director, was the victor; Busack, who is also on the MU football beat for the Missourian, was extremely gracious in defeat.

7. Touch the Sky

One of the pieces of advice often given to sports photogs is to get low to the ground and avoid shooting from eye level, the idea being that it makes that receiver’s jump look even higher, or that center’s dunk even taller.

Alternatively, one can simply wait for the subject to naturally become extremely high up. In this case, Mizzou’s Maya Marshall did the work for me, ascending, it seems, to the Hearnes roof.

8. Optical Illusion

This one’s a bit of an illusion– it appears as if Maya Marshall is holding on to the bars, but a closer look reveals that she has dismounted and coming down! It almost looks as if I took a normal picture of her holding the bars and Photoshopped her a few feet to the right. Marshall earned a season-high tying 9.90 on the bars, good for second among Mizzou gymnasts on the apparatus Sunday.

9. Perfect Ten

Sienna Schreiber was the star of the night, earning a perfect 10 on the beam for the first time in her five-year collegiate career. Fans, impressed by the routine, held up “10” signs, in anticipation of the judges’ decision.

10. Schreiber Style

Indeed, Schreiber’s routine was awarded the high mark, on the way to a total score of 197.525– Missouri’s highest of the season. It raised the team’s National Qualifying Score to 197.275, good for 13th in the country.